100 YEARS — 1921
Basketball game Saturday
Marshfield and North Bend teams to meet
Will decide the championship for the local high school organizations
Next Saturday night, January 15, the high school basketball team will play its first game in the Coos county association series. The two old rivals, Marshfield high and North Bend high will have a hard fought battle to determine the local champion high school team. This game is sure to be a spectacular and interesting one, for both teams have undergone hard, steady practice since the good showings made against the fast Jefferson team that recently played here.
At that time neither team had had much training. But now, both teams are said to be in the pink of condition. A large crowd of spectators is expected to witness the game.
A good, snappy preliminary will be played between the junior high school team and the high school freshmen team.
Woman sneak thief suspected
Entered a home she thought was empty
Believed that she is around the city with intent of burglarizing
It is suspected that there is a sneak thief in the city and a woman sneak thief at that. Last night a woman entered a private residence in the city. The door was unlocked. Evidently she did not know that the man of the house was in his room on the second floor. No lights showed from the room as the curtain was down.
The woman was heard to open the door and walk in and start to the back of the house. The man was dressing and thinking it was the woman of the house coming called to her. The woman down stairs made some answer evidently thinking that was the easiest way out of it. A few minutes later the man of the house discovered that the visitor had quietly slipped out and that she was not the woman of the house who was expected home and who is still out of the city.
The woman had time to move some things in the house but apparently she did not have time to take anything.
The man stayed up most of the night with a gun waiting for the woman suspect to return but she did not show up again.
Coos County to get model farm
Prof. H.D. Scudder here to locate demonstration place
Will probably locate near forks of Coos river — will erect buildings next week
Prof. H.D. Scudder, long associated with O.A.C., but for some time devoting most of his efforts to the work of the Oregon Settlement and Land Reclamation Commission, is here to locate a model farm in Coos county.
The farm will probably be located near the intersection of Catching Inlet and Coos river, in the tract recently reclaimed by Conrad, Adelsperger and Dement. He will make a report to the commission which will act on it next week. The improvements will start in the early spring.
May put new vessel on run
Proposed to operate from Portland south
Agent here to learn if there will be enough traffic to warrant the venture
It is possible that a vessel will be put into service to run between Portland and Coos Bay and other Oregon harbors, including the Umpqua river and the Coquille river.
H. Fischer, representing the Pacific Union Company, importers and shippers of Portland, is here for the purpose of investigating the business which would be available for such a boat. He says that there has been guaranteed 300 tons of freight from Portland south each week and the only question to be decided is whether or not there would be sufficient north bound freight. It would not pay to operate the vessel empty from the southern points.
Whether or not the boat will be put on hinges on the matter of securing northbound freight.
Mr. Fischer is visiting prospective shippers and will go to Bandon and Reedsport to see what they may expect from the Coquille and the Umpqua rivers.
Remodeled destroyer
The company has secured the Fox, formerly a U.S. naval destroyer and will remodel the boat for commercial uses and sail it under another name.
Lakeside will improve street
Raise fund of $700 to plank main thoroughfare
Will extend from railroad crossing to lake and include parking space for autos
H.G. Warn, who came in yesterday reports that the residents there have raised a fun of $700 for planking the main thoroughfare from the railroad crossing to the lake. This will serve the main portion of the town and be of special advantage to visitors. The fund was subscribed at a meeting held Friday of which Abe Roberts was chairman and A.G. Mitchell secretary.
Chas. Thom agreed to furnish the lumber at $15 per thousand, and he will also plank a parking space for autos near the hotel, which Mr. Warn is now conducting for him.
The plan is to get the work started at once. The roadway will be twelve feet wide
50 YEARS — 1971
Fishermen propose sea limit
CHARLESTON — Winchester Bay seafood processor Niel Spencer Wednesday night told commercial fishermen here that he will attempt to get a 1,500-meter limit set for foreign fishing fleets off the Pacific Coast.
Meeting with some 15 fishermen and their wives — members of the All-Coast Fishermen’s Association and the Commercial Fishermen’s Wives Association — Spencer spoke at the Basin Café.
Spencer, manager of Winchester Bay Seafoods, is one of 25-30 persons in the U.S. named as delegates to State Department negotiations with Russia over coastal fishing limits. He explained that a measurement of meters will be used in the international negotiations, rather than fathoms, to denote depth. He said he will seek to have a depth set as a limit instead of the current 12-mile distance limit off the Oregon Coast. The 1,500-meter limit would roughly follow the curve on the bottom edge of the Continental Shelf off the Pacific Coast.
High winds cripple portions of SW Oregon
Travel hazardous; some schools close
High winds that reached 100 miles per hour near Port Orford and fast rising levels posed new storm danger today in Coos and Curry counties.
Schools in Myrtle Point, Port Orford-Langlois, Gold Beach and Ophir are closed today.
The winds reportedly caused numerous small power and telephone line failures and made travel on Highway 101 dangerous.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Department asked chip truck drivers to stay off the highway near Cape Sebastian and reported the roof blown off a new trailer house at Gold Beach. Owner Fred Owen and his wife were reportedly in the trailer house at the time but were not injured. Also reported blown off at Gold Beach was the midsection of an airport hangar roof.
Agness was reported operating on emergency power this morning.
