This week in Coos County history: January 27-30

100 YEARS — 1921
Say Bean bill hurts Coos Bay
Claim attack on timber exchange is absolutely wrong
May prevent “blocking” of holdings and keep out opposed operation
Local men who are familiar with the timber situation declare that the attack made by Speaker L.E. Bean of the Oregon House of Representatives on the exchange of timber holdings, to permit “blocking” the tracts into holdings that can be logged more cheaply, will be a severe blow to Coos Bay.
They claim that Bean must have been erroneously informed as to the plan and purpose of the exchange. The only possibility of loss, they claim, is in that the stumpage might not be equal and this can be safeguarded by cruises by government cruisers.
May delay operation
Some of them who are in close touch with the situation say that the plan was started primarily to aid the Pillsbury interests as well as the Weyerhaueser Interests which own many thousands of acres of timber in eastern Coos and west Douglas, which is interspersed with government holdings, to consolidate their timber.
The plan was to consolidate these holdings so that they could be logged more cheaply and as soon as this was possible, it is claimed that the Weyerhauser and Pillsbury interests planned to start big operations on the bay. Until the consolidation is permitted, it is claimed that neither the Pillsbury nor Weyerhaeuser holdings can be developed.
The same is true, it is said, of the Menasha Woodenware Co. and C.A. Smith Co. holdings, only in a much more limited way on the latter.
Appeal is made for night train
E.P. Lewis says it is necessary for convention
Chamber of commerce wires to John M. Scott about necessity for service
The Marshfield Chamber of Commerce this morning received a telegram from E.P. Lewis, president of the Coos County Business Men’s Association, who is attending the Oregon Hardware Dealers Convention in Portland, declaring that the restoration of the night train service is absolutely essential for the success of the Oregon Retail Dealers Convention which is to be held in Marshfield February 7, 8 and 9. The message asked that the Chamber of Commerce take the matter up at once with the Southern Pacific.
Sec. Reid immediately wired John M. Scott, general passenger agent, but up to a late hour this afternoon had received no response.
When the train was taken off, following the washout and slides during the severe storm, it was stated that the service would be restored as soon as repairs could be made and the weather settled.
New flour and feed line here
Kerr Gifford Co., of Portland, establishes branch with L.J. Schmitz of the Ocean Dock, as local agent
The Kerr Gifford Co., Inc., of Portland, the biggest exporters of flour, grains and mill products in the Pacific Northwest, has established a branch agency on Coos Bay and a full line of their products will be carried here to supply the trade in this section.
Len J. Schmitz, manager of the Ocean Dock, will be Coos Bay manager for the firm and the Ocean Dock will be headquarters for them. Two carloads of flour, feed and grain have already arrived and four carloads more are coming.
Port to resume work shortly
Expect to finish dock and dredge soon
Will have memorial to Congress for harbor improvements printed — other business
At a meeting of the Port of Coos Bay Commission, it was decided to resume construction on the terminal dock and the suction dredge in ten days or two weeks. The first payment on the sale of $50,000 worth of port bonds has been received and this was used in clearing up accounts so that the next payment will be the first available for the new work.
Raid is made on crap game
Seven Greeks arrested early this morning
Big game is in progress in a room — fines range from fifty to 100 dollars
Constable Goodman and Night Officer Bowman arrested seven Greeks who were gambling. The raid was made about 3 o’clock this morning. The men were in a room in the Gow Why building on Front street, just south of the depot. The door was unlocked and when the officers went in the men were shooting craps. There was quite a lot of money on the table. Constable Goodman got one roll of bills, which he is holding as evidence.
Two of the men put up bail and the other stayed in jail over night. They all were before Justice Joehnk today.
Fines imposed
Jim Lekos who gave bond last night, was fined $50 and paid up.
Gus Demos who gave bond last night, was also fined $50 and paid.
George Christo and Pete Vagelatos were each fined $50.
John Nichols was fined $75 because he had once before been up on a similar charge. He paid.
Dan Apatolis was fined $100 because he now has a case pending. He is charged with allowing gambling in the cared room which he conducts on Front street.
J.N. Starkis was fined $50 but as he has a wife who is in the hospital and a child to care for, Justice Joehnk gave him time to settle.
