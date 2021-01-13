100 YEARS — 1921
Legislature is opened today
Thirty-first biennial session starts business
Many important matters to be considered by the Senate and members of the Lower House
SALEM — The thirty-first biennial session of the Oregon legislature opened here today. In the senate there are 27 republicans, one democrat and two independents. The membership in the house is composed of 58 republicans and two democrats.
Senator Roy W. Ritner, of Pendleton, was the selection for president of the senate, made some time ago, when Senator B.L. Eddy, of Roseburg, withdrew from the race. Representative Louis E. Bean, of Eugene, was unopposed for speaker of the house.
The program for the opening day consisted of origination of both houses and the scheduled delivery of the message of Gov. Ben. W. Olcott.
Important questions
Among important measures to be proposed during the session, according to forecasts made by members before the opening of the legislature today will be legislation dealing with the Japanese situation, bills for $10,000,000 more bonds for highway construction, regulating highway traffic, reorganizing the fish and game commission, making the fish commission one body and the game commission another, measure for consolidating the Portland dock and port commission, an amendment changing the tenure of office for Portland school teachers, protection for bond investors, payments to soldiers, sailors and marines for service during world war, promoting the tourist traffic, and amending the syndicalism and workmen compensation laws.
Light cases of flu reported
Three mild recurrences of disease during last week
Three mile cases of “flu”, the first since the last epidemic of the dreaded disease here, have occurred within the last week and local physicians are urging extra precautions to avoid a possible repetition of the epidemic.
Dr. E. Mingus said this morning that H.S. Murphy and daughter and Mrs. Mary Campbell had practically every symptom of it. In the early stages, it differs little from la grippe. The high temperature recedes about the third day and if the patient, who feels as though he is all right, renews activity, there is a recurrence of the temperature with the most feared stages of the flu.
Guarding against the patient getting out too soon, that is just after the first three-day stage of it, is the best prevention of the serious phases of the flu, it is said.
The frosty weather is said to be especially conductive to la grippe and the flu.
‘Little Theatre’ is planned here
Coos Bay people plan to organize company on bay
Will stage number of performances — Mrs. F.E. Wilson goes to Portland about it
Mrs. F.E. Wilson left this morning for Portland, where she will make investigations of the “Little Theatre,” which she and others plan to start here. Mrs. Reidar Bugge, Mrs. M.D. Bromberger and a number of others who have discussed the matter informally are sponsoring the plan.
The plan, briefly, is to make available good plays for each community, acted and staged by home talent which keeps the expense down to the minimum. The matter has been under consideration since the unusually successful home talent performance was staged under the auspices of the Elks.
In addition to the regular cast who take part in the presentation of the plays, it is expected to enlist others who have some knowledge of staging plays, handling scenery, etc.
Mrs. Wilson will investigate the “Little Theatre” work in Portland and will also attend a performance given in Portland by the “Little Theatre” organization of Seattle.
On her return, a meeting of all those interested will be called to work out the details of it.
Brookings is now deserted
Industry of busy Curry county town stops
C. & O. Lumber Company closes down its plan but will open again in 90 days
Another big lumber plant, the mill at Brookings in Curry county, has closed and what was a thriving little town is now practically deserted. The shut down however is said to be only temporary. The Gold Beach Reporter tells the following of the suspension:
The C. & O. Lumber company’s plant at Brookings has closed down, operations being temporarily suspended. In an address to the employees, Manager Owens said the shut-down would last at least thirty days, possibly for sixty days, but that the plant would positively resume within ninety days. Old employees of the company, men with families who wish to remain, are to be given work occasionally, providing they desire to remain, but the majority have left and Brookings is now a “Deserted village,” according to the reports. Many of the single men have gone back into the hills, and every cabin in that vicinity is now occupied.
North Bend to get fire engine
Question will be discussed at meeting tonight
Members of council will meet with representatives of the manufacturing concerns and talk details
The city council of North Bend met last night merely to adjourn until this evening when a special meeting will be held to discuss the purchase of a fire engine. A.G. Long of the La France Fire Engine Company was present last night and spoke of the merits of the La France engine to the council members, of whom all were present but Recorder Mullen and Attorney Derbyshire, who attended the meeting of the Bar association.
