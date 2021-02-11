100 YEARS — 1921
Retail dealers of Oregon open convention here
Seventeenth annual gathering convenes in Marshfield for three day meeting
First business session held this afternoon
Enlargement and improvement of organization work is one of projects
Visit veneer plant today
Entertainment has been provided by local people — special train brings delegates this morning
The seventeenth annual convention of the Oregon State Retail Merchants’ association convened in Marshfield today. Most of the delegates arrived on a special train at 7:15 a.m. today and a delegation from Eugene which is seeking the next convention arrived on the train this afternoon. There were eighty-six on the special and quite a party from Eugene besides merchants from this section of the state.
The first session was called to order this morning but was immediately adjourned until 3 o’clock this afternoon so the Eugene delegation could be present.
Visit veneer plants
One of the features of the entertainment today was a trip to the veneer plants. Other trips about Coos Bay are planned during the three days of the convention. The special train will leave here Wednesday night.
The hotel and rooming facilities provided were taxed to the utmost so some of the visitors occupied their berths in new Pullmans on the special which is being held here until the return trip.
Officers presiding
The business sessions are at the Moose hall. The following are the officers who are presiding:
President — A.C. Marsters, of Roseburg.
First Vice-President — L.L. Thomas, of Marshfield.
Second Vice-President — Harvey G. McPherson, of Pendleton.
Third Vice-President — Everman Robbins, of Molalla.
Secretary — Edward A. MacLean, of Portland.
Treasurer — Thomas C. Watts, of Reuben.
Threats made against Portland
Proposed to take trade from that city
Indignation felt because of Roosevelt highway fight — commercial bodies are taking action
Commercial organizations of nine cities in southwestern Oregon have joined in making the fight for the Roosevelt highway and there is much indignation at the attitude of the Portland Oregonian as expressive of Portland business interests in opposing the bill.
Threats that the business which now goes to Portland will be turned to San Francisco are made today. This seems to be the general sentiment of local business interests. The stand taken is that the people of the state voted for the Roosevelt highway and that this section is entitled to it. The improvement is regarded as the most important that has been proposed for this part of the state in a long time and the people are probably more anxious about securing it than they have been about any one matter for a number of years past.
The feeling locally is that Portland is fighting the bill on selfish grounds and that if Portland is not willing to help this section in securing an improvement to which the people believe they are entitled, that this section should take from Portland the business it now gives that city and turn all its trade to San Francisco.
An appeal is being made to eastern Oregon, which section of the state Coos county has always in the past shown favor and which has in the past helped the coast.
Call on Eastern Oregon
Nine of the commercial bodies of cities in Coos, Curry and Western Douglas county, including every place from the Umpqua river south to the California line, have joined in the fight for the bill. This morning a telegram was sent to every member of the lower house of the legislature from eastern Oregon. The telegram sent to each of the eastern Oregon legislators is as follows:
“We the people of Southwestern Oregon have stood by Eastern Oregon in the past and expect to continue to pull with you. We hope in return for your continued support of the Roosevelt Highway bill which you so willingly gave us before.
“This road is an absolute necessity to us and a benefit to the entire state.
“Signed
“Commercial organizations of
MARSHFIELD
NORTH BEND
COQUILLE
MYRTLE POINT
POWERS
BANDON
GOLD BEACH
PORT ORFORD
REEDSPORT”
Delegates to convention at beach today
Entertained at Sunset Bay and Shoreacres by Coos county business men
Business sessions resumed this afternoon
Question of cooperative buying will be decided before convention closes
Return home Wednesday
Election of offices and selection of next meeting place will be up tomorrow
The delegates to the Oregon State Retail Merchants Association were all taken this morning to Shoreacres for a visit. Autos were provided and the delegates were all taken to L.J. Simpson’s home.
One of the features of the trip was a stop at the Inn at Sunset Bay. W.S. Milne had charge of a clam and sea food luncheon which was greatly enjoyed.
At Shoreacres the visitors were given a chance to see Mr. Simpson’s prize bull and enjoy the beauties of the place.
The return to Marshfield was made in time for a late afternoon session today.
Woolen mill is given first prize
Awards made for best displays of Oregon goods
Hub second and Stauff grocery third — several receive honorable mention
The award of prizes for the best window displays of Oregon made goods was announced last evening by R.B. Bain Jr. chairman of the judging committee as follows:
1st prize, $50 — to Dan B. Keating of the Marshfield Woolen Mill Store.
