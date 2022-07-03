100 YEARS — 1922
Several arrive for state meet
Secretary R.E. Overend arrives by auto
Fire Marshal A.C. Barber and others come today — convention opens Thursday
The advance guard of the delegates to the annual convention of the Oregon Fire Chiefs’ Association, which will open here Thursday morning, began arriving today.
Secretary R.E. Overend drove in by auto from Salem and is aiding Chief Davis in some of the preliminary work in preparation for the gathering. Fire Chief Davis took him out to Ferndale where the local department is fighting a brush fire.
Tom Carlon, fire chief at Bend, is also in today to look the ground over.
State Fire Marshal A.C. Barber, Depute Stites, Deputy Jas. S. Gleason and Capt. Stokes of the Portland fire department are on the ground.
Vacation dream season is here
Many business men say they can only think about it
Some, however, will manage to leave their business and enjoy outing of some kind
A vacation is something that many prominent Marshfield men would like to enjoy but very few feel that they can afford to lose the time.
James T. Brand, city attorney, says that thinking of a vacation is just about as near as he ever got to one. He wants to go camping in August but wanting to and doing it are a long ways apart, he says.
Dr. H.M. Peery, when asked if he would take a vacation, said: “Alfred gets his first and then maybe I might get to go for a few days.”
Dr. A.B. Peacock is really going on a vacation but he is only sure of getting as far as Loon Lake.
Coos County in need of a rain
Farmers complain crops are not advancing
Very dry in the woods and fire danger will increase unless there is rain
Rain is very badly needed in Coos county now. The farmers are complaining that their crops are at a standstill on account of the lack of water and a good shower would do wonders in advancing some of the crops.
The woods are also getting very dry and the fire danger will become great if there is not rain soon. Some of the foresters report that back in the mountains the woods are much drier than is usual at this time of year.
Rogue River has fountain of youth
Indians tell of qualities of spring water
Tradition was believed by one of former residents who drank water to prolong life
WEDDERBURN — When Ponce d’Leon searched all over the Atlantic coast of Florida in his effort to find the fountain of youth, he was overlooking a bet by not making a visit to the then unnamed and unknown Curry county. Had he directed his exploration to Rogue river instead of wasting time around Florida he might have been satisfied.
Claim of Indians
Up Rogue river about sixteen miles, between Wedderburn and Agness, is a spring which gives forth a Sulphur water which is supposed to have medicinal qualities. The old Indians of this locality claimed that he who drank of this spring would enjoy continued youth .It is good water an seems to be good for stomach trouble, many have declared, but as to its qualification for maintaining youthfulness one probably would have to stay a while to find out.
The Indians never specified how long one must drink this water to keep the telltale wrinkles of age form the face of man or make the lip stick and powder puff unnecessary to the beauty of woman. Most of those old Indians who knew of the real properties of the water are dead and failed to bequeath all the secrets but anyway the spring is still said to be a fountain of youth.
50 YEARS — 1972
Prefontaine sets U.S. record in 3,000 meter race
PORTLAND — Steve Prefontaine set a national record at the Portland Rose Festival Track and Field meet where athletes in six events bested the Olympic trials standards.
Prefontaine ran in the non-Olympic 3,000-meter for the first time Saturday tuning up for the 5,000-meter at the trials, establishing a U.S. record of 7:45.8 in whipping a small field by at least 16 seconds. His time beat the old record of 7:54.2 by Jim Beatty in 1962, but was off the world record of 7:36.9 by Kenya’s Kim Peino in 1967.
The University of Oregon junior now has run the fastest season times in six events including the mile, two-mile, three-mile, six-mile and 5,000 meters. He holds the collegiate record in the six-mile at 27:22.4 and the American mark in the 5,000 meters, 13:29.8.
Athletics open home play with 8-6 win
Unload 12-hit attack
Coos Bay-North Bend unloaded a 12-hit attack — its highest game total of the season — in downing the Tri-Cities Padres 8-6 in a Northwest League home opener at North Bend Municipal Ball Park Monday night.
Right hander Bob Stofik scattered four hits over seven innings and gave up four runs — one unearned run — in posting his first victory of the season. Steve Smith and Dave Love pitched the eighth and ninth innings, with Love being credited with a save.
The Athletics struck early as they scored three times in the first inning on three singles, two hit batsmen, and an error. Al Curtiss led off the inning by being hit with a pitch and Curtis Watts followed with a single — the first of his game-high three hits. After Jim Capehart flied to left field, Chester Lemon was struck by a pitched ball and Charlie Gipson lined a single to center to score Curtis and Watts. Ron Williamson singled in Gipson with the third run of the inning. Lemon later poled a tremendous homerun over the left-field fence in the seventh.
20 YEARS — 2002
Miles to lead Marshfield hoops
Pirates hire Myrtle Point grad and Dayton coach who won two Class 2A championships
Marshfield High School has turned to a South Coast graduate with two state titles under his belt for its new boys basketball coach.
Doug Miles, a 1988 graduate of Myrtle Point High School, hopes to bring the same success he had at Dayton to Marshfield.
“I’m excited,” Miles said Tuesday. “It’s a great challenge and a big step. I’m not taking it lightly.”
Miles was named the Class 2A coach of the year for boys sports by the Oregon Coaches Association last month after leading Dayton’s Pirates to their second straight Class 2A state title. He has been at Dayton four years and earlier served as an assistant under two of the state’s better-known and most-successful Class 3A coaches. He spent four years at Madras as junior varsity coach under Evan Brown and two years at Philomath as JV coach under Dave Garvin.
“He’s had two mentors who were outstanding coaches,” said Greg Mulkey, Marshfield’s new athletic director.
It wasn’t just Miles’ coaching experience, but also his personality that made him a top candidate in the eyes of Mulkey.
“He has a strong character and integrity he’s going to hopefully bring to Marshfield,” Mulkey said.
Miles also had a desire to return to the South Coast where he grew up. Both he and his wife Nicki are graduates of Myrtle Point and they have two young boys — Jake, 5, and Jordan, 2.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In