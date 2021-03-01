100 YEARS — 1921
Many changes in game laws
Prices of hunting and fishing licenses doubled
Trout season opens fifteen days later — heavier penalties for violating laws
Together with the increase in the cost of angling and hunting licenses come a number of changes in the angling and hunting laws. Under the new laws a closer inspection of the wild life of the state is hoped for by the state commission.
Angling licenses, which used to sell for $1.50, will be $3 in the future. Hunting licenses will advance the same. Combination hunting and angling licenses, which formerly sold for $3, will sell for $5. Minors from 14 to 18 years of age will be permitted to purchase resident county licenses at $1.50 each, but if they desire to hunt outside of their own county the $3 license fee will be charged. Guides will pay a license of $1, fur dealers $3, taxidermists $5 and trappers $2. All soldiers of the world war who are inmates of the state soldiers’ home will be issued licenses free.
S.H. Guernsey is new wharfinger
North Bend City Council elects him to place
Will have charge farmers dock and city dock
S.H. Guernsey who has had charge of the farmers’ wharf at North Bend, was last night elected city wharfinger, taking charge of the city dock as well as the dock for the small boats. He succeeds McCollum & Painter who have been city wharfingers for some time.
Coos Bay Times to have bureau at Washington
Additional news service feature is provided
Will pay special attention to Oregon events at national capital — starts March 1
The Coos Bay Times, as an additional news service featured, has arranged for a Washington Bureau to pay special attention to events at the national capital of special interest to Oregon in general and southwestern Oregon in particular.
In addition to covering the news of special interest to this section, the Washington Bureau will also be one of investigation and information for this section. Readers of the Times who are specially interested in any affairs at Washington will be asked to notify The Times concerning them and The Times Bureau will look them up and get all information available.
Marshfield is Coos champion
Basketball team wins in county series
Game which was scheduled for last night called off by Myrtle Point
Marshfield high school basketball team is the champion of Coos county. There were games scheduled for the Coquille Valley but these cannot change the standing of the team of this city.
The Marshfield team was defeated only once when the North Bend boys on their own floor won a victory. The Marshfield team was to have played Myrtle Point last night but the latter place called the game off and that ended the season for Marshfield, leaving the team victorious in the county series.
To curtail load on Bandon roads
Coos county court will restrict traffic
Will not permit heavy vehicles to ruin highway — may do same on Coquille road
In dictating that the Coos county court will not permit big auto trucks, carrying two or three ton loads, to ruin the new highway between Coos Bay and Coquille, the Coquille Sentinel says:
It appearing that truck drivers were seeking to evade the regulations as to weight of load recently made, by driving at night and in other ways on the Bandon-South road, two traffic policemen were ordered employed to patrol that road for 24 hours each day. C.C. Williams, of Coquille, and Robert H. Kruger, of Marshfield, were given first preference for the job.
Additional orders were made in regard to the loads trucks might carry on county roads.
Trucks with pneumatic tires are permitted to carry 25 per cent over 3,000 pounds.
Trucks of one and one-half ton capacity must not exceed speed rate of 12 miles an hour, unless they have pneumatic tires in which case a 15-mile speed is allowed.
Touring cars on gravel, dirt or plank roads are forbidden to exceed 20 miles an hour in wet weather.
The use of chains is forbidden on any car on plank, rock, gravel or concrete roads.
50 YEARS — 1971
City committee meets with retail merchants
Changes in Coos Bay parking needed … and soon
Some changes in downtown Coos Bay parking are needed and soon.
This was the general agreement today at a meeting of Coos Bay Parking and Traffic Committee with retail merchants.
More all-day parking spaces, a change in loading zone regulations, covered walks from parking lots to the core area, a price differential in parking lot spaces and those on streets, a parking token program for customers — these and other solutions were tossed around during the hour-long discussion.
Robert Hale, city councilman and committeeman, briefly reviewed the problems as the traffic committee found them:
Many merchants have delivery and service vehicles that need to be close to their stores — some all the time and others at frequent intervals.
Employee parking is a necessity. “They need all-day parking but not close to the place of business. This should be reserved for customers and business activity.”
He also pointed out a few possible solutions:
The city “already has the authority to issue meter hoods” under which a business may rent hoods to place over meters during necessary hours for delivery or service.
Permits could be issued to use “any metered space or loading zone for half an hour.” A fee would be charged for the permit that would bring in about the same revenue as regular meter use.
More all-day parking spaces could be added to accommodate employees and office workers in parking lots which do not get heavy customer traffic.
Two ride up coast, but not a dime spent for gas
Jack Oylur and Richard Stewart are going from California to Canada without spending a dime on gas and they aren’t hitchhiking either.
The two young travelers carry about three days of food supplies at one time and their “traveling fuel” — grain and hay.