2nd prize, $25 — to The Hub.
3rd prize, $15 — to Chas. Stauff, grocer.
The announcement was made at the banquet. With Mr. Bain in deciding the award were Fred A. Olander of William Ave. Grocery of Portland and A.J. Hochradel of the Duds for Mem clothing store at Roseburg. Mr. Bain is an officer of Clossett & Devers of Portland.
Dan Keating, manager of the Woolen Mill Store personally decorated the window there. In addition to all Oregon products in the window, he claimed the honor of being also an Oregon product being also an Oregon product, being born and raised on Coos Bay.
The Hub windows were arranged by Fred Smith, F.M. Stahl making the cards.
Chas Stauff arranged the Stauff grocery windows. He had a big variety of products and a string from each in a map showing the town where it was made.
Others praised
There were many clever windows and the committee had quite a time checking them up. The variety of goods displayed was unexpectedly large, the response enthusing A.G. Clark, manager of the Associated Industries of Oregon, which arranged the contest.
The judges announced that the following had been given honorable mention for their displays:
M.D. Bromberger.
Thomas Music Co.
Warner Grocery.
C.W. Wolcott, Grocer.
Marinello Shop.
Dunham’s Groceteria.
50 YEARS — 1971
Hill, Hoffine, Gillaspie selected for annual Shrine Classic
PORTLAND (UPI) — State teams for the annual Shrine game to be played in Portland Aug. 14 were announced Saturday.
The state team will be coached by Chuck Solberg of Corvallis. He will be assisted by Fred Spigelberg of Medford and Don Requa of Pendleton.
The Metro team will be coached by Darrel Everett of Marshall. Assistants are Dean Nice of Gresham and Darrel Davis of Sunset.
The state team includes guard Mike Gillaspie of North Bend, center Ron Hoffine of Marshfield and fullback Norm Hill of Marshfield.
Coos Bay merger with Eastside proposed
Mayor Pynch reports outlook ‘favorable’
The possible consolidation of two Bay Area cities emerged from discussion at the Coos Bay City Council Monday night.
A proposal to merge Eastside and Coos Bay was set forth by Coos Bay Mayor Wendell Pynch, who said he had talked with Eastsiders who “are favorably inclined to merge with Coos Bay.”
He said Bunker Hill also should be considered in the consolidation movement. Residents there “also have commented” to him, he said.
“I feel sure we would have to elect councilmen” by zones, he added.
Eastside Mayor Lewis F. Hedgpeth told The World today that he agreed consolidation would be a “good thing for the entire area” when Pynch sought his opinion Monday.
“If there is any thought along these lines, we must consider first representation from the City of Eastside, so we would have a voice,” he said. Hedgpeth added that while Eastsiders have talked about it informally over the years, it has not formally been considered at a council meeting.
Before the cities could be merged or consolidated, he went on, there are “a lot of things to iron out … new charter, make up of the new council” and such matters. He said he felt areawide consolidation would be desirable so industry, for instance, could deal with one city government instead of three but he recognized that this move is still in the future.
Oregon senate OK’s ’18 vote’
SALEM (UPI) — The Oregon Senate today voted 24-6 to allow 18-year-olds to vote in all Oregon elections.
The resolution now goes to the House, where a similar measure lies in committee.
Gov. Tom McCall has indicated he favors the measure. If approved by the legislature, the matter will be up for voter consideration at the May, 1972 primary election.
A proposal to allow 19 year olds to vote failed in the 1970 primary election. Since that time Congress has passed an 18-year-old vote law but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it applies only to federal elections for president, vice president and members of Congress.
The Senate passed the 19-year old vote measure at the end of May in the 1969 session by a 17-13 vote and the House passed it 41-18.
The House of Representatives also has under consideration now a bill to provide all adult responsibilities to those 18 and older. It would be contingent on voter approval of the 18 year old vote measure.
Voting against the measure today were one Democrat Sen. Thomas Mahoney, D-Portland, and five Republicans Sens. George Eivers, Milwaukie; Gordon McKay, Bend; L.W. Newbry, Talent; Raphael Raymond, Helix; and Anthony Yturri, Ontario.
