100 YEARS — 1921
Deaf basketball players coming
Team from Portland to make Coos county tour
Schedule arranged and six games will be played — first at Reedsport on Feb. 7
L.O. Tichenor of the Myrtle Point basket ball team has received a letter from the Portland team stating they will leave Portland next Sunday for Coos county. They will play the first game at Reedsport on February 7, and will play in Marshfield February 9 and North Bend February 8.
The games scheduled for Coos county are as follows:
February 8 — at North Bend
February 9 — at Marshfield
February 10 — at Coquille
February 11 — at Myrtle Point
February 12 — at Bandon
It is expected that quite a number from the Coquille Valley will attend the game at Marshfield.
Steamer Curacao sailing with 100 tons of cement
First big shipment of 1921 will arrive from San Francisco to provide material for early concrete work for the new season
C.F. McGeorge & Son, agents for the Pacific Steamship Co., report that the Curacao sailing from San Francisco on Feb. 4th will have in her cargo one hundred tons of Santa Cruz cement for the McGeorge Gravel Co.
This is the first shipment of the new season and will assure an adequate supply of fresh cement for early concrete work, such as basements, building foundations, steps, sidewalks, etc.
A most welcome bit of news for the prospective builder is that cement has dropped 70 cents per bbl. in price. With cement, lumber, and other building material back to normal and labor plentiful, it seems an opportune time for building operations and it is certain that activity along this line would be welcomed by everyone on Coos Bay.
Case at Powers cause a stir
Dr. Hamilton of Coquille is fined for
intoxication
Mayor Hamilton of Coquille enters protest but Justice Zimmerman remains firm
(Special to the Times)
POWERS — Dr. Hamilton of Coquille was arrested here by Marshal Brown on the charge of being intoxicated on a public highway. He spent the night in jail and next day was fined $20 in Justice Zimmeman’s court.
Mayor Hamilton of Coquille entered vigorous protest in behalf of his brother, declaring it was a shame and an insult to treat his brother that way. Justice Zimmerman declared that his court could not and would not make difference in the treatment of Dr. Hamilton and the ordinary logger — that all stood on the same basis in the eyes of the law.
Medicine causes trouble
A.W. Burton, Powers druggist, was also recently before Justice Zimmerman on the charge of selling intoxicating beverages containing more than one half of one per cent alcohol. Mr. Burton said that the medicine was sold in his drug store as medicine and that he was not aware of committing any offense. In view of this, Justice Powers announced that he would fine Mr. Burton $150 and remit the fine during good behavior.
Suggest tannery for Coos county
Said that such an industry could be created here
Matter is brought up before members of Chamber of Commerce at meeting last night
At the meeting of the Chamber of Commerce last night Secretary Reid said there was a matter of a new industry which he had been asked to bring before the organization. He stated that there was a need here for a tannery. He was told that the bark in this locality was suitable for tanning and that quite an industry could be built up. He had talked, Mr. Reid said, with those who deal in hides and they all thought that such an industry could be created here.
Jacob Gildesheim was called upon and said that he delt in hides and he believed that a tannery would do well here.
Chairman Ben Chandler said that the Chamber of Commerce had a live committee on new industries and that the matter could be referred to that committee and the members would investigate and report.
50 YEARS — 1971
Prefontaine named Oregon’s Amateur Athlete of the Year
PORTLAND (UPI) — Steve Prefontaine, 19-year-old sophomore distance runner from the University of Oregon, Monday night was named Oregon’s Amateur Athlete of the Year at the 23rd annual Bill Hayward Banquet of Champions in Portland.
Prefontaine, who a year ago as a freshman won the NCAA three-mile run, won the NCAA cross-country championship last fall. He is a native of Coos Bay.
Prefontaine succeeds Jess Lewis, Oregon State wrestler, who won the award last year and also was one of nine finalists this year.
Art Jones, veteran hockey center for the Portland Buckaroos, won the Pro Athlete of the Year Award.
Harry Glickman, president of the Buckaroos and executive vice-president of Portland’s National Basketball Association Trail Blazers, won the Slats Gill Award and Man of the Year.
Tinker Hatfield of Central Linn High School in Halsey was named Prep Athlete of the Year.
Coos Bay resolution backs housing efforts
Coos Bay City Council this morning supported the proposed housing goal of Coos-Curry Council of Governments in a resolution that adopted the proposal as an interim “Housing Goal” for the city.
