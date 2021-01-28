100 YEARS — 1921
Girl tries to capture burglar
Miss Hoffman has encounter with prowler
Constable Goodman recovers property stolen by youthful housebreaker from Hoffman home
The residence of Peter Hoffman in Bay Park addition was entered early Sunday morning by a youthful burglar. The prowler went about the house and gathered up some jewelry and when he got into the room occupied by Miss Hoffman, aged 16, the young lady was awakened and bravely grabbed the burglar in an effort to catch him. She held him for a few minutes but he got away.
An investigation revealed the fact that a watch, some chains and a number of articles of jewelry were missing.
Constable Goodman was notified and made an investigation and finally located a sixteen year old youth whom he believed to be guilty and who resides in the same part of the city. The boy denied having committed the theft but on being closely questioned he finally confessed and gave up the stolen goods. Constable Goodman recovered everything that was missing excepting a gold chain which the owners said might have been misplaced about the house. The same boy was found to have been guilty of taking some property from the Terminal warehouse and to this he also confessed. However none of the persons interested wanted to file any charge and were inclined since the property of each was returned, to let the boy have a chance, so he was not placed under arrest. Constable Goodman will report the matter to Juvenile Officer Hank Dunham and it will be up to him to make charges in the juvenile court if he deems best.
Redondo here with big cargo
Brings over 500 tons freight from south
Will sail for San Francisco next Thursday and will carry passengers
With a large cargo of general merchandise consisting of over 500 tons of freight, the steamer Redondo arrived from the south Sunday at 1 p.m. She had aboard oil in drums and did not carry passengers this trip, but will carry passengers south on the next trip.
The Redondo will sail at noon Thursday, Jan. 27, from the Ocean dock and will take passengers for San Francisco only this trip.
Ban cigarette sales to boys
Marshal Carter notifies dealers to obey law
Regulation prohibiting school boys playing pool also will be enforced
Marshal Carter today started a crusade against the sale of cigarettes to boys, complaint having come to him from a number. He notified dealers that they must not sell cigarettes to minors.
It is claimed that in many instances the lads get some grownups to buy the cigarettes for them. Marshal Carter is arranging to prosecute the first offenders in this line that he locates.
He is also taking steps to more rigidly enforce the city ordinance prohibiting boys from playing pool and hanging around pool halls.
Mayor says good sewers needed
Time has come for a work of permanent nature
Opinion expressed during decision of Highland avenue work which is ordered by council
The Marshfield must begin building sewer systems of a permanent nature was the opinion expressed by Mayor Ferguson at the meeting of the city council last night during a discussion about the improvement of Highland avenue.
The plans and specifications of the city engineer for the sewer on Highland avenue was presented to the councilmen for examination. There was quite a discussion and some suggested that the street might be improved and matter of the sewer put off.
Mayor Ferguson said he thought the whole street had better be left alone or else the sewer put in if the street was improved. He said: “We have a lot of makeshifts now around the business section of the city in the way of sewers, and the time has come when we must build adequate systems and put in a sewer construction that is permanent. If we do not the city will before long find itself in a lot of trouble. We must find some way to solve the sewer problem.”
Plans to make Coos Head park
Ordinance is being prepared to put in effect
Property is government reserve but would be maintained by commission from two cities
The plans to make a public park on the government reserve at Coos Head were outlined by City Attorney Brand at the council meeting last night. Some years ago the matter was taken up but never carried through, and now it has been proposed to go on with the scheme and the city attorney is preparing the ordinance. This is to be submitted to the city attorney of North Bend for his approval.
The ordinance provides for a commission of three members, one from North Bend and two from Marshfield, the latter to be named for two year terms. The plan is to rent sites for summer cottages for camping grounds and to improve the park and make it an attractive place for the public.
Coos Head is a military reserve but the government will allow the cities to use it for park purposes if they will maintain it, of course reserving the right to take charge of the property at any time that military necessity should arise.
It is pointed out that this park would be one of the attractions along the Roosevelt highway when the latter is completed.
Holland grass to aid railway
Southern Pacific planting it north of bay
Will check shifting sand dunes which threaten to impede right away
The Southern Pacific is planting a lot of Holland grass in the sand dunes north of the Bay to check the shifting sand which is filling in close to the right of way and which threatens to become bothersome. The government has planted many acres of the grass on the North spit to check the shifting there which was affecting the entrance to Coos Bay.
The grass is transplanted in wet weather so that it can get rooted and starting growing. It spreads rapidly and is about the only means of preventing the wind shifting the sand dunes.