North Bend will play at Coquille
Boys and girls teams going to county seat
Will make trip to special jitneys and will take about forty rooters
The boys’ basketball team and girls’ team of the North Bend high school went to Coquille this afternoon to play at the county seat in the evening. The boys’ team will play the Coquille high school team and the girls will meet the Coquille girls’ team, making two games during the evening.
The trip will be made in special jitneys of the Coast Auto Line, which will leave North Bend at 5 p.m. Besides the players, there will be about forty high school students who will make the trip also. The party will return home after the game.
50 YEARS — 1971
Menasha puts wastepaper to good use
Menasha Corp. is recycling used corrugated paper containers at the North Bend plant, it was pointed out recently in a letter to Gov. Tom McCall from R.A. Maynard of the Anaheim, Calif., Menasha plant.
Ernie Manders, North Bend plant manager, said the facility recycles over 32,800 tons of baled used corrugated containers per year.
“This tonnage of wastepaper, once burned or dumped in landfills, is now being used as a useful substitute for wood,” said Manders.
Total production for the North Bend plant was $83,549 tons last year. Originally built and engineered to use hardwood and some container plant waste in the manufacture of corrugating medium, the plant now uses salvage hardwood chips from Reedsport and Newport lumber companies and salvage chips from Eugene. It utilizes sawdust from the Al Pierce Lumber Co. of Coos Bay and hog fuel made of bark from Cape Arago, Weyerhaeuser and Al Peirce operations. The sawdust replaces logs in paper manufacture and, along with the recycled waste paper, reduces the use of logs to produce paper.
Another reclaimed product which formerly went into the bay is sulphite screenings from Coos Head Timber Co. pulp plant operations, according to Manders. Menasha contracted in November of 1968 for all of it, which amounts to 100 tons a month of this product.
Manders points out that the by-products of other manufacture, such as sawdust, chips, hog fuel and sulphite screenings help to produce paper at lower cost and at the same time contributes to cleaning up the environment.
Bottle with note lands on CB beach
On New Year’s Day while walking on the beach at Lighthouse Way and keeping a watchful eye for anything of interest among the drift, Jack Littlefield of Coos Bay found a sealed bottle nearly concealed among some logs. In the bottle was a note reading:
“SS Badger State Voyage 44. To whoever finds this message: It was thrown into the sea on a passage from Yokohama to San Francisco on May 19, 1968 in Latitude 41-20 North and Longitude 176-50 East. I hope it finds you in good health. Signed Dorothy E. Meier, 2166 N.E. 57th St., Fort Lauderdale, Fla."
So 19 months and thousands of miles later, Mrs. Meier learned from Mrs. Littlefield that the bottle had been found. In the meantime, during last December, the munitions ship Badger State sank after an explosion tore a hole in her right side some 1,500 miles northwest of Hawaii. Fourteen men and the skipper, Captain Charles Wilson, were rescued. Twenty-four crewmen were lost.
Last week, Mrs. Littlefield received the following reply from Mrs. Meier; dated Jan. 16, 1971:
“It was so exciting to receive your letter. Just imagine the bottle was on its way to you for 19 months.
“At the time I was making the trip to Vietnam on the Badger State, of which my husband was the captain at that time. We sailed from Yokohama on May the 14th and threw the bottle five days later. So that bottle came a long way.”
Mel Counts leads Suns past Lakers
By United Press International
The Phoenix suns may have finally filled their shaky center position, and with none other than 7-foot castoff Mel Counts.
The Suns, who have tried several players at center over the last two years, started Counts there Thursday night and the big veteran came through with 29 points and 12 rebounds while leading the Suns to a 118-112 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Counts enjoyed his best game as a member of the Suns since coming to them in a trade from Los Angeles last summer. He and Paul Silas teamed up to help the Suns enjoy a rebounding edge over the Lakers despite the awesome performance of Wilt Chamberlain.
20 YEARS — 2001
Hair today, yarn tomorrow
Group of spinsters gather in Bandon to mull wool
BANDON — Fifteen years ago, Gloria Hall’s husband wanted her to become a spinster.
