100 YEARS — 1921
North Bend buys auto fire engine
Places order for latest American-La France type
Expect delivery within four months — E.K. Jones, local representative, pleased
The North Bend city council last night awarded the contract for the purchase of an auto fire engine to Walter S. Long, northwest representative of the American-La France Fire Apparatus Co. The award was made after a careful investigation of the three competitive bidders.
The fire engine ordered is the latest type of the model now in use in Marshfield, including many new conveniences. It has a pumping capacity of 1000 gallons per minute.
The contract provides for shipment of the fire engine within sixty days from the factory at Elmyra, N.Y., which means that it will probably be nearly four months before it reaches North Bend.
The Price is $13,600. The selection was agreed upon by the North Bend council after getting the advice of local experts.
Coos County meat inspector bill adopted
Gov. Alcott expected to sign measure introduced by Representative Bennett
Senator Hall’s auto law plan adopted
Legislature asks for protective tariff on poultry products against Orient
New bank bill passes
Banks will not be confined to fifty per cent of capitalization in expenditures for buildings
SALEM — Representative Bennett’s measure creating the office of county meat and herd inspector for Coos county, passed the senate today and was transmitted to Governor Olcott, who is expected to sign it.
Tariff on poultry
The house and senate today passed a joint memorial calling on congress to provide a protective tariff on poultry products. It is directed particularly at the importation of Oriental eggs.
Hall’s bill passes
The senate adopted Senator Hall’s concurrent resolution for committees of the legislatures of Oregon, Washington and Idaho confer relative to uniform automotive laws.
Fined $25 for deer slaughter
Grover C. Gibbs used venison to bait traps
Deputy Game Warden Daniels makes arrest in Salmon mountain district
POWERS — Grover C. Gibbs, a trapper in the Salmon mountain district, was fined $25 and his gun confiscated by Justice Zimmerman on the charge of slaughtering deer. Gibbs is about 30 years old.
He was trapping and had 126 traps out, using venison as bait. He had quite a few coon and mink skins when taken.
The arrest was made by Deputy Game Warden Daniels. Mr. Daniels had to walk all night to bring in his prisoner, a distance of 23 miles. Gibbs was rather sullen about it at first and declared that he had always used venison for bait and would continue to do so. Daniels told him he would be out that way again before long and if any more venison was in evidence, Gibbs would not get off with a $25 fine.
Special election may be called
Would be necessary to amend constitution
Governor signs three bills — only seven of 256 measures introduced are passed
SALEM — Several pending joint resolutions to amend the state constitution, has caused consideration of a plan for this session to call a special election this coming spring.
The governor signed three bills. One was a bill abolishing the board of automobile mechanics examiners created under an act found unconstitutional. Another was the measure removing the provision limiting the counties to two percent assessed valuation in issuance of road bonds, which was superceded by constitutional amendment adopted last May raising the limit to six percent. The other bill signed was one appropriating forty thousand dollars for the expenses of the session.
Only seven passed
Seven of the 256 bills introduced have been passed.
Senator Eddy said the pending prohibition bills do not permit the search of residences without a warrant.
Ship butter and cream here now
Coos County milk supply falls below demand
Dairymen’s League will divert cream from valley to supply creamery
Owing to an unusual falling off in the milk supply in this section, the local dairies are not furnishing enough milk and butter for the local market. F.A. Sacchi is arranging to ship in milk and local dealers who have been handling Coos Bay butter almost exclusively have had to order other kinds.
N.A. Loucks, county agent of the Dairymen’s League, who was here today, said that they are arranging to divert shipments of cream from the Willamette valley here so that the local creamery can be kept busy and supply sufficient butter, etc., for the local demands. It will be only a short time, he thinks, until the milk supply increases vastly.
50 YEARS — 1971
Reedsport’s Boe won’t back Coos senator
Dement, Lent still in tie
“Sam is a fine gentleman, but he’s not my choice for president.”
So said Sen. Jason Boe, D-Reedsport, when asked by The World today if he would consider backing Sen. Sam Dement, R-Myrtle Point, for president of the Oregon Senate.
Boe said, “He is not the choice of the majority party in the Senate. American Democracy runs on the principle of majority rule. Mr. Sam Dement at this time belongs to the minority part in the Senate.”
He said if Dement were elected it would be a “minority forcing their will upon the majority.”
Dement is opposed in the Senate voting by Sen. Berkeley Lent, D-Portland. The Senate remained deadlocked at 15-15 on its first two votes today — the 40th and 41st.
