100 YEARS — 1921
Need more heat for briquetting
Geo. Doll returns from visit at Centralia
Experts endeavor to overcome defect found in first test of plant
Geo. Doll has returned from Centralia, Wash., where he witnessed the first test of a briquetting plant in which he is interested. Concerning it, a Centralia paper says:
“The first actual trial of the Centralia Briquetting company’s plant, north of the city, was made Wednesday, at which time a quantity of briquette’s of good quality were turned out. The capacity of the press is 96 briquettes a revolution, the briquettes weighing about one-third of a pound each.
“George Doll, of Marshfield, Oregon, who is connected with the company, was present at the trial of the plant, in fact, the trial was made before the plant was really ready in order that Mr. Doll might see the demonstration. Although briquettes of good quality were turned out it was found that not quite enough heat could be applied to the mixer, thus not cooking the briquette to the center as rapidly as it should be accomplished. Heating experts will be set to work on the preposition, and it is expected the machinery will be so arranged within a short time that sufficient heat will be obtainable. A crusher of large capacity will also be installed.
“With the present process used, L.A. Kingkinny, president of the company and inventor of the briquette binder, has done away with at least one half the initial expense in the average briquette plant on account of simplified machinery which also does away with extra labor required to operate the machinery, leaving a larger basis of profit.”
Coos forest fire loss very small
No damage sustained in standing timber last year
Logging camps and fallen timber suffered only loss — association holds meeting
Coos county had no fire loss in the standing timber during the year 1920 according to the annual report of Carl L. Davis, secretary of the Coos County Fire Patrol, made to the annual meeting of the association. Mr. Davis’ report showed that all the losses were confined to fallen timber and logging equipment, the amount of damage being estimated at $50,000.
The association embraces practically all of the larger timber owners, as well as a number of smaller ones, and represents over 200,000 acres of timber. In addition to this acreage, the association has a contract with the government whereby they also patrol 200,600 acres embraced in the O. & C. and, the Coos Bay Wagon road land grants which have reverted to the United States.
The cost of the service last year totaled $10,878, including $3,600 which was expended for permanent betterments. This included the construction of seventeen miles of new telephone line and thirteen miles of new trail.
The expense of the patrol, etc., amounted to one and three-tenths cents per acre. The assessment was three cents per acre and this leaves a nice balance on hand for the coming year.
J.M. Thomas was reelected chief fire warden and will devote all his time to the work. The amount of new trail and phone lines to be put in this year is made contingent on the spare time that wardens have this season.
Enlistment in the army limited
Sergeant Ridgeway received notice here
Sergeant Ridgeway who has been in charge of the army recruiting at this point has received word that the recruiting is to be stopped. He can take non-commissioned men who have been discharged from the army within 20 days and officers who have received their discharge within six months.
All of the other lines of enlistment are closed. It is supposed that of course he will soon receive orders to close the recruiting station at this point and that he will be ordered away.
Quite a good many of the younger men in the locality have joined the army. The fact that the recruiting has been stopped is due to the action of congress in limiting the size of the United States army.
River boat is sunk at wharf
The Myrtle of Coquille river in trouble
Swamped at Myrtle Point and was probably struck by a log
MYRTLE POINT — The river boat Myrtle sank at the wharf here last night. It is supposed that she must have been struck by a log, causing a leak. It is believed the boat can be raised.
The Myrtle is owned by the Coquille River Transportation Company and is one of the old timers on the Coquille river. She carried freight and passengers between Coquille and Myrtle Point.
50 YEARS — 1971
Merger? It’s news to Eastside councilmen
No request for such action says Hedgpeth
Any proposal to merge or consolidate Eastside and Coos Bay should have come from Eastside, not Coos Bay.
This was the general theme of a discussion at the Eastside City Council meeting Tuesday night following Monday’s proposal by Mayor Wendell Pynch of Coos Bay.
The issue was not on the Eastside agenda but took top billing after publication of the proposal in Tuesday’s edition of The World.
“I don’t believe there has been any request from Eastside ... at least to my knowledge,” said Mayor Lewis Hedgpeth, opening the discussion.
Later he pointed out that no presentation had been made as to how merger would improve the tax situation, fire or police protection, etc.
Councilman Don Irvin, who voiced the opinion that such proposals should be initiated by Eastside if they were to be made, said he had talked to one of the men on the Coos Bay committeeman said he saw no advantage to such a move.
Ted Stoll, another councilman said he would “keep an open mind” on the subject but “I can’t see any benefit” to Eastside in a merger and could see a loss of money.
Another councilman, Roy Place, while not voicing opposition, asked city recorder Nadine Hagquist to read an excerpt from a news story about an earlier Coos Bay City Council meeting. At that time, Coos Bay councilmen and administrators expressed the city’s policy of not maintaining unimproved streets within the city limits.
“… But we should keep the door open. If it would be of benefit to everyone …,” said Hedgpeth. He appointed a three-man committee — Irvin, Stoll and himself — to meet with “any city or committee” and study the proposal.
Lower Umpqua copter landing sites approved
REEDSPORT — Two helicopter landing sites, one for U.S. Coast Guard emergency use at Salmon Harbor and the other for air ambulance service at the Lower Umpqua Hospital, were approved this week by Ralph W. McGinnis, assistant administrator of the Oregon State Board of Aeronautics, following on-site conferences.
McGinnis met at the U.S. Coast Guard station at Salmon Harbor with Douglas county Parks Director Tom Keel, Salmon Harbor Manger Harry Ludwig and Chief Boatswain’s Mate James Whalen, commanding officer at the Umpqua Coat Guard Station.
The site approved at Salmon Harbor is between the Coast Guard installations and a bluff at the north end of the harbor. Plans call for a concrete slab covering enough area to provide area for two helicopters.