Dressed in bright yellow slickers the two horseback riders stopped off at Coos Bay Wednesday for a couple of days rest before continuing their journey to Vernon, British Columbia.
Oylur is riding a Morgan and Stewart an Appaloosa.
Oylur, 21, is from San Diego where he was a college student and weight lifting instructor. Stewart, 24, is a former veterinarian’s assistant from Bolinas, Calif. He joined Oylur Jan. 9 north of San Francisco for the ride up Highway 1 and Highway 101.
Chief spokesman was Oylur who said “hopefully the trip will end this summer. I have a grandmother in Canada and almost a hundred cousins, some I’ve never met.”
The two said they have spent quite a few nights sleeping outside and according to Oylur are finding out “nothing is absolutely waterproof.” He said they are looking for work along the way to help with expenses and “maybe get a weather break.”
Laker duo named all-conference as SWOCC readies for playoffs
Rose picked MVP
Two Southwestern Oregon Community College basketballers have been afforded top honors in the Oregon Community College Athletic Association on the eve of the state playoffs Friday and Saturday in Gresham.
Forward Mike Rose, a 6-foot-5 sophomore from North Bend, was named the conference’s most valuable player in the balloting announced Wednesday. Rose was also named to the first team all-star squad — a repeat choice from a year ago.
Center Ray Struve, a 6-foot-6 freshman from Bonanza, was also named to the first team. Struve, one of two freshmen named to the mythical club, is the unofficial league scoring champion with a 22.2 average after having bagged 27 points in the Lakers’ 112-72 win over Chemeketa Tuesday.
Guard Larry Martindale, a 6-foot-2 freshman from Reedsport, was named honorable mention.
Tigers take Sunset title; Red Devils gain deadlock
The number 13 proved to be a lucky number for one of the “Forgotten Four” of Sunset Six basketball Friday.
Every year since the conference was formed in 1958, either Coquille or Myrtle Point emerged the champion — a 12-year drought for the other schools.
The Bandon Tigers changed all that Friday.
Coach Harold Neff’s Bengals became a first time champion via the direct route — they mastered defending titlist Myrtle Point which had held a four-season stranglehold on the top rung, 45-28, and did it on the Bobcats’ own court.
With a three-game lead and only two remaining to be played, Bandon clinched the championship and became the first AA school to pin down a definite berth in the state tournament.
One reservation in the 16-team Eugene tourney is still up for grabs, however — and the waters were muddied further in the battle for the No. 2 spot by the Bobcats’ loss.
Myrtle Point dropped into a second-place tie with Coquille, which defeated Gold Beach 77-60 to equal the Pointers’ 5-3 record. In addition, Brookings, which stands at 4-4, is still in the running. The Bruins edged Pacific 62-57.
20 YEARS — 2001
Borrevik, Sturgill lead FWL stars
Reedsport’s Nick Borrevik and Myrtle Point’s Missy Sturgill were named the top players in the Far West League when the league meeting was held this week.
Borrevik, Reedsport’s high-scoring junior, was named boys MVP after leading the Braves to second place while scoring 20.3 points per game in league play.
Sturgill, a senior, led the Bobcats to a perfect record in league play with good post play inside and defense on Myrtle Point’s press. Her 10.7 points per game led the Bobcats’ balanced offensive attack.
Joining Sturgill on the first team were four juniors — Kelsey Brinkerhoff of South Umpqua, Sarah Tommasini and Tiffany Gugel of Douglas and Haley Hunt of Siuslaw.
For the boys, Borrevik was joined on the first team by teammate Josh Thornton, another high-scoring player for the Braves, as well as South Umpqua’s Matt Snyder and Jason Stevenson, Mark Little of Douglas and Jon Dorland of Coquille.
Coaches of the year were Marty Stallard of Myrtle Point and Erik Wiprud of South Umpqua, who directed their teams to the league titles.
Big Fir League
Gold Beach landed a player on both first teams in the Big Fir League, with Nicole Rowe making the girls squad and Boice MacLaurie the boys team.
Kiley Smith and Monica Crumley were second-team picks for the Panthers, who were runners-up to Yoncalla during the regular season. Pacific’s Krista Meeks and Andrea Everest received honorable mention.
On the boys side, Pacific’s Shanw Lang and Gold Beach’s Geoff Zuber were named to the second team, while Jake Wegner of Gold Beach was on the third team.
Players of the year were Maranda Brownson of Yoncalla and Blaine Bartholomew of Oakland.
Born to run
Oregon Dune Mushers get ready for annual mail run
WINCHESTER BAY — An immense sandscape reaches for the rich blue skies above the Umpqua Dunes on a breezy Saturday morning.
As intrepid souls churn sand and power all-terrain vehicles to the top of the rolling dunes, an eerie sight appears on the horizon. Several four-wheeled carts with bundled-up drivers at the helm roll quietly toward a bustling parking lot.
