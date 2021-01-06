100 YEARS — 1920
Heavy rainfall causes a slide on the Siuslaw
One hundred and fifty feet of track out of commission near Cushman
Trains on Coos Bay lines are blocked
Storm is severe along the Oregon Coast and may get worse
Bad off the Columbia
Wind reported blowing at a rate of 50 miles an hour off Columbia River — storm warnings
Traffic over the Coos Bay Line of the Southern Pacific is demoralized today on account of a big slide near Betzen, four miles beyond Cushman along the Siuslaw River.
The night train did not leave last evening but the morning train departed today and the passengers were transferred around the slide. The same was done with the incoming train from Portland. Passengers, mail, light baggage and perishable express was carried around but all heavy express and trunks cannot be moved until repairs are made.
Track carried away
About 180 feet of the ground and roadbed slid away toward the river carrying with it the ties and track. This happened just after the last train passed over it yesterday and it was fortunate that a train was not wrecked.
Sand and cinders had been dumped in the hopes of helping to hold the soft ground but it gave away. There was simply so much rain that the ground became soaked and the roadbed would not hold. The river is rising and this added to the bad conditions.
Repair work started
The rain is still falling and adds to the difficulty of repairing. It may be that a temporary track can be laid if there is sufficient solid ground on the right of way but if this is not possible it will be necessary to drive piling on the old roadbed. In the meantime it will be necessary to transfer the passengers and mail. It may require several days to get the track in shape so trains can get through.
Sale of liquor to boys probed
Officers will begin special campaign in Coos
Bootleggers and others furnishing minors to be dealt with — crusade planned
Today Constable Goodman and Juvenile Officer Hark Dunham were in conference as to the means of waging a special campaign against moonshiners and bootleggers who have been furnishing young boys with liquor.
The matter was brought up last night by Officer Goodman finding a young man, who gave his name as Hanson, badly intoxicated near Central avenue and Fourth Street. The lad said he had just come in from the country with some friends and had bought a pint at North Bend for $5.
Severe storm blocks traffic around Coos Bay
Heavy Hail several times during night along with hard rain
Train service is still being delayed
Tram to Eugene gets only as far as Lakeside and backs up
Coquille River high
Water is over the track beyond Coquille and trains cannot reach Myrtle Point today
There was some wild weather on Coos Bay last night. For the twenty-four hours ending this morning there was a total of nearly an inch and a half of rain. But it was not only water that fell. Heavy rain came down several times during the night and there was a heavy wind.
The storm is general throughout the states and this locality along with the other places has been suffering.
Train service is demoralized. The Coquille river has been rising and the water is over the tracks at the site of the old Johnson Mill and trains can’t get through.
New rules for court adopted
Judge Coke hopes to expedite matter
Will hold sessions at Coquille every Tuesday and do away with business held in chamber.
Judge John S. Coke of the circuit court has revoked all the old rules of procedure for his court and has adopted a new set of rules which will go into effect Feb. 1. The purpose is to expedite the trial of cases. The changes can be made without expense to the public though it will require more traveling to the county seat and more expense to the judge personally, but he regards that he will under the new rules be able to handle cases better and make matters easier all around.
Court every Tuesday
The new rules provide for a general weekly motion day at Coquille. This will be every Tuesday. Instead of equity matters and motions coming up at different times in chambers at Marshfield these matters will all be handled on Tuesday of each week at Coquille. In this way the judge will know when he must hear these matters and will not be interrupted during the week when he must spend much of his time studying out the cases he has under consideration. There are many cases which require close reviewing and study and the judge finds it difficult to attend to this business when interrupted frequently by hearing other matters. Under the new rules he will be prepared to be at Coquille every Tuesday unless he is called away to Curry county or elsewhere, and in the event he is not able to be at Coquille on any Tuesday matters set for that day will automatically go over until the next Tuesday.
Drug company incorporated
New move in well known North Bend concern
M.E. Everitt, A.G. Neilson and J.D. Norton incorporators of the Everitt Pharmacy
The Everitt Pharmacy Inc., is the name of a new company which has been formed. The incorporators are M.E. Everitt, Alexander G. Neilson and James D. Norton. The capital stock given in the articles of incorporation issued at Salem in $25,000.
M.E. Everitt conducts a drug store at North Bend and is one of the pioneer druggists of the bay. In fact he had the first drug store in North Bend and has been in business there ever since. Those interested have nothing yet to give out regarding the plan further than that the incorporation was effected.
Mr. Noton came to North Bend about two months ago from Seattle and has been employed in the Everitt store. Mr. Neilson is employed in the Owl Pharmacy of Marshfield.