50 YEARS — 1971
Marshfield fire: Arson ruled out by city
Coos Bay police and fire departments said today the blaze that destroyed the Marshfield High School north grandstand was “not an intentional fire.” The two youths involved will not be accused of arson, they said.
The fire broke out shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday and leveled the grandstand.
The two boys, taken into custody for truancy ant trespassing, said they started a small fire under the grandstand to warm themselves, according to the police.
They told the investigators that they tried to stamp it out but were not successful. Police said their footwear showed evidence to substantiate their story.
Other young people seen in the vicinity of the grandstand at about the same time “had no connection with the fire,” police and fire investigators said.
Chief of Police Rollie Pean and Fire Chief John Mekkers both praised the cooperation of students and Coos Bay District 9 staff members for their assistance in pursuing the investigation.
Year-round dog control approved
Coos Bay’s five-month dog control ordinance was expanded to a year-round program Monday night when city councilmen enacted a 12-month “leash law.”
On another front, the council entered the battle to provide more housing when it accepted a city planning commission recommendation for rezoning to permit a multiple-unit housing development, and set a public hearing on the proposal.
Coos Bay joined North Bend in year-round control of dogs in council action that followed a lengthy debate in which opponents drew scattered applause from the large audience and proponents drew heavier applause.
The ordinance, to become effective in 30 days (Feb. 24), prohibits a dog running at large (off the premises of its owner), declares a dog a public nuisance if it trespasses, is noisy and disturbs others, injures or kills another animal, destroys property, bites or threatens to bite, shows signs of illness or malnutrition.
The ordinance also set fines for owners whose dogs violate the new leash law at $5 to $30 for the first conviction and $20 and $50 for subsequent convictions.
North Bend’s firemen earn national awards
North Bend is third place winner nationally for all cities in the 1970 Fire Prevention Association competition, first place nationally for cities in its division and first place for Oregon cities, according to an announcement today by Mayor Harry Graham.
North Bend was grand winner last year for all cities entering the contest.
Since 1955 when the department first entered the contest it has sixth, fourth, third and first for all cities regardless of size, first six times in its national classification (5,000 to 19,999 population) and first 11 times for Oregon cities.
First place this year went to Baltimore, Md., and second place to Philadelphia, Pa. Albany placed second in Oregon competition and fifth for its division.
The North Bend mayor said “The city council and I are justifiably proud of these new honors bestowed upon our city and the fire department. We knew that it would be almost impossible to win the grand award again this year, especially when competing with cities of over one million population.”
Scrapbook entries for the contest were prepared by professional and volunteer firemen, secretary Virginia Crandall and Marie Centers under direction of Fire Chief Clyde Centers.
The city’s fire prevention activities were outlined and supported by 534 pages of photographs, clippings, letters, posters and other miscellaneous data. Graham said “This is a tremendous task and I commend this group for their untiring devotion to the city.”
Fifth graders in Coquille study 30-million-year-old horse bones
COQUILLE — A group of fifth graders have touched 30 million years of time, held it in their hands. They did it riding a hunch and believing that what they held dated from the period when man first appeared.
The fifth graders belong to James Patridge’s class at Lincoln Elementary School in Coquille. Patridge is a cultivated amateur paleontologist and archeologist.
“I wasn’t even sure the bones were very old when I first saw them,” Patridge remembered. Bobby Kight, 11, recalled “I thought the bones were real old bones, something like the Dawn Horse, one of those smaller horses.”
In December a well digging crew working about one mile southeast of Coquille along Highway 42 uncovered a collection of bones. The bones were intact, but the backhoe badly shattered most of the bones before the crew realized the bones looked different.
The crew took the bones to Patridge and the fifth grade teacher took them to school for his class to puzzle over. After the class studied the bones and made its own conclusions, the bones were sent off to the University of Oregon.
The bones turned out to be the remains of a small two-toed horse which met an unexpected end about 500 feet above the Coquille River during the Pleistocene Age, 30,000,000 years ago.
“The specimen you sent me,” a university authority wrote back in a letter, “is the upper third molar of a horse. It is apparently a Pleistocene species, ice-age period.
The university authority only confirmed what Patridge and several of his students already had concluded. That wasn’t bad considering the bones found in the shallow 18-20 foot grave were not numerous.
What was recovered was an upper jawbone, a piece of shinbone, a shoulder blade, two ribs and several teeth.
“The jawbone looked like a horse’s to me,” Richard Trigg, 10, said. “And the way the teeth were worn down meant he had to be a grass eater.”
