100 YEARS — 1921
Chamber responds to action by press
Resents attitude taken on Roosevelt Highway
Advises dealing with California until better road to Portland is afforded
The chamber of commerce at Gold Beach, the county seat of Curry county, took action in response to Portland press fighting the Roosevelt Highway bill. Resolutions passed went so far as to advise dealing with points to the south until better road facilities were afforded to Portland.
The resolutions passed by the Chamber of Commerce was as follows:
“Whereas, certain newspapers of Portland, in particular the Oregonian, have seen fit in an eleventh hour burst of pseudo indignation, to attack by innuendo and specious argument, the proposed Roosevelt highway bill and have questioned the motive of legislators in supporting the bill, and
“Whereas, this section of the state, and the coast country generally, has been quite consistently neglected by the state and the Highway Commission in the matter of good roads, and
“Whereas, the building of the coast highway is in our opinion vital to the welfare of the coast counties, and of the entire state in respect to development consistent with that of our neighbor states to the north and to the south, and
“Whereas, we of this section are still, at this late date, virtually isolated from the rest of the state of Oregon, (our neighbor, California, furnishing us with better highway facilities than does our own commonwealth) now therefore
“Be it resolved that we censure members of the Portland press, and the Oregonian in particular, for the unwarranted, sectional and perverse attacks which they have launched against the building of a coast highway; we resent the arrogant tone of their comment; we regard as a near insult the illogical, untenable grounds upon the gross departure from honest reasoning with which they seek to bolster their politics.
Schools to have a half holiday
Washington’s birthday will be observed tomorrow
Exercises will be held in various schools and pupils will be dismissed in afternoon
The schools of Marshfield will be closed tomorrow afternoon on account of Washington’s birthday. The classes will be held in the forenoon and in the afternoon the pupils will be given a holiday.
Appropriate exercises will be held in the different rooms at all of the school buildings during the afternoon.
Two games at the river school
Big crowd goes from North Bend Saturday
North Bend boys defeat Coos River boys and North Bend girls are defeated
A big crowd went from North Bend Saturday night to attend the basket ball game at the Coos river high school. There were two games, one between the girls’ team and the other played by the boys.
The North Bend High school boys defeated the Coos river boys with a score of 33 to 19.
The Coos river girls defeated the North Bend girls with a score of 10 to 8.
Both games were enjoyed by the spectators and the visitors had a pleasant evening.
Motorcycle hit auto at crossing
Cars smash at Broadway and Anderson today
Rider of North Bend machine badly scratched — both machines are damaged
A motorcycle, said to be ridden by Guy Frye of North Bend, crashed into an auto driven by parker B. Holland at Broadway and Anderson today. The rider of the motorcycle was tossed over the car like he had been shot from a catapult. He was not injured much except his face was badly scratched and bruised.
Holland was going east on Anderson and the motorcycle was going south on Broadway. Holland, according to Marshal Carter, had the right of way.
The running board of Holland’s auto was smashed. The front wheel and forks of the motorcycle were also damaged.
The motorcycle rider disappeared in search of a doctor before Marshal Carter got his name and address.
Chicken yards to be regulated
Old subject up again before city council
Must be fifty feet away from any house
Keeping chickens within the city limits was a subject which came up before the city council again last night. Dr. E.E. Straw, the health officer, was before the council. He said there had been a complaint about a chicken yard next to E.K. Jones’ residence. Marshal Carter was instructed to tell the owner that something must be done about cleaning it up.
Dr. Straw said that there should be some ordinance governing the keeping of chickens and that they should not be allowed within a given distance from a residence. He explained that the chicken yards bred files and made it dangerous for the occupants. The doctor was asked how far away they should be from a house and he said some cities made the distance fifty feet, and some required that the yards be 100 feet distant. It was finally decided that the chicken yards in Marshfield must not be nearer than 50 feet from any residence and an ordinance that ordered drawn up to that effect.
50 YEARS — 1971
Two from SWOCC faculty appointed by governor to arts commission
Two Southwestern Oregon Community College faculty members have been appointed by Gov. Tom McCall to serve on the Advisory Committee for the Oregon Arts Commission.
They are Howard Hall, chairman for the Arts Division, and Frank Leuck, assistant professor of music.
Hall and Leuck attended a day long meeting in Salem recently centered around the governor’s review of the arts in Oregon.
In making the appointment McCall said, “The arts in Oregon are thriving because there are many people in the state who are actively concerned about the quality of life here and are directly involved in enhancing it.
