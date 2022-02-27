100 YEARS — 1922
Coos jetties provided for
Will be included in house rivers and harbors bill
Congressman Hawley announces favorable action to be taken on harbor project
WASHINGTON, D.C. — In discussing the $3,200,000 jetty project for Coos Bay, Congressman Hawley today said: “It is authoritatively assured that the Coos Bay project will be included in the rivers and harbors bill when it is reported and it is now expected that it will be reported this week.”
Truck collides with a train
Accident at the Bunker Hill crossing yesterday
Three occupants have a narrow escape from being killed: Machine demolished
W.H. Gross and two boys who were with him in his milk delivery truck, miraculously escaped death yesterday afternoon when the truck was demolished in a collision with the local train from Powers at the crossing near Bunker Hill. Mr. Gross, who was driving, escaped with severe bruises and a nervous shock. Melvin Stein was slightly bruised and Ray Brainard, who jumped from the car just before the collision, was unhurt. The Chevrolet truck is nothing but scattered wreckage with scarcely a piece large enough to tell that it was once a car.
Housewives can save money
Can purchase at old prices; some staples going up
Local market affords quite a selection of good things to eat this week
Housewives who shop skillfully may now purchase some articles at lower prices than the present wholesale price. The cost of many staples has shown a decided upward trend in the past week but dealers who have still stock on hand are selling at the old price. Sugar has advanced another ten cents, making the new retail price about $6.75.
Dried fruits are higher and are becoming very scarce. This is due perhaps to the advance in citrus fruits. Oranges which have been much in demand because of so much illness, are still advancing, and are now from ten to fifteen cent a dozen higher than they have been. It is declared by dealers that the shortage of this crop this year and the damage to the trees will probably effect the price of oranges for about three years.
New spinach in
The first of the new crop of spinach has been received and is quoted at 22 cents. Lettuce from the Imperial valley is of much better quality than has been received for some time but is higher in price, most of it being 15 cents a head, and higher. Yakima rutabagas of extra quality are quoted at five cents. Other fresh vegetables are scarce.
50 YEARS — 1972
Solidarity goal of fishermen’s wives at Bay meeting
Solidarity was the keynote struck by speakers Saturday at a banquet of the Coalition of Fishermen’s Wives.
The banquet followed a business meeting of the women who decided their main project would be to obtain the help of the public in their fight against foreign fishing fleets and imported fish products.
“Save our fisheries” is the main thrust of the women’s coalition, according to Mrs. Gus Molvik, Seattle, Wash., chairman of the coalition. Each women’s group up and down the coast has its own special problems upon which it must focus, but coordinated efforts of all groups is important to the over-all welfare of the fishing industry.
“We have to approach the housewives” and get the public behind the push to get “extended jurisdiction” which is needed now, she emphasized. “We can’t wait until the Geneva Law of the Seas Conference (in 1973) or there will be no fish out there.”
Politicians will respond to pressure quickly in an election year,” she said as she urged her listeners to instigate a campaign to sway Congress.
Red Devils repeat in Sunset mat
BANDON — Coquille has successfully defended its Sunset Conference wrestling crown of a year ago by putting forth a repeat performance here Friday and Saturday.
The Red Devils took four individual titles and qualified a total of nine wrestlers to the coming weekend’s state championships in Corvallis while running up a team total of 137 points.
Myrtle Point, which also got four individual crowns, and Gold Beach finished in a tie for second with 115 points while Bandon was fourth and Brookings last with 83 and 39 points, respectively.
Myrtle Point will send six wrestlers to the state meet, Bandon will have five, Gold Beach four and Brookings two.
Individual winners for Coquille included Kip Courtwright, Larry Eustad, Mike Engelgau and Roger Dunithan, while Albert Crook, Nate Thurman, Steve Rayevich and Jim Mast collected titles for Myrtle Point.
Bulldogs win 5AAA mat title, Marshfield second
EUGENE — For the fourth year in a row, North Bend has come away with all the marbles in the District 5AAA wrestling championships.
Saturday, the Bulldogs came up with five individual titles and qualified nine matmen to the coming weekend’s state meet in Corvallis en route to a 36-point team victory over runnerup Marshfield in the tournament held at Willamette High School.
North Bend totaled 208 ½ points to 171 ½ for Marshfield. North Eugene and Churchill tied for a distant third with 106 ½ points each.
Marshfield, which finished in the number two slot for the second straight year, claimed three individual crowns while qualifying five to the state championships.
Winning championships for North Bend were Stewart Abbe (106), Ron Reher (148), Don Thompson (178) and Brad Nyleen (191). Coming away with individual first for Marshfield were Carter Walton (98), Ed Conn and Lee Garboden (141).
20 YEARS — 2002
SCAT finishes 13th at state
Despite having just eight swimmers in the meet, the South Coast Aquatic Team finished 13th of more than 40 squads in the Under-10 State Championships last weekend at Springfield.
Individually, Rachel Heaney won two titles for SCAT, taking both the 100 butterfly and 50 butterfly for 9-year-olds.
Gabe Deen and Kai Stufflebean each had second-place finishes in events.
Other team members included Matthew Johnson, Nathan Johnson, Chase Kelley, Garrett Swafford and Kevin Waller.
Grangers repeat as champions
Coquille brothers David and James Granger repeated as state champions on Saturday, leading the Red Devils to fourth place in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament at Portland.
The Grangers each won titles at last year’s state tournament and each moved up a weight bracket this year, with sophomore James claiming the title at 112 pounds and senior David taking the crown at 125.
They were similarly dominant, recording pins in the finals. Only one other Class 3A champion won his final match by a pin.
In the Class 4A tournament, Marshfield’s Rafael Garcia got a little revenge in the heavyweight division to take third place. Garcia pinned Lake Oswego’s Matthis Gehring in 2:59 Saturday in the third-place match Earlier in the tournament, Gehring knocked Garcia into the consolation bracket.
Marshfield’s Aaron Heyer finished fourth at 215 pounds, while Nick Gerritsen (125) was seventh and Andrew Dewater (130) eighth. The Pirates finished 10th in the Class 4A team race, which was won by Thurston.
In the Class 3A team race, Burns won the crown with 181 points. Coquille finished with 124, good for fourth place.
In addition to the Grangers, three other Red Devils placed. Chance Liles finished third at 103 pounds for the second straight year, Ronnie Fisher battled through the consolation brackets to take fourth at 160 pounds and John DeSoto was eight at 152.
Bulldog swimmers top state GPA
Academics: Title is first for school
The North Bend High School boys swim team didn’t spend the whole tie in the pool.
They were recognized by the Dairy Farmers of Oregon as having the top combined grade-point average for boys swim teams in the state for all classifications. Their GPA was 3.76, .01 ahead of South Eugene High School.
It is the first time North Bend has ever had a team win an entire sport for the state.
“Obviously (it’s a tribute) to the kids because it’s a demanding schedule, but also to all our coaches remembering that academics is first and making sure that’s emphasized to our students,” said North Bend athletic director Boyd Bjorkquist. “We’ve had teams win the classification, but that’s the first time we’ve had someone win all four classifications.”
Marshfield’s boys swim team was third in the Class 4A rankings with a 3.65 GPA, which was also good for third overall for all classifications.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In