100 YEARS — 1921
Will build new tile plant here
McGeorge Gravel Co. will start new business
Building will be erected near gravel plant on Hall avenue — will enlarge later
C.F. McGeorge announced today that the McGeorge Gravel Co. will put in a concrete tile factory in connection with their other business. Machinery has been ordered and they expect to get in operation soon.
They will start in making drain tile, silo tile and pipe. The plant will have a capacity of about 1,500 tile per day at the start.
They are considering the installation of another machine to make concrete building blocks. However, before putting in this, they will investigate the possible demand for this class of work.
The tiling and blocks are known as the waterproof variety.
Roosevelt road bill wins out in state senate
Two measures put through yesterday afternoon after hot debate
Senator Hall says timber owners oppose
Tells them that they should consider some other interests beside their own
Is fought by Vinton
Jay Upton of Central Oregon gives aid in passage of measure now up to the lower house
SALEM — The two new Roosevelt highway bills passed the senate late yesterday after a sizzling debate.
Practically all the debate followed the final reading of the first measure, senate bill 354. The vote on the bill was as follows:
For — Banks, Bell, Dennis, Eberhard, Edwards, Farrel, Hall, Hare, Moser, Norblad, Patterson, Robertson, Ryan, Smith, Staples, Upton and Ritner.
Against — Eddy, Ellis, Gill, Hume, Jones, Joseph, Lachmund, LaFollette, Nickleson, Port, Strayer, Thomas, Vinton.
On bill 355 the vote was the same except that Robertson switched.
Timbermen oppose
In explaining the measures, Senator Hall of Coos county said he had encountered in the lobby many familiar faces among the timber interests who were opposing the measure and that he had advised them to consider the welfare of some interests other than their own.
Fought by Vinton
Senator Norblad spoke briefly in support of the bill. Senator Vinton denounced the measures, reminding the senate that the war menace on which the vote of people was based in 1919 had passed and decried the attempt to use money produced by a direct tax of all the people of the state for benefit of a particular locality. Use of the emergency clause on the general bill was attacked by the senator.
Little brothers meet tomorrow
Elks will launch “Little Borther Club” Sunday
W.F. McKenny of Portland will address initial meeting in Elks Club here
Tomorrow afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Marshfield Elks Club, the “Little Brother Club” will be launched . It is expected to have a large attendance of North Bend and Marshfield boys as the club will be developed into one of the big things for the lads on the Bay. All boys between the ages of 14 and 18 are eligible.
W.F. McKenny of Portland, in charge of the “Big Brother Movement” of the Elks in Oregon, will arrive tomorrow to address the initial meeting. Mr. McKenny is a real big brother.
Peter Bue and the others on the committee of the local Elks lodge will have charge of the meeting.
Last night, the Marshfield Boy Scouts pledged their attendance. There was a big turnout and Assistant Scoutmaster Bromberger had each member promise to bring another boy with him to the meeting. The North Bend Boy Scouts are expected to do likewise.
The high schools of North Bend and Marshfield are also expected to be well represented.
50 YEARS — 1971
Two Bay Area residents, former Bandonian get special honors
Two Bay Area residents and a former Bandonian were accorded special honor at the recent 46th annual recognition dinner of Oregon Trail Council, Boy Scouts of America, in Eugene.
Mrs. A.R. (Dollie) Morton, Millington resident who has an “unprecedented 29 consecutive years as a den mother,” was the first Oregon woman to be given the new Silver Fawn Award. The presentation was made by her husband, who also has devoted a lengthy period to scouting. Morton received the men’s Silver Beaver Award in 1952.
The other woman to earn the women’s award was Lenoir Brooks, Eugene, who has worked in scouting for 9 years.
Ronald M. Smith, Coos Bay, a 12-year adult scouter, was presented the Silver Beaver Award. Robert H. Kennedy, Cottage Grove, former resident, was among the five other men who were also recipients of the award. Seventeen men from the South Coast have earned similar awards since the inception in 1934.
Coos Catholic to close after the school year
Coos Catholic School will close its doors after completion of this school year and abandon its school program.
Word of the school closure became official when Father John Domin received notification that the diocesan board of education, meeting in Corvallis, approved this action. The local board had recommended closure but final action had to come from the diocesan board.
Increasing difficulty in obtaining teachers and financial factors were given as the reasons. The closure affects the first four grades involving about 90 students. They will move into the Coos Bay and North Bend school districts next year, with about 60 to Coos Bay and 30 to North Bend. Public school officials said Thursday they could absorb the new students without any problems.
Coos Catholic last year closed classes for fifth through eighth grades and said it would operate this year with the first four grades, hoping it would be feasible to continue parochial school services to the lower grades.
