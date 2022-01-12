100 YEARS — 1922
Put in lockers for students
Convenience arranged for the high school pupils
Work done by the boys of manual training class which cuts down the expense
New equipment in the shape of one hundred and fifty steel lockers is being added for the convenience of the students in the high school building. The work of assembling and installing the lockers is being done by the boys of the manual training department under the supervision of A.J. Kirst, manual training instructor. This is quite a large piece of work and it would cost considerably more than a hundred dollars to have the lockers put in place if outside workers were employed. The boys have shown a great interest in the work and seem glad to be of service to the school and the other students.
Students helpful
There is quite generally in the schools a very pleasing attitude of helpfulness and cooperation. The girls of the high school during these first months of the school year have done some excellent work for the community. It will be recalled that the girls belonging to the Hysoerie Society prepared the Coos Bay Memorial for mailing for the Chamber of Commerce, which was quite a large undertaking. The girls of the Penelopian Literary Society have just completed an expensive piece of work for the Coos County Public Health Association. A complete card index of the membership of the association was made and a typewritten list of the membership for each town was prepared by those members of the Penelopian who are taking the commercial course.
Record is broken at the post office
December of 2021 was the highest month of all
Report of Postmaster McLain for last quarter shows increase over last year
Receipts from the Marshfield post office during the month of December were nearly a thousand dollars greater this year than for the corresponding month last year, according to the quarterly report which has just been made by Postmaster McLain. The receipts for the quarter ending January 1 amounted to $8378.63, which is an increase of 2 per cent over the receipts for the corresponding quarter last year.
To send the Christmas mails during the month of December cost the senders $4119.03, an increase of 31 per cent over December of last year when Christmas receipts totaled $3144.50.
Largest month
Mr. McLain says that December of 1921 was the biggest month and the largest receipts which the post office has ever had.
As the business done by the post office is generally regarded as a fair indication of economic condition of the country, last quarter’s receipts speak well for the prosperity of Marshfield.
50 YEARS — 1972
Coos one of 18 with fewer traffic deaths
Coos County was among the 18 Oregon counties that recorded fewer traffic deaths last year than in 1970, according to tentative figures from the Motor Vehicles Division, Department of Transportation.
Traffic accidents in Coos accounted for 15 deaths in 1971, down from 16 the previous year. Sherman and Wheeler counties were the only two that reported no fatal traffic accidents, drops of seven and one respectively.
Traffic deaths in Curry and 16 other counties increased, while one county, Wallowa, showed a single fatality, the same as in 1970. Curry’s count went from six to nine.
The tentative death toll has been set at 685 for the state, only four below the 1970 total of 689.
Coos Bay approves higher fines
Drinking drivers in Coos Bay will be faced with higher fines upon conviction according to action taken by the Coos Bay City Council Monday night.
On another front, rural residents will be charged a fee for use of city libraries in Coos County after July 1 unless the county contributes more to city library operational costs.
The council adopted an ordinance hiking fines for drunken driving from $300 to $1,000 and for driving with over .15 per cent or more of blood alcohol from $300 to $2,000. Drunken driving was defined in the ordinance as driving “while being an habitual user of narcotic drugs or while intoxicated or under the influence of intoxicating liquor or narcotic drugs.”
The ordinance, which goes into effect at once, brings the city into conformance with state penalties. The cases still will be heard in city court.
A resolution asking greater contribution from Coos County for use of city libraries by rural residents was adopted Monday night by the council. Similar action is expected to come from other Coos cities based on an agreement reached at a recent meeting of library boards and city officials in Myrtle Point.
The resolution pointed out that the per capita costs to the cities for library service to city residents is $4.66 while the county per capita contribution for rural residents for the past several years has amounted to only 84 cents. Library boards felt revenue from rural residents should cover the cost of providing the services, either through charging fees for library use or contributions by the county.
200 YEARS — 2002
Guiding community catalysts
Oregon state bar recognizes Coos Bay law firm for 121 years of service
Theirs is a tradition honed by the past 121 years and at the same time instrumental in shaping Coos County history. It’s a heritage based on simple dedication that has carried the Coos Bay law firm of Foss, Whitty, Littlefield, McDaniel & Bodkin through the centuries, making it one of the oldest legal practices in Oregon.
“We try to practice the best law we can for our clients, do everything the right way,” said John Whitty, who has been with the firm since 1955.
Recently noted for a distinct past by the Oregon Law Association in a published history of the Oregon State Bar, “Serving Justice,” the firm’s attorneys say they are proud of the culture and legacy established by their forefathers but not overwhelmed by it.
“It’s kind of nice to be a member of one of Oregon’s oldest law firms and to have a tradition over the years of having done well,” Whitty said. “That’s kind of important to the profession and we’re all involved in the community.”
Attorney Jon Littlefield, who joined the firm as an associate in 1974, agreed and said the past is not something he and the members of the firm want to rely upon but something to build on.
“It’s not something that you ride on,” he said. “You have to make it on your own two feet, and it’s not something that is a burden either. It’s just something that’s internal that gives you a little extra sense of satisfaction.”
But that history odes provide incentives for dedication, an additional motivation to continue to practice law at a level established in the past.
The company’s history began in 1880, little more than two decades after Oregon was admitted into the union in 1859. Joseph W. Bennett, an Irishman who emigrated to Coos County with his father and brother, established the firm, as well as a newspaper and what would become the region’s first bank.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