Recognizing an areawide need for adequate housing for all citizens both in and outside city limits, the council set forth several goals in the resolution:
To encourage adequate integrated housing at reasonable cost to everyone;
To support establishment of means with which to insecure proper construction of new homes and adequate rehabilitation of existing homes, including uniform building standards and codes and control of air and water pollution from housing, heating and sanitary disposal units;
To encourage allocation of sufficient land-use classifications for efficient development of various types of housing developments;
To develop measures to insure that adopted land-use plans are implements, such as planned unit development and cluster ordinances and updating zoning and subdivision ordinances to protect land-use designations.
Coos Bay Coast Guard teams winners in NB
The small bore rifle and pistol teams from the U.S. Coast Guard Group, Coos Bay, were the winners at the 1971 Oregon Coast Military Small Arms Competition held Jan. 27 at the North Bend Police Department indoor range.
In the pistol match, the USCG Group, Coos Bay, scored 1,231; U.S. Naval Facility, Coos Head, 1,202; North Bend Air Force Station, 1,137; and the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Modoc, 824.
The high pistol score was fired by USCG Seaman Dwight Crumpacker of the Chetco River Lifeboat Station, who fired a score of 338 out of a possible 400.
In the rifle match, the USCG Group, Coos Bay, fired a score of 1,323; U.S. Naval Facility, Coos Head, 1,297; and the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Modoc, 1,260.
The high rifle score was fired by USCG Chief Petty Officer John Webb of Yaquina Bay Lifeboat Station, who shot 338 out of a possible 400.
Coos board rejects land use plan
COQUILLE — Coos County Board of Commissioners will not make any land use or zoning plans without first going directly to the people.
This was the consensus of the board today following its rejection earlier this week of a proposed interim land use plan. The plan was submitted to the board by the county planning commission.
Expressing fears of becoming legally bound to the interim plan’s use and zoning requirements until an official plan is developed, the board labeled the plan “premature and not in the best interest of the people.”
North Bend matmen pull away, subdue Pirates
Visiting North Bend pulled away in the final three matches to score a 33-21 dual meet wrestling victory over Marshfield at the Pirate Palace Thursday night.
With the running score standing at 21-19 for the Bulldog matmen, Robin Richards, in the feature match of the evening, sored a second-round pin over the Pirates’ Kip Oswald in the 178-pound class to begin the North Bend surge to the win.
Brad Nyleen held on for a draw against Marshfield’s Jim Guernsey — the latter used an escape just before the end for the deadlock — to clinch the meet win in the 191-pound bracket, and Lee Todd added frosting with his first-round fall over Mike McDonald in the heavyweight division.
Marshfield had used back-to-back falls by Bill Carter (157) and Dale Lee (168) to overcome a 21-9 deficit and bring the count to 21-19.
North Bend had built up its margin by winning five of the first eight matches, including three by falls as Ralph Davis (106), Gunnar Nordahl (123) and Terry Bair turned the trick. Nordahl’s pin of Marshfield’s Robert Els was the fasted of the evening at 58 seconds of the first round.
The best match of the evening came in the 130-pound class as Marshfield’s John Dunton outlasted North Bend’s Bill Bourne in a see-saw battle 10-9.
Apollo 14 astronauts on way back to earth
Finish man’s longest, most rewarding stay on moon; leave golf balls, javelin behind
SPACE CENTER, Houston (UPI) — Astronauts Alan B. Shepard and Edgar D. Mitchell blasted off today ending man’s longest and most rewarding stay on the moon.
The Apollo 14 lunar explorers, who spent 33 ½ hours in a dusty depression in Fra Mauro Valley, carried back the largest horde of scientific data and moon rocks collected in three American missions.
They left behind two golf balls and an impromptu javelin used by Shepard in the first lunar sports show, which was telecast to Earth in color.
Shepard and Mitchell struggled, short-of-breath, up the steep slope of a crater and chipped off clues to the birth of the moon on their second spacewalk. The disappointed hikers had to turn back before reaching the rim.
When the silver-and-golf Antares moonlander lifted off in midafternoon, they had spent more time on the moon than any other men. Shepard held the moonwalking record of nine hours.
Pirates bounce Bulldogs 73-53; still tied with Irish
With a championship at stake, Marshfield wasn’t about to pussyfoot around, especially against long-time rival North Bend Friday.
From the opening gun, it was a decisive victory for the Pirates, who shot .538 afield during the first half and went on to bounce the visiting Bulldogs 73-53, for the 17th straight time since the beginning of the 1964 season.