The representative of the Seagrave Fire Engine company will be present at tonight’s meeting, as well as Mr. Long, and it is presumed the debate between the two will be interesting.
50 YEARS — 1971
Coos County snowfall
Schools closed, traffic snarled
Coos County residents awoke to a snowfall today that snarled traffic, closed schools and made road travel hazardous.
Greatest trouble spot was Ocean Boulevard where Coos Bay city police reported one car jam after another during the morning.
Police said the worst stretch was near the entrance to the Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board building. Another trouble spot was reported on Newmark near the Southwestern Oregon Community College entrance where a number of cars and a chip truck slid off the road.
Tow truck firms reportedly kept busy in the North Bend-Coos Bay area, with one company reporting 20 calls for assistance by 9:30 a.m.
Schools were closed in North Bend School District 13 and Coos Bay District 9 due to slick condition of the highways and not so much because of snow, according to superintendent James Ulum and John Crowley. Both said they expect normal school operations to resume Wednesday.
Schools were reported closed today at Coquille and Myrtle Point, but operating at Bandon and Powers.
About one inch of snow mixed with ice pellets reportedly fell in the Bay Area and over most of Coos County, with two to four inches reported at higher altitudes. Occasional snow showers were predicted for today.
Emergency service at Curry hospital proposed at meeting
GOLD BEACH — Emergency service of four staff doctors for Curry General Hospital was proposed here Monday night at a hospital board meeting.
The board emphasized that emergency service is needed on weekends and suggested that the four doctors might serve on a rotating basis.
Kenneth Thompson, hospital administrator, said emergency room service is required for certification of the hospital and must be afforded on a 15-minute basis.
The hospital averages 28 emergency calls per week, he added.
Thomas explained the suggested schedule would provide telephone coverage from doctors on a rotating basis if the hospital installed radio-telephones for the doctors who want them.
Huge crowd witnesses Japanese triumph in cultural exchange meet
Monday evening’s snowfall did little in the way of diminishing a large, spirited crowd attending the Cultural Exchange wrestling meet between the Japanese National champions and the elite from Marshfield and North Bend at the North Bend Junior High gym.
Well over 1,000 partisans witnessed the nine freestyle and three Greco-Roman matches in which — if team scoring was kept according to the prep dual format — the Japanese scored a 42-5 victory.
Biggest crowd-pleaser — and only victory for a Bay Area grappler — was the Greco-Roman match between North Bend’s Lenny Johnson and Japan’s Awashi Tozukatani.
Johnson scored a 3-2 decision over Awashi after marking up a takedown and a predicament. Awashi’s points came on a takedown and a penalty point against Johnson for stalling.
Greco-Roman wrestling principally differs from free style in that there are no holds allowed below the body (no leg holds).
North Bend’s premier wrestler, Robin Richards, had a personal victory string of over 60 wins severed as he and Isamu Sake battled to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in freestyle.
Marshfield’s Kip Oswald drew rousing support from the crowd as he twice used his foe’s holds to score near-falls, only to drop a 7-6 decision to Akira Ishida in freestyle.
20 YEARS — 2001
Partisan crowd blasts Wyden and Smith
Bipartisan: Senators agree fishing regulations foremost on their agendas
Oregon’s senators, Democrat Ron Wyden and Republican Gordon Smith told a South Coast audience Tuesday they want to set a national example by setting a bipartisan agenda for the 107th Congress and reach a common ground to build a stronger Senate.
But the standing-room only crowd of about 200 at the Coos Bay Public Library lacked most elements of bipartisanship.
Emotions were at high-octane levels at the bruising 90-minute meeting in the packed library meeting room. Wyden took the brunt of the accusations, finger-pointing and personal attacks from the crowd that bulged out of the meeting room and across the library lobby, although mild boos hushed some of his most vocal critics.