Ambulance Okayed in Coquille
COQUILLE — Purchase of a city ambulance to be manned by city police, police reserve and volunteer citizens was approved here this week by city council members at a regular meeting.
The ambulance is expected to cost in the neighborhood of $7,500. Low bids have been chosen, but delivery date for the ambulance has run into snags by the low bidders. The bid may be awarded to second low bidder.
Marshfield stands destroyed
City looking for suspects in stadium blaze
Coos Bay police and fire officials today looked for suspects in a possible arson fire which reduced the North grandstand at Marshfield High School football stadium to rubble Thursday afternoon.
Police have confirmed that several young people were seen running from the grandstand about the time the fire started, but they are not suspects at this time. A boy and girl were in the grandstand and have given eyewitness statements, according to Don Bunyard, the school’s vice principal.
The fire also caused heavy loss to a nearby house, a car and camper.
Marvin George, in charge of maintenance for Marshfield High School, went through the grandstand and saw the fire at its inception in the east end of the building, Bunyard said.
Investigation of the fire started during the final stages, Coos Bay Fire Chief John Mekkers said today.
It continues at the high school under the direction of city Fire Marshal Tony Virgili, Fire Inspector Darrell Saxton and Jack Bushmaker, criminal investigator for the Coos Bay Police Department.
Mekkers said the fire is “not definitely believed to be arson. We don’t know yet — it’s a possibility. It certainly cannot be discounted.”
The grandstand has been broken into a number of times recently, the school confirmed, and it is believed the fire started behind some storage rooms under the stadium, said Bunyard.
Dellenback nominates four Coos HS youths
Congressman John Dellenback has nominated four Coos County high school seniors for appointments to U.S. service academies.
Those nominated as principal candidates are Richard McIntosh, Marshfield High School, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gale Q. McIntosh, Coos Bay, Air Force Academy; Michael L. Casey, North Bend, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence J. Casey, Naval Academy; and Robert David Lee, North Bend, son of William T. Lee, Lakeside, Naval Academy. Lee also received an alternate nomination to the Air Force Academy.
Nominated as an alternate for appointment to the military academy at West Point is Richard L. Vincent, Marshfield High School, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Vincent of Coos Bay.
Dellenback said that the alternates are next in line for selection if the principal candidates, for one reason or another, do not attend the academies.
Nominations are based on academic record, competitive examination, recommendations, and a person interview by the congressman’s six-member selection committee.
Final appointments are determined by the academy and will be announced in early May.
Marshfield to send four thinclads to Oregon Invitational track
Over 230 outstanding high school track stars will be joined by world class athletes for the 11th annual Oregon Indoor Invitational Track meet at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum Saturday, Jan. 30, with the first events to get under way at 7:30 p.m.
Actually, two meets are in store with the annual high school and junior college development meet scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and run the rest of the day before the regular invitational gets under way.
Among the entrants in the two meets are four Marshfield High School standouts, including seniors Rich McIntosh and Jim Huggins, junior Fran Auer and sophomore Cheryl Bates.
McIntosh is entered in the high school 60 high hurdles in the night meet. His 14.6 clocking last spring for the 120 highs is the second best time of those entered in the event.
Miss Auer will be competing in the Women’s Open 60-yard dash. She was the Oregon State Girls’ champion in the 100, 220 and long jump as a sophomore in 1969, and also ran a leg on Marshfield’s record-setting 880 relay team. Miss Auer holds the state record in the long jump at 18-7 ½.
Huggins, who ran 50.4 440 as a sophomore, is entered in the high school developmental 500.
Miss Bates, who has a 5:29.0 mile to her credit, will be competing in the high school girls’ development four-lapper.
Another Marshfield track product, University of Oregon sophomore Steve Prefontaine, will be entered in the open two-mile 8:39.9 a year ago.
Still another ex-Marshfield prepper is due for competition in the Invitational. Southwestern Oregon Community College sophomore Kirk Gamble has been invited to run in the College mile.
Four other SWOCC trackmen are scheduled for competition in the JC developmental meet. Earl Lang and Bob Ray from Pacific High School are entered in the two-mile, George Horner from Myrtle Point is in the 500 and Bruce Sewell will compete in the triple jump.
Skipping, trespassing charged in MHS fire
Two Coos Bay youths were taken into protective custody Friday, in connection with the fire Thursday that destroyed the north grandstand at Marshfield High School Stadium.
The youths, 15 and 16, were booked at Coos Bay city jail on allegations of skipping school and trespassing. Police said any additional charges are pending further investigation.
