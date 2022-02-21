100 YEARS — 1921
Lipton to take cargo to Japan
Will have about 950,000 feet for Kobi
Oregon Export Company loading vessel named for noted British owner
The Sir Thomas Lipton, a sailing vessel which has been lying at Millington for some time, has resumed loading. She was delayed owing to a mixup in the first order. She is now taking special stuff for the Kobe market and will have about 950,000 feet.
Capt. Granville is in harge of her. She is owned by the Taylor interests of New York. Mr. Taylor is New York attorney for Sir Thomas Lipton, millionaire English tea merchant and yachtman.
North Bend wins the championship
Both teams victorious in the debates last night
Will represent district of Coos and Curry counties for the state championship in May
North Bend won the district debate held at the different schools of the county last night and thus gets the district championship. The two winning North Bend teams were composed of Hobart McDaniel and Mary Dutch, the affirmative team which defeated Coquille at North Bend, and Miss Vella Terry and Wannah Randle, who made up the negative team which won in Marshfield.
These two teams will represent the district composed of Coos and Curry counties. Curry county has no debating team, so the district practically is represented only by Coos county.
50 YEARS — 1971
Coos sheriff reports illegal drug arrests high on list
COQUILLE — arrests for illegal drugs topped the list of felony violations during 1971 by the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, according to a report released today by Sheriff Tony Zarbano.
Alcohol-connected crimes topped the list of misdemeanor offenses for the same period, the sheriff said.
The reported listed a total of 280 arrests for felony violations, with misdemeanor arrests totaling 422.
Marshfield High poll shows young people don’t reject ‘basic values’
Young people today haven’t rejected basic values of the American way of life to the extent that publicity for a vocal segment would have us believe.
This appears to be the message showing through a survey made by students at Marshfield High School which indicates there probably isn’t such a wide generation gap after all.
A large majority of students share most or some of their parents’ beliefs that help guide their lives, according to the survey. More students listed parents as the most respected persons than any other individual and many more think it is important, rather than scorn it.
A total of 94 per cent said learning or education is important to them.
Nearly as many, 87 per cent, said they could profit from educational opportunities at Marshfield.
20 YEARS — 2001
Fishing crew lands albino crab — twice
The odds were about as good as the Patriots winning the Super Bowl and just like the New England world champions, a local fishing crew hit the long-shot — twice.
A three-man crew with the 76-foot Charleston fishing vessel Sleep Robber this week brought in a rare catch — a full-sized adult albino Dungeness crab. More surprising, perhaps, is that the same crew said ti brought in its first albino crab of the season three weeks ago.
“I’ve never seen one before in my life,” said fisherman Dan Zundel, a member of the crew that caught the pale while crab and has now seen two of the uncommon crustaceans.
How rare are the albino crabs?
A sign at the Portside Restaurant in the Charleston Boat Basin — where the crab brings curious looks in its live tank — says they’re one in 150,000. Jean McCrae, a fisheries biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in Newport, couldn’t confirm the figure but added they’re rare enough that the department finds out about one only sporadically.
Eagle Scouts making the grade
Teamwork leads to shared goal
Six Boy Scouts from the Coos Bay Troop 42 beat the odds when they reached the high rank of Eagle Scout.
According to Bob Gunther, chairman of the Eagle Scout Board of Review for the Chinook District, only about 2 percent of all Boy Scouts reach the rank of Eagle.
The 18-year-old Scouts — Malcolm Nelson, Loma Laney, Aaron Huff, Ryan Barber, Jason Barber and Ross Adamson — worked together to reach the rank of Eagle Scout.
In addition to the six scouts from Troop 42, eight other young men from the Chinook District, which covers Coos and Western Douglas counties, as well as Florence, attained the rank of Eagle Scout last year. Gunther said it was the highest number of Scouts to reach the rank in any one year in the dozen year’s he’s been the chairman.
“Last year was a good year … We had a lot of young men complete all their requirements,” he said. “These are the cream of the crop.”
Gunther said every few years, a group of boys will band together and help and encourage each other to make it to the Eagle ranking.
“The kids from Troop 42 are a classic example,” he said.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