“Feelings run high on the South Coast,” Wyden said following the meeting, adding that he understands people’s resentment in an area where key industries such as fishing and timber have been hit hard by regulations. Yet, the senator said he wasn’t discouraged by the reception.
“What I heard from people is that ‘we don’t agree with you on everything but we agree with you on a lot of things,’” he said.
Audience members quizzed the two senators on a range of topics, from abortion rights to parking fees at national parks. Regulations for fishing and timber harvesting also took center stage while the audience expressed outrage at President Clinton’s proposed monument status and land use laws.
The lack of bipartisan support from the audience was most evident in people’s opinions of fishing regulations. Some asked the senators to pass a strong buyback plan to reduce the fishing fleet while allowing commercial fishermen an economically feasible way to get out of the industry.
Asked whether he supported establishing such a plan, Smith answered with an adamant “Yes.”
“The new environmental ethic is here to stay,” Smith said. “What I am asking is that we not forget the human stewardship and not roll on local communities and counties.”
Reserve hopes to increase land possibilities
In an effort to increase the scope of land available for purchase to the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve, the reserve’s management commission is proposing changes to state statutes governing the slough.
Michael Graybill, manager of the South Slough National Research Reserve, told the Coos County Commissioners on Wednesday the change of wording within the statute will allow the management commission to enter into partnerships and purchase land outside of the reserve’s designated boundary to the north — Valino Island.
“The main thing that will happen is this will allow us to form partnerships and participate in the management of property north of our current boundary. It will allow us to participate in activities throughout the region that our reserve has responsibility for,” Graybill told the commissioners.
Graybill said the National Estuarine Research Reserve is not restricted by boundaries to the south.
The current statute makes it difficult for the reserve to accept land donations outside its boundary without the state intervening, he said.
“We are often approached by people who would like to donate property and at the moment it is kind of an awkward situation for the reserve to receive donations of property,” he said. “This legislation would give us a chance to consider receiving those property donations.”
Japanese visitors pin local stars
Wrestling: Touring group entertains crowd in Coquille
COQUILLE — Before Tuesday night, the Japan national wrestling team rode across the dunes and visited the Bay Area.
The 14 wrestlers and three coaches also roasted marshmallows at a campfire at Sunset Beach and spent a couple nights in Coquille and Myrtle Point.
They took in the South Coast culture, and on Tuesday night at Coquille High School, they showed their prowess in freestyle wrestling.
Matched against the Japanese team were the South Coast All-Stars, a handful of wrestlers representing Coquille, Marshfield, Myrtle Point, Siuslaw and Roseburg high schools.
Thirteen exhibition matches took place, and from the opening match at 97 kilograms to the 130-kilogram finale, the night was full of high-level wrestling, smiles and laughs.
The Coquille gym was pretty packed, too.
“It is exciting for the kids and the community,” said Coquille wrestling coach John Breuer, who helped organize the event. “They get to see a little bit of our culture.”
South Coast wrestling fans got to see a little different style of wrestling as freestyle was the choice of competition, the same style used in all international events like the Olympics. From the opening warmups, to post-victory backflips, the Japan team scored victory in the entertainment department.
“They are funny and outgoing,” said Coquille wrestler David Granger.
“I had a really good time,” added Marshfield wrestler Aaron Heyer. “I think everybody had a good time.”
Homeless advocates decry HUD rule change
Programs hurt: Two South Coast groups lose $115,000 in grants that had been approved
Cancellation of $1.3 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding for Oregon will bring service cuts to a local drug and alcohol recovery program.
Bay Area First Step of Coos Bay lost a $49,245 grant this week when a newly enacted congressional rule change made the grant application ineligible.
First Step won’t be the only local program that suffers. The decision also eliminated $64,392 slated to start a new program for homeless veterans at the Temporary Help and Emergency House in Coos Bay.
The grant loss won’t devastate THE House since the program hasn’t begun, but it will hurt First Step, according to Bob More of Southwestern Oregon Community Action.
“This piece of money was going to pay for operating funds,” said More, who wrote both grant applications.
First Step provides alcohol- and drug-free housing for homeless people enrolled in intensive outpatient treatment.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In