The victory, coupled with Sheldon’s double-overtime, 48-46, win over Churchill Friday, leaves the championship issue of the first half in District 5AAA somewhat clouded — the two clubs finished the first round with identical 8-1 won-loss records, and the title now goes to the winner of the Marshfield-Sheldon battle on March 6.
In other words, nobody will know for a month who the first half titlist — and runnerup — will be.
20 YEARS — 2001
Birthday No. 2: Still stuck in the surf
Grounded New Carissa: Salvagers to write an environmental impact study for removal options
Two years after it ran aground, the New Carissa’s stern remains mired in the pounding surf off the North Spit, rusting to a spectacular shade of terra cotta.
“It’s been a long, long two years and I wouldn’t’ want to do it again any time soon,” salvage expert Bill Milwee said of the efforts to remove the wreck.
Milwee, who represents the owners and insurer of the wood chip ship that beached off the North Spit on Feb. 4, 1999, added that “wrestling with this monster has become almost routine now.”
Ridding the Oregon Coast of the last section of the rusting ruin — two pieces totaling about 2,000 tons that Milwee says will have to be cut up and hauled away by land or by sea — will require bringing in heavy equipment able to slice up wrecked ships like meatloaf.
Although Milwee has repeatedly said he hasn’t decided whether to take the Carissa’s remains out by sea or by land, an application for a North Spit road right of way was filed with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Jan. 24, according to Alan Hoffmeister, Coos Bay District BLM public affairs officer.
Milwee has hired a Portland-based engineering company, David Evans and Associates, to write an Environmental Impact Statement, which is required by the National Environmental Policy Act.
“However, the EIS has to be done to our standards and we will be intimately involved in the process,” Hoffmeister said emphatically. “It’s not like the responsible party has hired their own folks so they can get the decision they want. All the work will be done in concert with our specialist.”
College wants taste of culinary arts business
Two-year degree: Up to 32 students a year can enroll in special class, but tuition will cost more than other programs
This fall, a new venture will begin at Southwestern Oregon Community College with a flavor all its own.
The Oregon Coast Culinary Arts Institute will open its doors, offering students from across the United States a chance to obtain one-year certificates in chef training or two-year associates in applied science in culinary arts management training.
While the certificates prepare individuals for entry-level chef positions, the two-year degree offers students basic and advanced chef training as well as restaurant management skills. The certificate and the degree have been approved by the Oregon Department of Education’s community college division.
The idea for the culinary institute has been simmering in the area for the last few years. After doing some research, Southwestern found that culinary arts academies in the United States have long waiting lists of students, said Mike Gaudette, dean of Southwestern’s marketing, recruiting and college advancement.
Southwestern’s program will cost $12,000 a year and will allow enrollment of up to 32 full-time students.
“That is a change from the community college tuition of the past,” Gaudette said, “but this is also a much more expensive program to run.”
Other culinary arts programs around the nation range in tuition from $18,000 to $22,000 a year for a one- or two-year program, he added.
Gaudette said this program will serve as an alternative revenue source for the college during a time of declining resources and increasing enrollment.
“Having a program like a culinary arts school at Southwestern that will offer higher-paying opportunities allows the college to charge a higher tuition,” he said. “That can help the college increase its resources without putting all the burden on the local students in the form of massive tuition increase.”
Sibling swimmers lead Reedsport
Maybe it’s because they spend so much time together in the car driving to and from town.
Maybe it’s because they have a lot of respect for each other … or because they are from a close-knit family … or because they like the same sport best.
Maybe it’s a combination of all of the above.
Whatever the reason, Tess and Nate Baumgartner get along great.
They also happen to be pretty good swimmers, which is good news for Reedsport High School.
The siblings — Tess is a senior and Nate a sophomore — are among several swimmers on Reedsport’s team who have a good shot at qualifying for the state swimming meet when they hit the pool at the Grants Pass YMCA for the Class 3A District 4 meet Friday and Saturday.
Tess is the only senior on the squad.
“She’s definitely the team leader,” Nate said. “She gets everybody going in practice and helps out everybody.”
That includes Nate, who admits he isn’t the hardest worker, though he has been trying hard to improve in time for the district meet.
“In practice, she works really, really hard and tries to get me to go,” he said. “Sometimes I slack off and she tries to keep me going.
Nate is the pure athlete, one of the top sprinters in the state.
“The kid is just an amazing athlete,” Tess said.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
