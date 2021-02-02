100 YEARS — 1921
Secure hall for ‘Little Theatre’
I.O.O.F. Lodge grants use of building for purpose
Meeting tomorrow night to perfect plans for home dramatic work — ask aid
Mrs. F.E. Wilson announced today that use of the I.O.O.F. hall for the starting of the “Little Theater” in Marshfield had been secured from the Odd Fellows lodge.
Another meeting of those interested will be held tomorrow night at the Elks’ Temple when plans for taking up the work will be completed. A tentative cast will be chosen. Plays have been wired for by Frank Huelshoff, director, and they will be here soon.
Mrs. Fred Barnard was today appointed to take charge of the wardrobes, etc.
At tomorrow night’s meeting, committees will be appointed to meet with the different clubs to get their cooperation in furnishing stage equipment. Donations of curtains, furniture, etc., will be asked.
Lumber expected to pick up soon
J.E. Montgomery says local conditions better
Expects Roosevelt Highway bill will pass Senate — good work done at Salem
“Business conditions in Coos county are pretty good in comparison with conditions elsewhere” remarked J.E. Montgomery, president of the Bank of Southwestern Oregon who has just returned from a trip to Portland, Salem and other northern points. “The reconstruction period, following closely on the natural slowup after Christmas and the first of the year inventory period, has checked things generally.
“Portland bankers told me that financial conditions in Portland were good and were especially pleased at the showing made by the banks in this section and with conditions here.
“I met a good many lumbermen while away and none of them seem to know definitely what to look forward to. All of them anticipate that lumber will come back strong, not at the old high prices but at a fair price and good demand. The majority of them think that the market should be in good condition by April 1st. The lumbermen hold that until building materials generally as well as the labor cost of construction comes down on a party with lumber that the market will not be stabilized.
Roosevelt highway
“I tried to do some boosting for the Roosevelt highway project while away and met with much encouragement. Senator Hall was optimistic about the measure and seemed sure that it would pass the senate. He was hopeful that the house would fall in line as Representative Bennett, Pierce and others have been doing some very effective work on it.
Plan to provide men quarters
Details discussed at meeting of council
Ordinance for Highland avenue is passed and other business up
The plan of making quarters for the members of the fire department on the second floor of the city hall which was suggestion some time ago by Fire Chief Davis was discussed by the city council last night. Oscar Gulovsen appeared for the firemen. He said the plan was, if the council approved, to remove all of the partitions back of the council room. Across the front of this space and next to the council room would be an office for the city engineer and back of that it was planned to have three bed rooms and a club room for the firemen. This would work out all right, Mr. Gulvosen said, provided the council would allow the firemen to hold their meetings in the council room.
Ground hog sees his shadow today
There was no doubt about it early this morning
There will now be six weeks more of winter weather before spring comes
There will be six weeks more of bad weather. That is certain and may be counted upon if the old tradition of the ground hog is to be accepted. This was Ground Hog day, the time when the ground hog comes out of his hole where he has been hibernating for the winter. If he sees his shadow he goes back again for another six weeks on account of the coming bad weather but if he fails to see his shadow he will stay out and prepare for spring.
Mr. Ground Hog was not left in any doubt this morning. If he came out bright and early he saw his shadow and probably went back to his winter quarters before the morning train left.
Noble theater to be improved
Will be remodeled and beautified in March
Handsome entrance will be provided — new Wurlitzer organ will also be installed
The Nobel estate, owners of the Noble theater, last night awarded to M.W. Payne the contract for remodeling and improving the Noble theater building. He was the lowest of three bidders. Mr. Payne had the original contract for the building and was more familiar with the construction which will be of aid in making the changes.
The entire front will be changed. The balcony will be altered and a stairway eight feed wide will replace the present stairway which is three feet wide.
The entrance will be changed to the corner of Third and Central and a Marquise will extend along the Central avenue front and around the Third street corner. Four swinging doors for emergency purposes will be put in. The present little store rooms at the west of the entrance will be eliminated.
The new front will be finished in marble, oak, brass and concrete.
The interior will be redecorated and the Noble will be one of the most beautiful playhouses in Oregon when finished.
