100 YEARS — 1921
Bandon closes public places
Epidemic of diphtheria exists in that city
Churches, Sunday schools, theatres, lodges and other places closed — two deaths
At a special meeting of the Bandon city council the following resolution was adopted:
“Whereas an epidemic of diphtheria seems to exist in the City of Bandon and public health is in danger, it is therefore
“Resolved by the City of Bandon that all public places and gatherings, including house parties, churches, Sunday schools, , lodges, dances, basket ball games, card games and pool games, be and is hereby ordered closed in strict compliance with the health law.
“This order to take effect immediately and to continue until other notice, and that parents be requested to keep their children off the streets and at home as much as possible.”
Death of child
The two-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. H.J. Schmitt, who had been ill for a week, passed away at the family home of diphtheria. The little one was ill several days before the nature of the ailment was determined.
Suggests change name Marshfield
A.G. Clark thinks it misnomer for city
Manager of Oregon Home Industries boosts for development of state
The suggestion that “Marshfield” was a misnomer as a name for the city made by A.G. Clark, manager of the Oregon Home Industries, in a short talk before the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce at the annual meeting. He touched on it lightly, asking if it ever occurred to the members the impression the name gave a stranger. It struck him, he said, as a very poor name and he thought it was not yet too late to correct it, Mr. Clark said:
“Think it over. Is the name Marshfield an asset or a liability.”
Mr. Clark told briefly of an extended eastern trip he made during the fall in behalf of Oregon made goods, visiting the principal eastern centers. He said everyone realized the value of creating a demand for Oregon made goods — the demand insuring more industries, bigger payrolls and development. Community spirit and team work will accomplish this, he declared.
He said it was the psychological time for such an effort now. During the war, Oregon gained a fine reputation. Its record showed first in volunteers, first in standard and moral cleanliness of its soldiers, in subscriptions to war loans and war aids, in ship construction, in equipment for troops, etc. Oregon boys had spread the fame of Oregon to Europe and when normalcy is reestablished there, the trend of the better classes will be from the old world via the Panama canal route to the Pacific coast.
He pointed out that of the fifteen hundred million population of the world, nine hundred million reside in countries skirting the Pacific ocean.
Oregon industries produce better, he pointed out, because their employees have good homes and living conditions as contrasted to the tenements of the congested eastern centers.
Health of city is reported good
Dr. Straw, health officer, makes annual report
Says Marshfield is fortunate in having climate which does not bring much disease
Dr. E.E. Straw, the city health officer, gave an interesting talk before the city council last night on the occasion of making his annual report for the year ending Dec. 31.
During the year, according to the report, there were within the city 117 births, 67 males and 50 females.
There were 53 deaths. Influenza caused 5, tuberculosis of the lungs 4, intestinal tuberculosis 1, cancer 4, pneumonia 3, apoplexy 2. There were quite a number of other diseases which caused one death each.
The doctor called attention to the fact that there were only five deaths caused by influenza, 4 from tuberculosis and 3 from pneumonia. He regarded this as an excellent showing for health of the city.
During the year there were 107 cases of contagious diseases reported. These included 25 cases of smallpox, 68 of influenza and 7 of measles.
Schools helped
The doctor said that there had been great co-operation on the part of the school board, the superintendent of schools, the county health nurse and the school nurse. He said that he though the school authorities had more to do with keeping down disease than anyone else.
Water system
Dr. Straw said there were a number of things which he could recommend which he believed would better the condition of health of the city. He referred to the water supply and said that either the city should have a municipal water system or else the water company should be allowed to raise the rates so that they could put in a filtering system. He explained that the water did not carry any disease germs and was healthy in that way but that it should be filtered and it was highly colored at times. This he said was due to the fact that it contained at some seasons animal matter and also carried a free oxide of iron. The latter he said made the water more healthy from a germ standpoint but that it tended to rust out the water pipes.
Charge made for selling bitters
Joe Megale of shining parlor arrested
Claims that the bitters bear government stamp and are sold openly elsewhere
Joe Meagle, proprietor of the Blanco Shining Parlor, which sells soft drinks, was arrested yesterday afternoon.
A warrant was sworn out against him for selling bottle of bitters which contains alcohol. When a search warrant was gotten out the place was searched by Constable Goodman and some of the bitters found. The charge however is that of selling the bitters.
Megales protests that he had no intention of violating the law as he claims the bitters are sold elsewhere and that he has been openly handling the stuff for some time and buying it from the regular wholesalers and that the bottles bear a stamp showing that government revenue has been paid.