20 YEARS — 2001
Home sweet for Bulldogs in Civil War
Basketball: North Bend beats Marshfield at home for fifth straight year
The North Bend boys basketball team has Marshfield’s number when the two rivals hook up in North Bend.
For the fifth year in a row, the Bulldogs defeated the Pirates at home 51-42 in a Civil War and Midwestern League matchup on Tuesday.
The only difference between this year’s game at North Bend and the previous four was the Bulldogs weren’t behind at the half. In fact, North Bend led the entire night.
“This is one I hope we never lose,” said North Bend coach John Olson, whose team improved to 2-5 in league play and is undefeated at home against Marshfield during his five years at North Bend. “This is one we needed. This makes the season.”
As has been the trend in recent Civil War boys games, the game was close and intense throughout. The Bulldogs pushed their lead to double digits twice, but Marshfield wouldn’t give up as it had chances late in the game.
Add in the flavored rivalry and many friendships that cross over the team colors, and the game lived up to its reputation.
“It will always be a close game I think,” said North Bend senior Mike Moe. “I am really good friends with a lot of those guys. There is nothing better (than playing Marshfield), it is great.”
“This game is so exciting,” added Olson. “The Bulldogs and Pirates played their hearts out tonight.”
It was another tough loss for the Pirates (2-6 in league) at North Bend.
“We are disappointed,” said Marshfield coach Mike George. “You have to give North Bend all the credit. They play like they do always over there. They played well.”
McKenna claims two indoor titles
Former North Bend standout Stacy McKenna already has two Pac-10 tennis championships under her belt even though she is only halfway through her freshman season at Washington State University.
McKenna won the fourth flight of singles at the Pac-10 Indoor Championships last week, beating teammate Moniek van de Ven 6-3, 6-2 in the final. McKenna had been seeded fourth while her teammate was seeded second.
McKenna also teamed with Ana Maria Moura to win the second doubles flight at the indoor championships.
First director is chosen for SCDC
The economic development manager for the Ben Chamber Visitor & Convention Bureau has been named the first director of the South Coast Development Council.
Melinda Anderson, 48, was introduced to the community Wednesday night at an SCDC meeting held at the North Bend Library. In announcing Anderson’s hiring, Jeff McKeown, SCDC board chairman who represents the city of Coos bay, said finding a director marked the successful completion of one of the SCDC’s primary objectives.
“We had two goals when we started,” McKeown said. “We wanted to raise the money to come up with our budget and then hire an executive director — and now we’ve done that.”
McKeown said Anderson’s strengths include her background in economic development, “her poise, ability and enthusiasm.
“And this will be a startup position that’s going to require a lot of enthusiasm.”
Pirate grapplers dominate Civil War
Wrestling: Only win for Bulldogs comes in final match of night
It wasn’t the Civil War wrestling dual between Marshfield and North Bend of the past.
Giving up 30 points in forfeits isn’t the best way to start, but the Bulldogs hoped to be competitive. And when it came down to the final match of the night to determine if Marshfield would win in an unprecedented shutout, North Bend’s Aaron Bales took matters into his own hands.
The fiery senior heavyweight won his match, but the Pirate grapplers overpowered the Bulldogs with a 66-3 Midwestern League victory on Wednesday at senior night in North Bend.
It was a tough night for North Bend, which only suited up nine varsity wrestlers. But with a couple standouts, Bulldog coach Larry Thornburgh figured to get some points on the night.
“I wasn’t thinking we were going to get a skunk,” he said. “There were some really close ones, they just went (the Pirates’) way.”
Marshfield coach Wayne Van Burger shuffled his lineup to get some seniors into the match, and was pleased to see the Pirates not only record six pins, but win the close ones.
“I saw some positives,” Van Burger said. “Overall, I was pleased with the way they wrestled. North Bend and Marshfield, no matter what, is a special night.”
Pipeline project goes under the bay
An underground project that could make the difference between environmental disaster and safety in Charleston is getting some exposure.
A five-man crew working for North River Excavation Pipeline, of Gold Hill, began last week a project to drill an approximately 1,400-foot hole underneath Coos Bay from Charleston Avenue, behind Hallmark Fisheries, to Cape Arago Highway near the Charleston bridge.
The plan, for the Charleston Sanitary District, is to install a new sewer treatment main line that serves all of its current users and has the potential to expand to serve the Seven Devils area along with Sunset Bay, if needed.
“The district is attempting to be a protector of the environment, providing a long-term solution to what would have otherwise been a very bad problem,” said engineer Steve Donovan, of the Dyer Partnership.