Fire and police departments and high school officials cooperated in the investigation. The boys have been turned over to the Coos County Juvenile Department.
20 YEARS — 2001
Myrtle Point’s Vibe sets off on Disney adventure
It’s like looking through a kaleidoscope — blue, black and silver swirls twirling to the rhythm of music.
At the front of the studio, the director waves her arms, calling out directions over the boom of stereo speakers.
For the entire school year, Myrtle Point showchoir members have practiced steps and stretched vocal chords.
This spring, their hard work will be rewarded.
On April 27, the Myrtle Point High School showchoir, Vibe, will perform along with high school musicians from all over the United States at Disney’s California Adventure theme park, located adjacent to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.
“This is our first major performing trip outside of the state,” said Vibe member Chelise Pugmire, a junior.
During the performance, the group of 20 students will sing and dance to a number of tunes dressed to the hilt in sparkling blue, black and silver costumes — top-hats bouncing like notes on a music scale.
Some of the songs Vibe will perform at Disneyland include “Too Hot to Samba” and “Music in My Soul.”
Vibe director Elinor Levin said their showchoir members are unique because they sing and dance simultaneously. “Vibe is one of the only showchoirs that we know if in the area,” she said.
Chamber salutes area’s outstanding citizens
Volunteers, athletes and other outstanding citizens were honored Saturday night at the annual Community Awards Banquet sponsored by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.
The event also featured the “figurative passing of the gavel,” signifying a change in leadership as retiring Chamber President Johanna Dillard, of Coastal Paper & Supply, reviewed “2000: A Year of Progress.” Dillard thanked numerous chamber members and volunteers for their extra efforts in the past year. Then, explaining to the crowd that they were gathered to “celebrate those who will shape our future in this region,” she introduced the 2001 Chamber President Greg Stevens, publisher of The World.
The focus of the evening was honoring chamber and community members. The award-winners for 2000 included:
Trevor Woods, Marshfield High School graduate and current University of Oregon freshman, who received the Prefontaine Athletic Award.
Shirley Liberante, Chamber vice president, with the Business Enterprise Center, Chamber Member of the Year;
Clair Jones, longtime member of the North Bend Planning Commission and the North Bend City Council, who was named Citizen of the Year;
Charleston Advocate Mel Campbell, who entertained the audience with a wildly humorous acceptance speech after she was named the chamber's Volunteer of the Year “for her confidence and courage in promoting Charleston;” and
Cathy and Dale Bishop, who received the Bay Area Business of the Year Award. The couple were noted for opening “Skate Wave,” a skating entertainment center, in North Bend.
Pirates overcome feisty Bulldogs
Basketball: Defense is key as Marshfield ends losing streak by holding off good North Bend effort
Lauren Parrish may have scored the most points for Marshfield, but it was her Pirate teammates that earned a tough Civil War victory over North Bend at home Friday night.
With Parrish on the bench most of the game in foul trouble, Marshfield relied on a tough defense to beat North Bend 39-33 in a Midwestern League contest.
It was never easy for Marshfield as North Bend played its best game of the season and pushed the Pirates all the way.
“It was a win, but it wasn’t pretty,” said Marshfield’s Sarah Olbekson. “We needed a win.”
Marshfield had lost its last six games and last seven Midwestern League contests since beating the Bulldogs easily in the season-opener in North Bend.
This time, the game was in doubt late in the fourth quarter, when Marshfield came up with several big defensive plays down the stretch to preserve the victory.
“That was a big part of our game because our shots weren’t on,” said Celina Roberge, Marshfield’s point guard and defensive ace, who had eight of the Pirates’ 20 steals, along with 10 points and nine rebounds. “The defense kept us in the game.”
Coquille’s karate kid teaches other youths
COQUILLE — In a semi-abandoned gym down a thin gravel road there is a different kind of class rising to prominence in martial arts circles.
This class begins like any other, with kids filing slowly into the room with their respective belts strung across their waists and some last minute conversations before the serious instruction takes place.
What makes this school different is when one of those kids, distinguishable only by his black suit and belt, strides to the front and assumes his position as instructor.
His name is Nick Lee and he is an eighth-grade student at Coquille Valley Middle School. He is 13 years old and the head teacher at Coquille Kids Karate, a school for kids that also happens to be taught by kids.
He has help with this endeavor, however, in another young martial arts prodigy, Maggie Voyles. Voyles is a seventh-grader who also attends CVMS, where the two met. In exchange for helping out with the class, Nick gives Voyles lessons to further her apprentice black belt to a first degree, which she hopes to obtain by this coming spring.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