Megale put up his personal check for $300 as bail and the case will come up later in Justin Joehnke’s court. E.L. McClure was engaged by Megale to conduct his case.
50 YEARS — 1971
Families evacuated, schools closed in SW Oregon
New storm reported on way
Several families were evacuated Sunday in Southwestern Oregon and some schools remain closed today because of high water and hazardous road conditions as the area braced for another storm later today.
The Roy Spangler and Darrel St. Louis families were evacuated by Myrtle Point City Police from the Reedsford Road area by boat Sunday night as Coquille River crested at 44.48 feet, 9 ½ feet above flood stage.
Coos Bay Sand Shifters, a volunteer group working as the search and rescue division of the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, rescued the Converse family from high water in the Arago area. The boat made two trips, bringing the five-member family in the first trip but leaving behind the man who accompanied the pilot. The second trip was made to pick him up along with a dog who also was threatened.
Myrtle Point police also rescued three persons from two cars and one boat. One car was stranded by high water and another car went off the road near Leeps Mill. The boat motor quit and it was set adrift with its occupants.
Myrtle Point schools are closed today, as they were most of last week. Water had receded from bus routes to some extent, but mud and debris left on road surfaces made bus trips with children too hazardous, said Joe Stewart, superintendent.
Coquille schools also are closed today. Coos River School in the Coos Bay district is closed because feeder bus routes are not passable. All other districts report their schools are open as usual. In Bandon, the only problem lay at the extreme end of two bus routes because of high water.
Sawdusters seek talented one for their new season
Do you have sawdust in your veins instead of blood?
Then you’re just the ones the Sawdusters are looking for as they prepare for their fifth theatrical season.
Tryouts are scheduled for actors and olio performers on Jan. 28 and 29 at 8 p.m. at the Sawdust Theatre in Coquille. Anyone with even a hidden or secret yen for emoting on stage is encouraged to try out for either the play or between-scene olios; the directors guarantee to polish up every performer’s presentation.
This season, the weekly performance will be a repeat of the first Sawdust play, “Drusilla of the Gold Country,” repeated by popular demand, according to John Moore, author and director.
Honors paid Coos Bay physician by APPA
Coos Bay physician and surgeon Raymond M. McKeown, M.D., recently was honored by the American Professional Practice Association which established a scholarship fund in his name at the University of Oregon Medical School.
The agreement presented the medical school reads, “The American Professional Practice Association recognizing the 20 years of service given to organized medicine and his patients, often with a substantial personal loss to himself, wishes to take this opportunity to recognize Raymond M. McKeown, M.D., through the establishment of the American Professional Practice Associations’ Raymond M. McKeown Scholarship Fund to be established at the University of Oregon for the benefit of first year medical students.
“This method is chosen to honor Dr. McKeown for we know of no more fitting tribute than to see that funds are provided to assist in the training of additional young men and women to follow in the footsteps of this dedicated servant of mankind. In these times of a national demand for more and better health care are for all its citizens it is therefore the desire of this association, to establish this designated scholarship fund which is to have a basic and fundamental function of providing scholarship assistant to worthy first year medical students.”
North Bend win string stopped
EUGENE — For more than two years, North Bend has been a dominant figure in the state of Oregon when it came to dual meet wrestling.
All good things eventually come to an end, however, and for the Bulldogs Saturday, it came to a screaming halt. North Bend’s string of 65 consecutive dual meet wins was cut off by Crook County and David Douglas in the Sheldon Invitational mat tourney.
Crook County dealt the Bulldogs a 30-20setback, and David Douglas notched a lopsided 36-8 triumph over North Bend. The Cowboys from Prineville captured the four-team tournament with 116 points, while David Douglas had 97. North Bend was third with 62 and Sheldon last with 10.
The Bulldogs claimed three individual titles with Ralph Davis taking the 106-pound class, Lenny Johnson winning the 148-pound division and Robin Richards stepping up two weight classes to win the 191-pound division.
20 YEARS — 2001
Amateur historian digs down to Fifth Street’s roots
Coos Bay woman seeks National Historic Register designation for neighborhood
Kahi Netter goes through other people’s homes. In her cramped attic on Fifth Street in Coos Bay, Netter looks at the outdated floor plans of her neighbors’ historic houses with investigative prowess. She digs through historical documents, 100-year-old directories and yellowed newspaper articles attempting to find out all she can about Fifth Street’s original residents.
What was the color of the home? Who built it? What did the residents do for a living?