50 YEARS — 1970
Bay Area high, low for 1970
Rainfall in the Bay Area during the year just ended measured slightly more than the average, totaling 66.06 inches by Dec. 31. Nearly one-third of the yearly rainfall came in January, when 21.38 inches fell, nearly equaling the record one-month precipitation. The month of Decmeber accounted for one sixth of the total, with 11.95 inches measured.
The average annual rainfall in the Bay Area is 61.46, based on figures recorded from 1902 to 1962. A total of 61.95 fell in 1969.
The most rain that fell in any calendar year was the drenching 90.72 inches in 1937, which followed the driest year on record for the Bay Area, 42.54 in 1936.
High for 1970 was 84 degrees, registered on May 31, while the coldest night of the year was Dec. 19, when the thermometer recorded 29 degrees.
Stamper’s J&J Tire Company buys out Reedsport firm; Thompson retires
REEDSPORT — Stamper’s J&J Tire Company established their third outlet in Southwestern Oregon Jan. 1 with the purchase of Keith Thompson’s tire sales and service outlet at Reedsport.
The store and service center is located on Winchester Avenue (Highway 101 through Reedsport) and 18th Street.
Tom Stamper said that he is proud to add the Reedsport plant to his chain of tire outlets. One is located at Coos Bay, 579 South Broadway, the other at Coquille.
Larry Haga, manager of the Reedsport operation, was assistant manager of the Coquille plant during the past year. He has been with the Stamper firm for the past four years. He has moved to Reedsport and plans to enter into the life of the community.
Stamper’s has been in the tire business for the past 47 years. It was founded by Jack Stamper, Tom’s father.
Keith Thompson, with his wife, Gladys, is retiring to devote full time to the operation of his Smith River ranch where he raises Herefords. He operated the tire center for more than 20 years.
Western Bank OKs merger
Western Bank stockholders at a special meeting recently in Coos Bay approved a merger of Western Bank of Coos Bay with First National Bank in Clatskanie, it has been announced.
The merger was previously approved by stockholders of the Clatskanie bank and by the State Banking Department. Approval of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is being awaited by the banks, Tresidder said.
The surviving bank will be Western Bank, according to A.W. Sweet, president. Final approval is not expected before April, he said.
Clatskanie will be the 10th office of Western Bank. Combined deposits of the two institutions will be in excess of $47,438,000.
Cultural exchange meet is slated at North Bend
Cultural Exchange Wrestling will return to the Bay Area next Monday when the touring Japanese National team visits North Bend Junior High gym for an 8 p.m. match with the top North Bend and Marshfield prep wrestlers.
The key match of the evening is expected to be between Jannis Isamu Sakee and North Bend’s Robin Richards.
Sakae for the past six years trained to be a Sumo wrestler (a professional), but was washed out of the program because his size and growth was not as expected.
Richards, a 170-pound senior, is unbeaten through last year and so far this season. He is the National Greco-Roman champion at 170 pounds as well as being the Oregon champion in high school, freestyle and Greco-Roman competition.
20 YEARS — 2000
Bobo saves owner’s life
To a North Bend man, a 10-month old dog named Bobo is more than just a best friend, he’s a lifesaver.
On Dec. 5, John Brown sat down to a cup of coffee after doing some baking and things got a little hairy. Brown isn’t sure how he received the gash on his head — one that required six stitches and 12 staples to close, but he’s certain that Bobo saved the day by waking him after he passed out.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that Bobo saved my life,” said Brown. “I would have bled to death.”
Brown said Bobo, a lab-terrier mix, woke him up by licking his face. That’s when Brown discovered that his head was bleeding heavily.
Jobless rate holds steady in December
Record: The rate for all of 2000 averaged 4 percent, the best showing since 3.5 percent in 1969
WASHINGTON — The nation’s unemployment rate held steady at 4 percent in December even as hiring by American businesses slowed to the weakest pace in four months.
The Labor Department said Friday that private payrolls rose by just 49,000 last month, the smallest increase since a gain of 17,000 in August. Manufacturing last month continued to suffer huge losses and the construction industry was hurt by unusually cold weather in December.
Overall employment was up by 105,000 last month, but more than half of that reflected increases in government jobs. For the last three months, payroll growth has averaged just 77,000, a sharp slowdown from gains of average gains of 187,000 jobs during the first nine months of the year.
Who came to Shore Acres in 2000?
The Shore Acres Light Festival continued to be a major tourist draw during the 2000 holiday season.
Visitors from around the state and further came to see the dazzling display featuring 200,000 miniature lights.
According to Shirley Bridgham, who along with her husband, David, coordinates the event for the Friends of Shore Acres, preliminary figures indicate approximately 56,000 people visited the park from the opening of the light festival Nov. 23 through Jan. 1. That’s an increase from the approximately 50,000 visitors who came to see the display at Shore Acres State Park in 1999.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