Degree is awarded
COQUILLE — Father John A. Ilg, pastor of Holy Name Catholic Church in Coquille and missions in Myrtle Point and Powers, has been awarded the master of divinity degree by the Sulpician Seminary, Seattle, Wash. The seminary is a member of the Northwest Association of Secondary and Higher Schools.
The degree is conferred for work done in the past. In 1952, he received the bachelor of arts degree from Mt. Angel Seminary and College. Father Ilg competed a course in clergy education at the University of Oregon in 1968 in addition to studies in pastoral and marriage counseling at the University of Gonzaga, Spokane, Wash., and Oregon Institute of Group Psychotherapy, Portland.
District 8 ponders addition
COQUILLE — School District 8 officials and a consultant with a local architectural firm went through a lengthy session this week viewing preliminary sketches for construction of a modified junior high school facility in efforts to meet a 90-day state board of education deadline to renovate or rebuild the present junior high school.
The deadline came last week when the state board’s inspection team ruled the existing facility was dangerously sub-standard. The 90-day deadline requires a planned renovation schedule for the old structure or a new building plan.
Plans presented Thursday by Richard Snapp, consultant with the Coos Bay architectural firm of Harlan, Gesford and Erichsen, call for utilization of the existing junior high school gym and construction of a single corridor facility for grades six through eight.
Plans illustrated three separate versions of the single corridor facility with a capacity of 550 students in 22 classrooms. Also included in the plans were multipurpose room, music room, library, shop class and office space.
School Superintendent Alfred Johnson said the six through eighth grade facility would be termed a “middle school” with ninth grade classes transferred to the high school.
Johnson added the middle school concept was chosen to limit the size of the structure necessary and funds needed for its construction. The plans for the middle school call for construction on the site of the present junior high school.
Lakers clinch title tie, berth
ROSEBURG — A vintage year of basketball, the best ever for Southwestern Oregon Community College, could pass an important milepost on the home court tonight.
With a 96-86 victory over Umpqua Friday, the Lakers clinched a tie for the southern division championship in the OCCAA, as well as a playoff berth. A win tonight over Lane CC, a team which has never beaten Southwestern on its home court, would give the Lakers the title outright.
Tip-off time is 8 p.m. at Prosper Hall.
Southwestern also accomplished a “first” with Friday’s triumph. It marked the first time the Lakers have swept their season series with Umpqua — three straight. Earlier, SWOCC claimed the President’s Cup which is symbolic of supremacy in the best two-of-three series between the rival schools.
Sensational shooting in the first half sent Southwestern into a halftime lead it nursed throughout the second period, thanks to reserves Mark Boggs and Rich McDonald in the late stages.
20 YEARS — 2001
Myrtle Point girls claim title again
Basketball: Bobcats crush Coquille to keep FWL record perfect
MYRTLE POINT — From dousing coach Marty Stallard with water as the clock ran out to cutting down the net on one of the baskets after the game, it was a night to celebrate for the Myrtle Point girls basketball team.
The Bobcats dominated Coquille 45-25 to improve to 13-0 in Far West League play and claim the league title for the seventh time in the past eight years.
“It’s great to be back,” said Bobcat senior Missy Sturgill, referring to Myrtle Point’s berth in the upcoming Class 3A state tournament.
The Bobcats won the league title for six straight years before dropping to third place a year ago and losing to Phoenix in a pre-tournament playoff game.
“It’s really exciting,” said Myrtle Point senior Ginger Kasper as she clutched a piece of the net she had cut down after the game. Kasper played on Myrtle Point’s state team as a freshman and sophomore and missed the trip last year.
“It’s such a relief,” she said. “(State) is great. It’s a fun experience.”
Baumgartner swims to finals at state meet
Reedsport’s ate Baumgartner advanced to the Class 3A-2A-1A 50-yard freestyle final to lead South Coast swimmers at the Class 3A-2A-1A and Class 4A swimming state tournaments in Corvallis on Friday.
Baumgartner placed third in preliminaries with a time of 23.12, one second behind the first-place time of 22.13.
All other South Coast swimmers came up short in their bids for finals.
Baumgartner finished seventh in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.81, just behind the sixth-place time of 52.67. Teammate Steve Crocker finished 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:10.67.
In Class 3A girls, Emily Vaughn placed eighth in the 200-yard individual medley prelims with a time of 2:32.50. Madeline Boe finished 12th in the 200-yard freestyle (2:16.67) and 12th in the 100-yard butterfly (1:13.09).
Reedsport’s boys 200-yard medley relay team (Baumgartner, Crocker, Leo Castenada, Jake Hinshaw) placed ninth, while the girls 200-yard freestyle relay team ended in 11th (1:55.17).
In Class 4A action, North Bend’s David LaTomme, the only local swimmer at the state meet, missed out on two chances at finals heats.