In Coos County some outages were reported by Pacific Power and Light Company between Myrtle Point and Coquille and in the Prosper area near Bandon.
Prisoners buy a horse for Janie
BANDON — Oregon State Penitentiary inmates she has never seen before are going to make little Janie Pruitt’s dream come true.
Janie wants a horse; a black and white pinto mare to replace her other horse, Candy. Candy was shot and killed in October by someone unknown.
“It was her first horse,” said Mrs. Carole Pruitt, Janie’s mother. “Janie used to share her meals with Candy. Pizza, sandwiches, just about anything. She learned to ride on Candy. They were inseparable.”
When Candy was killed, Mrs. Pruitt wrote a letter to The World newspaper, telling about the shooting. Julius Trigg, an inmate at OSP, saw the published letter and wrote to Janie.
“We don’t have too much money,” said Trigg, “but we have several clubs here within the walls and a lot of understanding inmates that hate to see a thing like this happen.” He signed his letter “a horse lover.”
Through Trigg, an appeal was published in the penitentiary’s “Walled Street Journal.” The goal was set at $200.
Prisoners chipped in a total of $318.
Inmate Robert Guthrie wrote Mrs. Pruitt, “There has been $318 collected for a horse for Janie and I put in a little extra for a saddle seeing as how she didn’t have one.”
SWOCC clinches President’s Cup with 84-65 victory over Umpqua
Struve scores 37 points
A record-breaking scoring performance by center Ray Struve and a key defensive change in the first half has brought home the Southwestern Oregon-Umpqua President’s Cup home to roost for another year.
The Lakers dumped visiting Umpqua, 84-65, to lay claim to the cup with the second win in as many tries in the best-of-three series. The SWOCC victory also knocked the Timbermen out of a share of the Southern Division lead in the Oregon Community College Athletic Association.
Southwestern Oregon was to play league-leader Lane CC in Eugene at 2 p.m. today in an effort to forge a deadlock with the Titans, who took an easy win over Chemeketa Friday night.
Struve, meanwhile, crashed the nets to the tune of 37 points which according to Coach Dale Bates, is an all-time single-game high for a Laker in Prosper Hall — and may be a Laker scoring mark all the way around.
The 6-foot-6 freshman from Bonanza cashed in on 16 of 25 attempts from the field and added five charity tosses for his 37 markers.
20 YEARS — 2001
Crabbers lament poor season
Intake: Hauls are down an average of 60 percent from last year
CHARLESTON — It was supposed to be a good year for crabbing.
On the heels of last year’s record-setting season — one that brought nearly 16 million pounds of Dungeness crab and more than $31 million to the Oregon fishing industry, hopes were high for this year’s haul. But only eight weeks into a nine-month season, many in the crabbing community are calling this year one of the worst and some are already pulling their gear and calling it quits.
“It’s been pour. No doubt about it,” said Danny Kutch, who operates the 54-foot Midori out of Charleston. “Everybody fell on their face. It took a lot of guys by surprise.”
Crabbing is an unpredictable business, said Kutch. Fishermen know that implicitly, but when the season started in December, few though this year’s catch would be so lean. Up and down the coast, hauls are down an average of 60 percent from last season. At this time last year, nearly 10 million pounds had been harvested, according to Nick Furman, executive director of the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission. So far, this year’s yield has been closer to 3.5 million pounds.
While it’s still early in the season, those in the crabbing business know that most of the crab is gone by February. If yields are this low already, things aren’t going to get any better, they say.
“There’s not a lot of reason for optimism,” said Furman. “We harvest about 80 percent in the first eight weeks. We’re running out of time in that regard.”
Egg drop: The science of splat
They watched as teacher Jody Rounseville climbed a steel ladder onto Bunker Hill Elementary School’s roof Friday afternoon. He was armed with a garbage bag full of student contraptions.
The goal: See whose raw egg, carefully packed inside a student-made container, makes its way to the ground safely and whose doesn’t.
“I’m going to throw the boxes with the egg inside as high as I can in the air,” Rounseville said to the large group of students gathered below.
“Here we go,” he said, and with a flick of his wrist the first colorful box was airborne. Seconds later, it landed with a loud thud.
Fifth-grader Samantha Murray ran and picked up her creation and began undoing the layers of tape to check on the egg inside. After peeling open the box and dumping out the Styrofoam packing peanuts, she began removing plastic bags and paper towels.
Samantha then held up her egg. It didn’t have a scratch on it.
“I really expected it to break,” she said. “I totally forgot about this project until about 10 minutes before the bus came this morning.”
Fifth-grader Fred Kuehn made his container out of a plastic cylinder filled with plastic, air-filled packing material and bubble wrap.
“I wanted to try something different and new,” Fred said about his choice of container. “I was shocked it didn’t break. I did a few practices where I threw it on the gravel and it was OK, but I didn’t know if it would be OK from the roof.”
Rounseville’s other students made containers for their eggs out of full rolls of toilet paper that were then placed inside a detergent box, or they used thick foam wrapped with duck tape.
Friday’s egg drop was the second one, Rounseville said. Four students tested their containers the same way last week.
The project started out with students doing a creative writing assignment. They were to describe how they would get an egg thrown from the roof of the building to the ground without it breaking.
“It was a way for them to use their critical thinking skills and work on problem solving,” Rounseville said.
Then students made containers to test their theories.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In