“The Oregon Arts Commission, established by the legislature in 1967, is serving as the catalyst for this continuing statewide effort.
“To make the commission’s work more effective, the commission seeks your assistance specifically in the form of helping to evolve worthwhile projects; to facilitate and publicize programs undertaken; to contact various resources in your community, and to articulate your interest and informed opinion to legislators, city and county officials and other administrators, so that the needs of the state and the arts are more certainly met.”
Pants suits on Bay Area women
Some do … some won’t
Some women do … some don’t.
Some can … but wont …
Wear pants suits to work, that is.
Pants suits are playing an increasingly important role in the fashion world of women, and Bay Area employers find them invading the business world as well.
For the most part, the new suits are meeting with ready acceptance as employers bend with the wind of changing styles, but some say flatly, “no pants,” while other qualify their stand by saying pants are not suitable or not feminine.
“I’m all for it,” said David Grigsby, Fredricks Village Lassie, expressing the sentiment of firms who deal in women’s attire.
“We definitely allow it,” said another merchant. He called the practice “a new found freedom for women” and said wearing pants suits should be up to the individual “as long as they’re in good taste.”
The qualifying definition, “in good taste,” cropped up in most answers during a telephone survey made by The World.
The Emporium, Monique Boutique and The Hub go along with the others, while J.C. Penney still prefers dresses or skirt suits, except in the shoe department and on the fashion mezzanine during pants suits promotions.
SW Oregon has role in Oregon’s ‘Inevitable’ future
SALEM — Oregon which until now has found wealth in its timber and agricultural production, faces an “inevitable” future as a major source of minerals.
A report submitted last week by the Governors Advisory Committee on Environmental Science and Technology warned that precautions must be taken to prevent Oregon from suffering the damage that coal mining caused in West Virginia and copper mining did in Arizona.
“The discovery and exploration of major mineral deposits in the state would significantly benefit the economy but would also pose serious ecological problems,” the report said.
While it has not be generally recognized by its citizens, Oregon has a tremendous potential as a source of coal, metals and oil. Exploitation of these resources has been slight so far mainly because the minerals have been more readily and more economically available elsewhere.
However, as new mining and drilling methods are developed and as alternate sources run low, increasing attention will be focused on Oregon, the report said.
Coos Bay NDP plan reviewed
A $2 million package for continued redevelopment of downtown Coos Bay was wrapped up Tuesday night during discussion by Neighborhood Development Program (NDP) Local Public Agency comprised of the mayor and councilmen.
Continued improvement of Fourth Street north and south of its present improved portion with complete undergrounding, extension of parking facilities and acquisition of a few parcels of property will be included in the proposal.
Also included are erecting sidewalk canopies on the west side of Broadway and on Second Street, planting more trees where openings were left in work done this year and putting in brick work around all the tree buildings.
Details remain to be worked out, based on preliminary talks with officials at Department of Housing and Urban Development, which allocates NDP funding to local agencies.
Bunker Hill petitioners oppose merger
Signatures to be sent to Coos Bay Council
Residents of Bunker Hill and Bay Park are up in arms over the suggested consolidation of Eastside and Coos Bay that would also take in the unincorporated strip between the two cities.
“We don’t want to go into the city … we like it like it is,” emphasized Harold Armstrong, who is spearheading a drive to oppose consolidation. “They’ve walked in on us too much.”
Armstrong and other residents in the area are circulating petitions against the consolidation move and have obtained 108 signatures, with other petitions still out.
The petition says that Bay Park and Bunker Hill people, “being voters residing within and/or the owners of property situated within the unincorporated area known as Bunker Hill or Bay Park do hereby state that we do not desire that the Bunker Hill and/or Bay Park area be annexed” to either Coos Bay or Eastside.
Armstrong said a committee is being formed, with a meeting to be held later this week at which the battle lines will be drawn.
He claimed that Coos Bay Mayor Wendell Pynch was unable to give him one name of a Bunker Hill resident who had asked for consolidation with Coos Bay. “I talked with him for 45 minutes and he couldn’t name one person.”
The city just wants the added tax revenue, Armstrong contended, pointing to upwards of 20 small businesses in the strip as well as Georgia-Pacific Corporation, Coos Head Timber Company and the docks.
Copies of the petition are being sent to the Coos Bay City Council and to the Coos County Board of Commissioners, Armstrong said.
20 YEARS — 2001
Crowd, defense spur Pirates to Civil War win
Basketball: Marshfield grabs early lead and cruises to easy victory
Sparked by their best crowd of the season and an outstanding defensive effort, the Marshfield boys basketball team evened the score with North Bend Tuesday night, winning the Civil War on their home floor 56-39.