50 YEARS — 1971
Coos County sheep ranching threatened by coyotes
Sheep ranching in Coos and Curry counties is in deep trouble. So deep some ranchers have quit the business altogether. Others are seriously thinking of following suit.
The problem, however, isn’t inflationary economics or a flattened livestock market.
“The problem is that there are just too damn many coyotes with a taste for lamb and yearling ewe,” Jim McWilliams Jr. explained. McWilliams is down to raising about 200 sheep on his ranch near Gaylord. “That’s about all I can handle now because of the coyote problem.”
In the Myrtle Point-Powers area 25 sheep ranchers have formed a predatory control association offering a $25 bounty on coyotes.
Mrs. Ray Grant, secretary for the association, explained that each rancher contributes an even share to the $25 bounty kitty. “When that runs out, we start all over again with a new kitty,” she said. “But even with the extra bounty, the coyote problem is getting worse each year.”
Monte Lund, a Yellow Creek sheep rancher, thinks added restrictions on hunting predators in national forests and on federal and state lands has contributed to the rise in the number of sheep killed by coyotes and other predators.
“I’ve already lost five ewes since the first of the year,” Lund said. “Last year I figure I lost about $1,000 in killed lambs and ewes. Most of us can’t go on running sheep losing that kind of money.”
Coos County average employment up in ‘70
Coos County average monthly employment in 1970 was 20,980, an increase of 210 persons from 1969, according to Edward J. Konka, manager of the Oregon State Department of Employment office in Coos Bay.
The figure was just 30 less than 1968 which was the highest in a decade.
Employment in lumber and wood products industries held up relatively well in 1970 despite limited demand, Konka said. Average employment was 5,680, same as in 1969.
“One of the reasons for the steady employment is that the export market for lumber held up well. Although the margin of profit for mill operators was down sharply, they have been able to sell most of what they are producing without building up huge inventories,” Konka reported.
Employment in seafoods processing industries was down only slightly from 1969’s record employment with frequent rough ocean conditions, price negotiations and foreign fleets fishing on the U.S. continental shelf cited as negative economic factors involved.
Packwood seeks air station in NB
WASHINGTON — Sen. Bob Packwood introduced legislation today to establish a permanent Coast Guard air station at North Bend.
The Oregon senator called for an initial appropriation of $4.2 million “and such additional appropriations as are necessary” to operate the station. The initial allocation would include $1.7 million for the construction of barracks, hangar, office and shop spaces, fuel system and equipment; $150,000 for aeronautical engineering; $257,000 for electrical engineering; $1,275,000 for three light twin-engined aircraft; $435,000 for Coast Guard electronics package; and $279,750 for 10 officer pilots.
Annual recurring costs are estimated at nearly $800,000.
The purpose of the unit would be to provide proper surveillance of the Oregon Coast and supply search and rescue operations so “desperately needed in the area,” Packwood said in a Senate speech.
Packwood said he has received many “sympathetic words” but “little action” from the various governmental agencies which are responsible for intrusion of foreign fishing vessels in American waters.
Oregon indoor track: ‘Pre’ sets mark, named outstanding competitor
PORTLAND (UPI) — There’s no hero like a home hero — and Steve Prefontaine still is taking bows as the outstanding competitor of the 11th Oregon Invitational Indoor Track and Field Meet.
The Oregon sophomore sensation from Coos Bay, who already holds the NCAA three mile and cross-country championships, beat out Texas Giant Randy Matson for outstanding competitor honors when he set a new two mile record for the meet.
The best ever paid crowd 9,936 roared with every stride as Prefontaine poured on the steam in pursuit of a new mark. He was timed in 8:31.6, shaving three-tenths of a second off the seven-year record of Bill Baillie, the former champion from New Zealand.
Matson set a new meet standard for the shot put at 68 feet, 2 3-4 inches.
Economic future of Coquille Valley looks good
Days of the old-time drunken, brawling logger are gone. The legendary figure is no more.
In his place is a highly skilled, diplomatic and friendly family man who is interested in his company’s safety program, long range planning and economic operation. He participates in church, school and community activity.