Sen. Jason Boe, D-Reedsport, floor leader for the bill, said including the young in political activity would help America which is “becoming more polarized.”
He said the young should be interested in state and local government but allowing them to only vote in national elections would create “a federalization of our young people.”
Boe said, “We tax them, we draft them and subject them to adult criminal law” and they should have the right to vote.
State senate honors ‘Pre’
SALEM (UPI) — University of Oregon track star Steve Prefontaine was honored by the Oregon Senate Monday.
Prefontaine, a graduate of Marshfield High School in Coos Bay and a business major at UO, was voted outstanding athlete at the recent 1971 Oregon Indoor Track Meet in Portland.
Prefontaine was presented to the Senate by Sen. Sam Dement, R-Myrtle Point, who said, “It takes a good farm truck to hold all his awards.”
20 YEARS — 2001
Pirate brothers are triple threat
Marshfield wrestling coach Wayne Van Burger has never coached three brothers on the varsity team at the same time.
He has been a wrestling coach for 30 years, the last 27 at Marshfield, including 17 as a head coach.
This season, Van Burger has ran into a similar situation more than once with an opposing Midwestern League coach.
Why?
Raymon Neyer pin at 103 pounds. Marcus Heyer pin at 189. Aaron Heyer pin at 215. Then comes the question.
“You have three Heyers on the team?”
Van Burger’s answer?
“I’ll say, ‘Yeah and they are back again next year,’ … and they go away shaking their heads,” said Van Burger, referring to the league coaches.
Three of Marshfield’s 14 varsity starters are Heyers, and each one is different in many ways.
“Each one of them is a different personality,” Van Burger said. “They have different styles.”
Raymon is a freshman, Marucs is a sophomore and Aaron is the elder statesman as a junior.
Mowe picks ISU
Football: Powers star is only South Coast athlete to sign letter of intent
The good news for Jeremy Mowe’s parents is they can keep wearing black and orange when they cheer him on.
The bad news is they’re going to have to travel a lot farther to watch him play his football games.
Mowe signed a national letter of intent with Idaho State University on Wednesday, picking the Bengals over Oregon State and several other interested schools.
“They are providing me with an opportunity I can’t pass up,” said Mowe, an all-state lineman for Powers who will get a full-ride scholarship from the Pocatello, Idaho, school.
“I’m going to be in a position where I can control what I do by the amount of stuff I put out,” Mowe said. “It’s a great opportunity to step into a spot and become a big part of the team right away.”
Mowe said coaches from Idaho State visited his Powers home several times and sold him on the idea that he can choose what position he plays for the Bengals.
He stood out as an offensive and defensive lineman for the Cruisers and could be a tight end or defensive end at Idaho State.
“It’s basically where I can flourish and get in to play,” Mowe said. “I should be able to contribute right away next year.”
Bobcat comeback secures league title
MYRTLE POINT — Myrtle Point wrestled the Far West League dual meet title away from Coquille in thrilling fashion Thursday night.
In front of a packed crowd of fans from both schools the Bobcats came from behind to beat the Red Devils 36-33 and clinch the dual title with a perfect 7-0 record.
The match was the sixth time in the past seven years the two league powers have battled for the dual crown. Last year Coquille won the title by beating Myrtle Point on his home mat.
Thursday night the Bobcats got wins by sophomores in the last two matches to complete the comeback victory.
Coquille led 33-27 going into the 215 match between Red Devil senior Jesse Gardiner and Bobcat Hank Mast.
The two battled back and forth with Gardiner leading 5-4 late in the second period and getting an apparent takedown just before the period ended. The official ruled Gardiner had illegally slammed Mast to the mat, giving Mast one point and sending them into the final period tied at five.
Gardiner scored an escape early in the period to take the lead again but Mast had a takedown in the final 20 seconds to pull off the stunning win.
“Someone was helping me out upstairs,” said Mast, adding that he hurt the back of his neck on the throw.
The win pulled the Bobcats within 33-30 and Hanley Kennedy clinched the victory by pinning Coquille’s Mark Karn with 25 seconds to go in the second period of the heavyweight bout.
“Both teams wrestled well,” said Myrtle Point coach Bill Flora. “Our kids kind of rose to the occasion at crunchtime.”
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