No high pitched roar accompanies these dune riders, only occasional shouts of “Les’ go!” directed toward the packs of beautiful dogs pulling each cart through the soft sand.
Just another leisurely stroll with the family pet? Not quite.
It’s a workout session for the Oregon Dune Mushers. When the sand is this soft, the dunes this high and there are less than two weeks before the year’s biggest event, the annual mail run, the dog teams have to be at their best, as do the sled drivers.
“It’s always easier on the low stuff. But in the mail run, you have to go over a lot of hills,” said Beverly Meyers as she tended to her four Alaskan malamutes after their six-mile run south to the county line and back. “I prefer the higher dunes.”
Meyers, of Coos Bay, is secretary of the ODM and like many other members of the organization, she is training her team for the 24th edition of the mail run, a three-day, 72-mile endurance run from North Bend to Florence that begins March 9.
Local wrestlers pin down five titles
State: Brothers lead Coquille to third-place finish in 3A team race
Five South Coast wrestlers came home from Portland as state champions on Saturday.
Coquille, led by James and David Granger, took third place in the Class 3A tournament — the school’s first trophy since 1994, when the Red Devils also finished third.
The Grangers, James a 103-pound freshman and David a 119-pound junior, were the first local wrestlers to win individual titles. Siuslaw’s Jeremy Bernhardt followed with a state-final win at 125 pounds and Myrtle Point’s Brennan Corbett defended his state championship at 152 pounds with another title.
Gold Beach’s Tyler McGinnis won his Class 2A championship match at 160 pounds for the second straight year.
Marshfield’s Aaron Heyer advanced to the Class 4A 215-pound final before falling in the championship match.
Milner Crest, Bunker Hill on closed list
Coos Bay School District Superintendent Giles Parker scheduled a press conference this morning to announce he is recommending closing Milner Crest and Bunker Hill elementary schools.
If the School Board agrees, the two schools will be closed after school is dismissed for the year in June.
The Coos Bay School District is facing a shortfall of $1.6 million to $2 million in funding for the 2001-02 school year. By closing the two schools, Parker said the district will save between $900,000 and $1.2 million.
The district has lost 551 students in the past six years and expects to lose another 400 in the next five years. The budget shortfall leaves the district with two options — reduce the number of schools or cut programs and increase class sizes.
“Viewed in this light, there seems to me to be one choice possible,” Parker said in a press release. “We need to close some schools and possibly realign those that remain.”
He recommended the elementary school closures because that is where the decline in students has been.
Vikings keep tourney hopes alive
Basketball: Siuslaw tops Coquille in a playoff for third place in FWL
REEDSPORT — With its lineup finally intact, Siuslaw’s girls basketball team is making a run toward the state tournament for the second straight year.
The Vikings took a big step toward a return trip to Corvallis by beating Coquille 52-31 in a game at Reedsport High School that settled a third-place tie in the Far West League.
Siuslaw now plays at Cottage Grove at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a berth in the tournament next week in Corvallis.
“I think we’re going to go out and give them a run for their money,” said Siuslaw sophomore Juline Walker. “We’ve really come together as a team.”
It’s been a long road for the Vikings, who couldn’t use their regular lineup until the last week of the season because of a number of factors, including a painful running injury that sidelined Walker until the final game of the year.
“I just thank the Lord I can even play,” Walker said. “For a while, I wasn’t sure.”
Churchill dominates MWL list
Basketball: Vinyard, Parrish named to second team; Mowe honored in Skyline League
The Midwestern and Skyline leagues announced their basketball all-stars with no real surprises.
Churchill and Springfield, league winners in boys and girls play, respectively, led the Midwestern League selections. In the case of the Lancers, they dominated.
Three starters were named to the first team: juniors Jordan Kent and Joel Worcester and senior Paul Worcester, and the remaining starters were second-team selections (Jeff Rhode and Drew Summers).
Churchill coach John Roche was coach of the year. Willamette senior Peter Nelson was selected most valuable player.
Marshfield’s Jon Vinyard led local selections with a second-team choice. Kyle Johnson of North Bend was a third-team selection.
Honorable mention selections were Daniel Jones and Casey McCord for the Pirates and Mike Moe for the Bulldogs.
On the girls side, Springfield teammates Chelsea Wagner and Talisha Rath were named co-most valuable players. Springfield coach Charlie Olds was coach of the year.
Marshfield’s Lauren Parrish topped all local players with a second-team selection.
North Bend’s Jessica Wilson and Chelsea Praus and Marshfield’s Celina Roberge were honorable mention picks.
The Powers boys team was well represented in Skyline League selections.
Jeremy Mowe was a first-team choice while Luke Rector and Jake Praus were second-team choices.
For the girls, Powers’ Brittany Mason was a second-team pick.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