Netter knows the answers to all the most personal questions.
She has to, because for more than a year, the former history major has been consumed with instructing herself on all aspects of the Fifth Street neighborhood so she can provide voice for the homes along the tree-lined street. Hers is the effort to have the neighborhood listed on the National Historic Register.
“I told my husband I felt like I knew everybody,” she said. “The more I found out, the more excited I got.”
Slough land purchase to aid airport projects
It was a side item that didn’t make it on the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay’s tentative agenda Wednesday night. But it was no oversight when the commission quickly approved the purchase of 11 acres of diked pasture land on Coalbank Slough, putting the wheels in motion for a series of pressing developments at the North Bend Municipal Airport. Safety upgrades and improvements to a runway depend upon it.
“We want to buy it,” Port General Manager Allan Rumbaugh said bluntly.
With little discussion, the commission voted unanimously to approve the $55,000 purchase. That price is $35,000 less than the port had reported it would have expected to pay a similar piece of land. The Federal Aviation Administration will reimburse the port 90 percent of the cost of the parcel.
The plot, near Red Dike Road, represents the final piece in the puzzle that will allow the filling of a 2.5-acre area where storm water drains near the south side of runway 13-31. State regulations require that in exchange for being allowed to fill the 2.5 acre plot, the port must restore another plot to unhindered wetlands.
Mowe named to top team
Jeremy Mowe led the Powers football team in many different ways his senior season, and for his efforts the senior was named to the 2000 Oregon Eight-Man Football All-Star Team’s first team for Class 1A.
The 6-foot-5 wert-pound lineman helped the Cruisers to the Skyline League title and the state semifinals.
Senior Luke Rector and junior Tommy Blanton were second-team selections. Rector played receiver while Blanton played his second season as quarterback.
Stan Adamek, a senior, and younger brother Frank, a junior, were honorable mention picks.
Dufur, which won the Class 1A state title, received player of the year honors (Ben Morris) and coach of the year honors (Jack Henderson).
On the move
Welcome to Marshfield’s Pirate Hall — Ph for short
Marshfield High School’s official move-in date to its new math and science building is today, but some students and teachers were not willing to wait.
Students and staff were supposed to take tours of the building throughout their math and science classes Thursday. Since students and staff members were headed that way anyway, many decided to carry over a few boxes, books and even some desks from East Branch to start the moving out process a day earlier.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for everyone,” said MHS Principal Arnie Roblan. “It’s OK that people started a little early. They have a right to be a part of this. We want everyone to enjoy it.”
Roblan said the building, which is replacing century-old East Branch, is now being referred to as Pirate Hall by the students and staff.
“It abbreviates to Ph,” he said with a chuckle. “That’s a good science term for a science and match building.”
Funds raised, building razed
Bathhouse: It was burned down to make way for construction
COQUILLE — Firefighters stood ready Thursday as flames crept from windows and doors of the Coquille Community Center bathhouse like disobedient teenagers escaping into the night.
The Coquille Fire Department intentionally set fire to the building in an effort to destroy it and make room for a new facility that will be built.
Willie Lewis, a sophomore at Coquille High School, assisted with the ignition — an honor he won just moments earlier during a raffle.
Money from the raffle will be used to help pay for the new bathhouse, Coquille Mayor Mike Swindall explained, fire leaping up behind him.
Swindall said he did not know how much money had been raised from Thursday night’s raffle.
“It probably wasn’t that much but we haven’t had a chance to count it yet,” he said.
“So far the community has raised $120,000 and we received $200,000 in grant money. But we hope people will continue donating so that we can keep adding on to the new bathhouse,” Swindall said.
The total cost of the new bathhouse is estimated by the city at $512,319.
OSAA releases realignment proposal
Schools: Changes are expected before final decision on classification of schools in December
The first proposal for new classifications and league alignments for Oregon schools likely won’t thrill a couple schools on the South Coast.
But it’s only a proposal, and just the first one, and likely looks much different from the eventual final recommendation for changes that will be made later this year by the Classification and Districting Committee of the Oregon School Activities Association.
OSAA officials released the first “trial balloon” of possible classification and league realignments on Wednesday, and hope to receive comments from schools before the committee’s next meeting, scheduled for Feb. 9 in Wilsonville.
The only two changes to South Coast schools in the first proposal are Reedsport and Bandon dropping to the Class 2A Big Fir League.
Myrtle Point also hopes to drop down to Class 2A, while North Bend would like to drop from Class 4A to Class 3A, but those changes weren’t included in the initial proposal.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