The senior finished 14th in both the 200-yard individual medley (2:02.48) and 100-yard backstroke (57.02). His times were two spots out of the consolation heats.
Reedsport girls top swimmers in class
Reedsport’s girls swimming team had the top combined grade point average of any girls swimming team in the state this year.
The Braves, with their 3.86 GPA, were the top team in the Dairy Farmers of Oregon Academic All-State program for winter sports.
Several other South Coast squads also were recognized for their efforts with top-10 rankings in their respective classifications.
Reedsport’s boys swimming team ranked seventh in Class 3A-2A-1A (3.33 GPA).
Marshfield’s dance and drill team ranked second in Class 4A with a 3.58 combined GPA, while other Pirate teams honored included girls basketball (fifth, 3.80) and boys basketball (10th, 3.47).
North Bend teams making the list included girls swimming (fifth, 3.77) and boys basketball (tied for seventh (3.49).
Collector of history, spinner of tall tales
History is like a stained glass window for Gordon Ross. The big picture is apparent once the colorful fragments have been joined together.
Working toward his seventh decade as a resident of the South Coast, the 65-year-old Coos County native has collected more than his share of colorful fragments, including tall tales of attack pigs, ornery individuals and hunting dogs that wouldn’t quit.
Several of those stories have been published in Ross’ new book “Yester Years.”
“The book is filled with Coos County anecdotes, folk lore and poetry. Most of the stories have a punch line,” said Ross, who emphasized all proceeds from the book will go to the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, of which he is a member.
As the great-grandson of Coos County pioneers, Ross spent countless hours as a boy listening to old-timers weave together unique accounts of rural life in southwestern Oregon.
Years later, he returned to the old tales, brushed off the dust and cobwebs and preserved them in the pages of a book, adding a few of his own stories along the way.
Devils get six individual champions on way to title
Everything fell into place at the Far West League district wrestling tournament on Saturday at Marshfield High School.
Coquille’s depth and strength in the lower weight classes dominated the competition.
Brookings-Harbor’s group of outstanding wrestlers came through.
Myrtle Point’s ability to win when it counted proved the team’s league dual title was no fluke.
In the end, the Red Devils took the team championship with 348.5 points and 12 wrestlers advanced to the state tournament. Myrtle Point came in second with 304.5 points and eight wrestlers to state, while Brookings-Harbor took third with 246 points and nine wrestlers moved on.
Rounding out the team scoring were Siuslaw (163.5), South Umpqua (160), Douglas (101) and Reedsport (74.5).
Orzel’s world peace poster wins Lions Club award
With only a few hours to create a work of art, Kalan Orzel succeeded beyond her own expectations.
Kalan spends part of her days at home learning and the rest as a seventh-grader at North Bend Junior High. During her art class at the junior high, Kalan found out about the Coos Bay Lions Club Peace Poster Contest in January.
The only catch was the deadline was up in a few days, she said.
Kalan and a few other students went home that night and created posters depicting the contest’s theme of “United in Peace.” Several students brought back their entries the very next day. A few days later Kalan learned she had won the local contest.
Her entry, which utilized crayons and colored pencils, was a picture of the world, surrounded by flags from different countries and two doves to symbolize peace.
“This was the idea I came up with because it is a way to represent world peace without using letters. That was part of the contest criteria,” she said. “It was hard to do something like this overnight, though.”
Vinyard delivers on and off the court
Preps: Marshfield sharpshooter among Pirates finishing careers in Civil War tonight
Jon Vinyard has good grades, has been accepted at the University of Oregon and loves basketball.
The Marshfield senior has led the Midwestern League in scoring for half of the season, and his jump shot can shoot down any opponent.
Sometimes his shot isn’t always on. An 8-for-13 night may turn into 4-for-17 the next game, but that isn’t what he thinks about. Not yesterday, not that missed shot.
At a recent booster club meeting, Vinyard talked about a Bunker Hill Elementary student at Bay Area Hospital with a broken femur. It was the third time the young boy had broken a femur. Vinyard cadet teaches at the school during his two free periods, shadowing an elementary teacher or teaching himself.
Vinyard delivered some “Get well” letters to the kid’s room, and it is moments like that when the aspiring physician assistant thinks.
He thinks about how fun it is to be around kids.
On Monday, Vinyard and other Mr. MHS contestants traveled to Sacred Heart Medical Center neonatal unit to see, touch and hear first-hand premature-born infants.
He talked about how small their fingers are.
How fragile life is.
How much he loves to help and be around kids.
“I love kids,” he said. “Little kids are my favorite. They are so simple. It isn’t hard to give you attention to kids because they are so fun.”
The recent visit to the local hospital lit up the boy’s face, Vinyard said, and a perfect night from the floor, couldn’t touch it.
“It delighted me to know I could make a difference in his day,” Vinyard said.
