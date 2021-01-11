100 YEARS — 1921
Postmaster of Bandon is dead
R.E.L. Bedillion passes away suddenly
Had suffered attack of typhoid but had partly recovered — many years at Bandon
R.E.L. Bedillion, postmaster at Bandon, died suddenly at that city yesterday. He had suffered an attack of typhoid fever but had partially recovered and death came to him very suddenly
Mr. Bedillion was appointed postmaster under the Wilson administration. He had always been a leading democrat and about twelve years ago served as a member of the legislature from Coos County.
For many years Mr. Bedillion was owner and manager of the Bandon Woolen Mill and after he closed that plant he made a trip to China on business connected with the wool industry. He was a baseball enthusiast and took much interest in the game and was manager of the Bandon team for a number of years when that city had a first class baseball club.
Mr. Bedillion was always prominent in affairs at Bandon. He was a public spirited man and took an interest in all affairs pertaining to Bandon and vicinity and was always a believer in the future of the locality. His acquaintance was extensive throughout the county and he was known to many in the state.
A wife survives but Mr. Bedillion had no children.
Notice of delay posted at mills
Smith mills to resume between February 1st and 14th
Unfavorable market conditions and large amount of lumber on hand reasons given
Notices were posted at the C.A. Smith Co. mills this morning by Carroll Smith stating that the mills would not resume operations until sometime between February 1st and 14th. The exact time cannot be specified now as Receiver Denman and Boles have made the resumption contingent on improved lumber market conditions.
The notice states that lumber market conditions are so bad that the company has not been able to dispose of the large accumulation of lumber at the Bay Point yards of the company.
In the meantime, overhauling and improvements in the plants will be continued and a good portion of the force will be kept employed at this work.
Operations in the Smith-Powers logging camps will probably be started sometime prior to the resumption of the mills although A.H. Powers this morning was unable to give any definite date.
Reedsport people anxious for road
Want highway along river to Scottsburg
Sixteen miles of roadway would give lower Umpqua country outlet to state
The people of Reedsport are very anxious to get a road from that place up the Umpqua river to Scottsburg and thus have an outlet to the rest of the state. At present Reedsport has no road leading from the place excepting the road to the beach. The road to Scottsburg would open up the whole lower Umpqua country to the rest of the state and is therefore a vital question to the people of that vicinity. The following editorial comment on the subject is made in the Port Umpqua Courier:
As soon as weather conditions will permit arrangements will be made to have a get-to-gether meeting here of the people of Douglas county and see if something in a tangible form cannot be done this year towards the building of the Umpqua highway between this point and Scottsburg. Even if all the road is not completed a beginning should be made. The road unit between Reedsport and Deans Creek could at least be built at a comparatively small cost and put in condition so that it would give the people who live in the Deans Creek neighborhood an outlet and at the same time be the first unit of the proposed highway. This work of road building could be continued as means of finances presented itself. The first thing to do would be to get a definite and permanent holders both in Douglas and Coos survey as to where the road is to be located, which would be agreeable to the Federal government and state. The newspapers of the state are asking why the Lower Umpqua country is shut off from other parts of the state for the want of roads, and the people here have been asking why for a long time, but so far have got nothing except sympathy and promises, while other parts of the country are having roads built for scenic purposes which can not be used only a month or so in the year and then by pleasure seekers. And while this section of Douglas county is bottled up for the want of a road about 16 miles in length to give the people in the Lower Umpqua country an outlet to the county seat of their own county.
50 YEARS — 1971
Pollution critics praise NB efforts
North Bend’s plans for pollution abatement and construction of secondary sewage treatment facilities drew praise and support of Bay Area pollution critics at a Town Hall meeting Tuesday night.
Coos County District Attorney Robert Brasch said “My staff and I are certainly in support of your efforts. I hope your bond issue passes.”
He was referring to a $550,000 self liquidating general obligation bond issue that will be voted on Jan. 19, and is earmarked for construction of secondary sewage treatment facilities. The bond issue will be paid off from sewer use fees, increased by the city council from $1.75 to $2.50 per month.
Ben J. Fawver, chairman of the Bay Area Environmental Committee, said, “I must commend the city of North Bend for acting quickly on their plan. If there is something our organization can do to help you get your bond issue passed, I think the Bay Area Environmental Committee will be glad to help.”
State Sen. Jack Ripper commented “North Bend is to be commended for doing something to get their secondary treatment plant and is a leader among other cities in Oregon. This is a good program. It has been worked out well and will answer the needs of this city. You should be able to sell it to the voters of the city.”
Coos Catholic closure still pending
A decision about closing Coos Catholic School at the end of this school year still is pending, The World has learned from a school spokesman.
“A discussion is currently being carried on regarding the closure of Coos Catholic School in June,” said Sister Janice. “The discussion is based upon financial matters and no definite decision has been made.”
The final decision will be made at the archdiocesan level, based upon recommendation from the local school officials, she explained. Sister Janice said, “A decision will be made in the near future.”
It was estimated that roughly 100 children in the first through fourth grades are involved. Of that amount, it is expected that 60-65 will enter Coos Bay school and the balance will go to schools in North Bend.
The school shut down its fifth through eighth grades at the end of school year in 1970. Those students were absorbed into both Coos Bay and North Bend schools without adding facilities or teachers and the same is expected if the parochial school is closed completely, according to comment at the Monday night meeting of Coos Bay School Board.
It’s official — Oregon over 2 million
Population in both CB, NB shows jump
WASHINGTON — It’s official — more than two million people live in Oregon.
According to final census figures released by the U.S. Department of Commerce Oregon had a population of 2,091,385 in 1970.
This compared with the 1960 census figure of 1,768,687 — an increase of 18.2 per cent.