Not only have wood products workers changed … they have become fewer. They are better paid and are better educated.
The World talked with Don Kuyper, 40, Douglas Fir Products employee of Coquille, in efforts to find what the economic future of the Coquille Valley will be.
Kuyper is an example of the new trend for the forest products industry. He works in quality control in the Douglas Fir plywood plant and states frankly that he believes in eight hours work for eight hours pay.
20 YEARS — 2001
CB school group majority eyes Milner Crest
School closures: CE2 program move also in suggestions
After four meetings, an advisory committee of Coos Bay teachers, parents and community members appeared to agree on one thing about the school district Tuesday night: two elementary schools must close.
Superintendent Giles Parker established the advisory committee to find ways to cut more than $1.5 million from the 2001-02 budget. The 24-member committee has also been given the task of deciding how the Coos Bay School District will look in five years.
The committee’s role is to make recommendations to Parker. None of its suggestions will be final or binding for the school district.
The committee was split into six groups; each given the task of looking at the district’s facilities, programs and curriculum for the next five years.
Each group arrived at the same decision: Two elementary schools need to be closed.
Four of the six groups also agreed that one of those schools should be Milner Crest Elementary School. The other school closure recommendation was split between Charleston and Eastside elementary schools.
The groups also agreed the district’s building in Englewood should be closed and the CE2 program moved and the district administration should move its offices on Teakwood Avenue into the then vacant Milner Crest.
Parker said he will use the information from his advisory committee when the district staff sits down to work on the 2001-02 budget in the next few weeks.
Lest no one forget
Lakeside Cemetery sign reminder of town’s past
LAKESIDE — Ed Norton has no problem remembering where the Lakeside Cemetery is.
Almost daily, Norton brings fresh flowers to his wife, DeVonne’s graveside, surrounded by the shade of manzanita, shore pine and rhododendron on a sandy hill at the Lakeside Cemetery.
“Rain or shine, it doesn’t make any difference,” the stout 70-year-old said.
He’ll be there.
But, he may be one of the few. Many others no longer remember, or never knew, the 80-year-old Lakeside Cemetery is hidden on a brush and tree covered sand dune near U.S. Highway 101. The 2-acre cemetery is peaceful in its anonymity.
The chirping of birds accompanies walkers through a series of nature trails that lead through the small graveyard. Deer tracks in the sand line the paths to headstones, scattered along the plot without an apparent pattern.
There are tombstones of avid fishermen, identified by well-kept markers with engravings showing men enjoying their favorite pastime. There are wartime heroes, defined by small U.S. flags and military designations.
Many of them are remembered. Fresh flowers on some of the graves are proof of that. Others are not.
A small wooden sign that provided the sole indication of the cemetery’s location was stolen several years ago, and the graveyard has been without one since.
Norton changed that this weekend. Three months ago, he hired Richard and Dennis “Mitch” Mitchell, owners of Artistic Metal Craft in Lakeside, to build a large metal sign for the cemetery.
Future looks bright for Heceta Head Lighthouse
FLORENCE — Repairs on the Heceta Head Lighthouse lens and base, shut down since late last spring, will begin early this month, according to the Coast Guard’s officer in charge of the project.
A duo of East Coast experts with extensive experience in the repair of classical lenses will begin work this weekend, said Senior Chief Charles Tanski of the Coast Guard’s Seattle office.
“We expect the repairs to be completed by the end of March,” Tanski said, adding that the two-month window for repairs seems reasonable.
“But you never know until you get into something so complicated how it’s going to go,” he said. “We’re bringing our best guys in to make sure the lens is handled properly and the job is done right.
Chief Warrant Officer Joe Cocking of the Miami, Fla., Coast Guard station and Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Johnston, of Morehead City, N.C., will team up to disassemble and reassemble the Victorian-era lens.
Cocking and Johnston have collaborated on the repair of other lighthouse lenses around the country, Tanski said.
“They have the most experience in the care, maintenance and handling of these lenses,” he said.
In between the disassembly and reassembly phases, the podium that the light is standing on will be leveled.
“That has been the problem from the start,” said Tanski.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In