The Pirates jumped out to a big first-half lead and coasted to the win to send four seniors out as winners.
“It’s a nice way to end it,” said Pirate Jon Vinyard, who had a game-high 16 points. “It’s a pretty important win for us emotionally because we didn’t have the season we wanted to have.”
The Pirates finished 5-11 in league play, while North Bend is 6-9 with a home game Friday against Springfield remaining on the schedule.
Tuesday night, Marshfield was in control almost from the start.
Vinyard gave the Pirates an early 2-0 lead with a rebound bucket, but North Bend rebounded with two hoops from Matt Johnson and a steal and layin by Adam Schraeder that put the Bulldogs up 6-4.
That was North Bend’s last field goal until less than two minutes remained in the first half and the lead was short-lived.
Vinyard canned a 3-pointer on Marshfield’s next possession to start a 17-0 run that bridged the first and second quarters and put the Pirates up 21-6.
Each basket in the stretch thrilled a vocal student section that had grown in size and volume through freshman and junior varsity wins by the Pirates.
“I just want to thank our crowd,” said Marshfield senior Matt Lehman. “Our crowd drowned (the North Bend student section) out. It’s amazing how loud they were.”
Port to research how to attract more ships
Something must be done to revive Coos Bay’s maritime industry if the area is going to stay in the business of attracting shipping traffic. Commissioners with the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay hope they have part of the answer.
The commission voted unanimously Wednesday to hire Seattle-based Maritime consultant Paul Sorensen of BST Associates to do $50,000 in market research on what the port can do to attract new bulk shipping commerce.
There wasn’t the usual debate from commissioners that follows a request to do another study nor was there any complaint from an unusually large audience. About 20 longshoremen and shipping-related business people crowded into the meeting room to show support.
“I really appreciate all you good people who showed up tonight,” Commissioner Ingvar Doessing told the group.
Doessing, who works for Jones Stevedoring, then pulled out a statement he had written and read it to the crowd.
“When I came here in 1988, this was still a busy port,” he started.
Even then, the signs were on the horizon that the timber industry was losing ground. In 2000, only 85 ships called on Coos Bay, compared to 300 in port 10 years ago. The community has seen exports of other commodities decrease by as much as 98 percent and paper products are gone, he said. The less cargo that’s available to load here means the more expensive it is to call on Coos Bay.
“It has impacted our schools. It has impacted our communities as a whole. It has impacted every business in our area,” he said.
The region has two options: relax or do something.
“Nobody knows Coos Bay. Nobody knows Coos Bay — best kept secret in the USA,” Doessing said.
Museum gives voice to community’s past
REEDSPORT — Perched on the edge of town on a riverfront boardwalk, the 7-year-old Umpqua Discover Center has true pioneer spirit.
The facility, which in the past had few permanent displays, has become a significant cultural and educational resource for the Oregon Coast with completion of “Tidewaters & Time,” a major $700,000 exhibit that opens to the public Friday.
The interactive exhibit is a walk through time in the Lower Umpqua and chronicles the region’s cultural history, both native and immigrant, said Director Portia Harris.
“It has been a challenge, but an exciting one,” Harris said, adding that she had a lot of partners in the museum’s success.
“The community has really embraced this project,” she said. “After all, this is their history.
“Many of the display artifacts have been donated by local residents, and several of them posed for the murals,” she continued, “so it has been interactive in the true sense of the world.”
“Tidewaters & Time” — which was designed and installed in three phases by WOW arts & exhibits, a North Bend visual communication design firm owned by husband-and-wife team Peggy O’Neal and Larry Watson — showcases early explorers, coastal lifestyles, the region’s maritime connection, tidewater towns and the significance of boat life for those along the Umpqua and Smith Rivers.
New OSAA proposal favors MP
Reclassification: The latest possible option would raise 2A limit for enrollment to 325
Myrtle Point’s request to drop to Class 2A is bolstered in the newest proposal by the Classification and Districting Committee of the Oregon School Activities Association.
The proposal, released Thursday, lefts the upper enrollment for Class 2A schools to 325 students, a figure Myrtle Point has been below all year.
The committee still is considering a number of factors and could lower the limits back to their current level of 301 students before making a final proposal for changes in classifications and districts to the OSAA Executive Board in December. Changes will go into effect in the fall of 2002.
The new proposal, which came about after the committee’s meeting on Feb. 9, switches several schools between classifications and changes the leagues for some other schools.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