The fastest growing county in the past 10 years has been Washington County which showed a gain of 71.2 per cent.
The largest decline was registered in Wheeler County which lost 32.1 per cent of its population in the past 10 years.
The final figures showed the Portland metropolitan area — Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties — with 42 per cent of the population of the state — 880,675. Portland’s population is given as 382,619, an increase of only 2.7 per cent.
Oregon’s second largest city, Eugene, grew 49.8 per cent to 76,346. Lane County as a whole increased 31 per cent to 215,358.
Here are the 1970 census figures for South Coast counties with the per cent of increase or decrease:
Coos, 56,515, plus 2.8; Curry, 13,006, minus 7; Douglas, 71,743, plus 4.8.
Coos Bay’s population of 13,366 was up 90.1 per cent; North Bend’s population of 8,553, was a 13.9 per cent increase.
Profitable future for oyster output
A “profitable” future was seen for the oyster industry in Coos Bay by a University of Oregon student who reported to the Coos County Economic Development and Coordinating Committee (CCEDCC) this week.
Less optimism was expressed in three other reports covering the possibility of new or expanded industries here.
The feasibility of industrial development in certain lines was the topic of discussion this week as four U of O students reviewed their findings before the CCEDCC.
Four study projects, centering around the seafood and lumber industries, were included: meal production from crab, shrimp and fish wastes; expansion of the oyster industry; establishment of a large-scale wood products treatment plant; and expansion of sport boat facilities.
The four graduate students, Roger Qualman, Roger Hunt, Gerald Johnston and Wayne Johnson, used their topics as their business development study projects at the University after the subjects were given priority by CCEDCC.
Bandon, Bobcats, Pacific win in Sunset
Perhaps it is only fitting in the timber country of Southwestern Oregon that one Forrest and two Groves played key roles in opening-round Sunset Six basketball action Friday.
In a pair of high-scoring tilts, Bandon’s 6-foot-7 Bayard Forrest poured through 33 points to lead the Tigers to a closer-than-indicated 81-70 victory over Coquille, and Myrtle point’s Grove brothers — Stan and Hank — paced the Bobcats to a surprising 83-37 romp over suddenly cold-shooting Brookings.
Another mild surprise unfolded at Pacific where Gold Beach, which won only twice in pre-conference contests, played the once-beaten Pirates down to the wire before receipting for a 50-45 loss.
In what promises to be a highly competitive battle for the Sunset’s two state tournament spots, Coquille had the opportunity to pull off the greatest form reversal, despite the awesome presence of the “Tall Tiger.”
Forrest swept 28 rebounds and batted down a half-dozen shots, in addition to his 33 points, but for the better part of three quarters the Red Devils held the upper hand with Bayard & Company. In the end, to borrow a phrase from another sport, the Satans literally fouled out.
The 29 personal fouls and one technical infraction against Coquille weren’t so noticeable in the point totals — Bandon was somewhat off its usual mark at the line, 21-of-44 (.477). But the myriad of crimes made a shambles of the Santans’ line-up.
20 YEARS — 2001
He’s got an affinity for officiating the courts
If you have watched or played basketball on the South Coast, you probably have seen this man. But he would rather you not remember him at all.
Such is life for basketball officials, Emery Phillips has been involved with officiating from Florence to Brookings for 40 years. The ultimate compliment to an official is for a fan to forget who blew the whistle.
“We’re not the show. The kids are the show,” he said.
Phillips, 61, has seen it all on the basketball court and football field — as a fan, parent and in stripes. He has officiated games in Coos Bay that North Bend Hall of Famer and Marshfield football legend Pete Susick roamed the sidelines. He remembers times when he would engage in colorful conversations with longtime Pirate basketball and football coach John Johnson.
And, of course, he remembers the kids and young adults he got to see.
“I have met a lot of great people,” he said. “You meet and see these kids at the young age, and I can watch them go through their careers. I really enjoy officiating basketball and being around the young people.”
His conversion to the world of officiating started in 1961.
Phillips, who played basketball and graduated from Coquille High School in 1958, moved to Coos Bay with his wife Caroline in ’61 and began to referee basketball games. After one year of basketball, he added another sport to his officiating duties: football.
Phillips did double duties during the prep season for 28 years before concentrating on just basketball. He is in his 18th year as the commissioner for Southwestern Oregon Basketball Officials. It is another job he loves to do.
Parents plan to start charter school
Enrollment: Public classrooms would be open to everyone, free of charge
GLASGOW — They want more education options.
That’s why a group of parents are trying to create a public charter school in the North Bend School District.
Parents and organizers Lisa LaGesse, Julie Graber and Alane Jennings said The Lighthouse School would teach students in kindergarten, first and second grades by using an art-integrated curriculum. Each class would be limited to 20 students.
“Eventually, we would like the school to grow to be a K-8,” Jennings said. “We would like to be able to add a grade level each year.”
Because the school would be a public charter school, it would be open to everyone and free of charge.
Jennings said what students are learning in classrooms now is good, but this group of parents wanted something more.
“It’s not just having an art class at school once a day,” she said. “We want a curriculum that involves students in art and their creative abilities. That includes things like music and movement as well.”
Another subject the school would offer that others in the area currently do not is foreign language.
“Children’s minds are flexible at this age and they can learn another language easily,” Jennings said. “But schools aren’t teaching foreign language until the fifth or seventh grade.”
Graber said The Lighthouse School will seek strong parental involvement.
“This is not going to be a school where you can drop your kid off and then pick them up at the end of the day and maybe meet with teachers at the end of the quarter,” she said. “Some parents will be in the classroom throughout the day and there will be others who are active outside of the school’s 8-to-3 day.”
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