It’s the first definition in Webster’s New International Dictionary — the one that says a spinster is a woman whose occupation is to spin — that Hall identifies with.
“My husband gave me a spinning wheel for Christmas in 1986, and I’ve been a spinster ever since,” Hall said while working at her wheel during the recent monthly get-together of the No Lazy Kates at Bandon’s Wool Co. store.
“It’s incredibly relaxing,” added Hall, who lives in Coos Bay.
Although the 18-member group is informal, most No Lazy Kates are members of the Northwest Regional Spinners Association. The group takes its name from lazy Kate, the part of the spinning wheel that holds the bobbins.
“It’s sort of a pun I guess, because we are anything but lazy!” Hall said. “We make our own yarn and knit and weave it too.”
Work of arts
Community college still fund raising to complete center for performers
Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Performing Arts Center has begun to take shape.
Construction crews have erected the exterior walls and are expected to begin adding stucco to the outside of the building in the next few days, said Mike Gaudette, dean of marketing, recruiting and college advancement and executive director of the college’s foundation.
“Our main goal is to get the building completely closed in before the bad weather hits the South Coast,” he said.
While the exterior of the building appears to be more than half completed, Gaudette said it still does not have all the weather protection it needs.
“It’s not sealed tight,” he said. “Crews still have to do that before they can start on the interior work.”
The center is an addition to Empire Hall, which houses the cafeteria, conference rooms, and student government and group offices. The PAC will have a 501-seat auditorium and stage, and backstage for dressing rooms, storage and set preparation. There will also be a gallery and a large foyer with skylights.
Funding for the project has come from multiple sources. Southwestern earmarked $750,000 for the project in 1997 and the college’s foundation has raised more contributions through private donations and grants.
Variety highlights dance competition
Invitational: Teams from around the state compete in sixth-annual tournament at Marshfield
Variety.
That’s a quick way to sum up the 13 dance teams that competed in the Red Lion South Coast Invitational at Marshfield High School on Saturday.
Spectators were treated to a variety of costumes, music and entertainment.
Still, perhaps no routine was more surprising than the one put on by the Bear Delights, the dance team from Brookings-Harbor High School.
Dressed all in black, complete with black makeup on their faces and black strands of fabric hanging down from their shirts, the Bear Delights danced to a routine described as a “journey exploring the darkness.”
The shock wasn’t in the costumes or the makeup, including three black tears below the right eye of every dancer. It was in the music, a compilation from several heavy metal groups.
“I like it because it’s such a surprise to the audience,” said senior Kira Tantare, one of three captains for the Bear Delights. “It’s the element of surprise — I like being original.”
Like many routines, the Brookings-Harbor dance impressed some people and turned off others. After performing the routine during afternoon and evening sessions, the Bear Delights finished third in the six-team intermediate division at the competition, with one of three judges ranking the team first and another last.
Sheldon’s Prelude won the intermediate division, while a second Sheldon team, Colleen and Col, won the small division. Thurston High School’s cabaret was the winner in the large division and also won the trophy for being the most entertaining team.
Coquille girls compute success
Basketball: State-of-the-art computer system leads to quick statistics
COQUILLE — Lindsay Brugnoli and Shawna Ferren consider themselves part of Coquille’s basketball team.
Not the girls team, they are on the boys team.
They don’t dribble as quick or shoot as well as most of the guys, but Ferren has keen eyesight and Brugnoli is quick with her fingers. Those are the primary tools they need as Coquille’s computer statistics crew.
Coquille coach Dan Cumberland said the seniors, who are in their third season as statkeepers, are definitely part of his team.
“Absolutely — no ifs, ands or buts about it,” he said. “They are that extra two members that we do not leave out.”
The two girls travel on the bus with the boys to every game. Two nights a week, they give up their evenings to do their part for the team.
“It’s just like being a basketball player,” Brugnoli said.
Well, not quite, but they are always close to the action.
From the scorer’s table, Brugnoli operates a lap-top computer rigged with a basketball program that Cumberland has fallen in love with.
As the action progresses, Brugnoli’s fingertips input just about every vital piece of information from the game.
The entire time, Ferren provides eyes for Brugnoli, making sure she doesn’t miss anything.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