Discussions emphasized that plans for a Coos Bay based U.S. Coast Guard helicopter station increase the value of such facilities. A similar site was approved by McGinnis when he met with Robert Strowbridge, administrator and Harry Maxwell, board chairman of the Lower Umpqua Hospital district.
A landing site could be located on hospital land not yet cleared adjacent to the public parking area. Both helicopter pads would be fenced and lighted. State funding could be sought for lighting, McGinnis said, but overall cost of facilities would be minor.
Coos Bay council strengthens city campaign against shoplifters
Coos Bay City Council moved to strengthen the campaign against shoplifting this week when it enacted an ordinance making it “unlawful” to take merchandise out of a store without paying for it.
Prior to this action, the city prosecutor had to prove intent which often hindered successful prosecution of a case, explained Hal Leedom, city manager. The new ordinance penalized the act itself of taking unpaid –for items out of a store. The ordinance also pegged the penalty for such action at a fine up to $300.
Shoplifting has escalated to such a point that at least one firm here hired a private detective to battle the problem and Coos Bay Municipal Court Judge Robert Walberg hiked the bail to $150.
Dellenback is ‘ready to help’
Fourth District Congressman John Dellenback told Coos Bay city officials Friday “I am ready to help you, keep me alert” regarding the city’s federal funding requests under the Department of Housing and Urban Develompent (HUD).
His answer was in response to the statement by City Manager Hal Leedom and Council President Jack Schneiderman that Coos Bay councilmen want to continue programs under the Neighborhood Development Program.
The congressman said, regarding proposals for federal revenue sharing for states, cities and counties, “This is going to be a very real battle. I am convinced it is not a political issue. The administration is not playing games, and I’m convinced they’re trying to get it by 1972.”
He said a general revenue sharing proposal is being discussed that is intended to be a “no strings attached” program with monies distributed based on population, but no legislation has yet been introduced to Congress.
20 YEARS — 2001
Cab company celebrates 55 years on South Coast
Fifteen years ago, Coos Bay had no public transit system and residents without their own mode of transportation relied primarily on taxi cabs to get around town, according to Dick Leshley, owner of Yellow Cab Taxi Co., a locally owned company providing support services to a fleet of 16 driver-owned vehicles.
“When I bought the business in 1986, many people saw cabs as a lifeline,” Leshley said. “Over the years I’ve become very protective of some of my customers. It goes much further than just making sure they get where they want to go.”
Leshley — who has sold insurance, managed a consumer loan company and worked in a lumber mill — bought the business after driving a Yellow Cab for a year and a half.
He said that after the nerve-wracking business of making cold-call insurance sales, driving a cab was restful.
“What I liked about driving was that I went into work and there was a car, I got into the car and the dispatcher told me where to go. It was simple,” Leshley said. “There were very few hard decisions to make, and I was helping people while still making money.”
Eighteen months later, the taxi business was in bankruptcy and Leshley and a now-deceased partner purchased it at court-ordered sale.
Pirates get 11 wrestlers to state
Wrestling: Thurston wins Midwestern League team title with depth
Marshfield claimed three titles and North Bend had two individual champions at the Midwestern League wrestling meet Saturday in Eugene.
Pirates Aaron Heyer (215 pounds) and Nick Gerritsen (119) both beat teammates in the championship round. Cole Spilman also won his weight class for Marshfield, taking the 145-pound division. North Bend got its titles from Brian Thompson (160 pounds) and Aaron Bales (heavyweight).
Thurston won the team title by nearly 100 points, scoring 420 to runner-up Marshfield’s 329. North Bend was sixth with 106 points.
“We wrestled where we expected,” said Marshfield coach Wayne Van Burger.” Overall, it was a good effort, (the Colts) just had a little more depth this year.
“Thurston wrestled tough.”
In all, Marshfield qualified 11 wrestlers for the state tournament, which will be held Feb. 22-24 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland. The Pirates sent 10 wrestlers to state last year.
Gerritsen pinned teammate Vinnie Martinez, who was seeded sixth, in the final at 119 and Heyer beat Jesse Pitman at 215. Bales beat Marshfield’s Victor Garcia in the final at heavyweight. Two other Pirates, brothers Bo and Brady Hampton, were runners-up at 135 and 125 pounds, respectively.
“Gerritsen was very dominating in his weight class,” Van Burger said.
Marshfield’s other representatives to state are Jarod Enright (130 pounds), Tommy Wehe (140) and Marcus Heyer (189), who all finished third in their divisions.
North Bend’s only other representative to state is Ryan VanHoof, who fell to Thurston’s Luke Hogle in the final at 152 pounds.
LaTomme qualifies for state meet
Swimming: Bulldog senior lone Bay Area qualifier; Reedsport advances several to state
David LaTomme didn’t win his specialties on Saturday at the Midwestern League District Meet, but his times were good enough to advance him to the state tournament.
The North Bend senior will be the only Bay Area representative at the meet in Corvallis Friday and Saturday after finishing second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 backstroke.
“I did all I can,” said LaTomme after his races on Saturday at North Bend Municipal Pool, and before state qualifiers were announced Sunday. “I’ve just got to see what everyone else did.”
Even though LaTomme was the only local state qualifier, North Bend and Marshfield both swam well as teams, their coaches said.
The Bulldogs finished fourth in the girls team race, while the boys were fifth. Marshfield’s girls were fifth and the boys tied for seventh as Sheldon defended both its team titles again.
“Everybody really swam pretty good,” said North Bend coach Chris Richmond.
“My kids couldn’t have done any better,” said Marshfield coach Kathe Bourell. “They all did great.”
She also noted that the Pirates won the sportsmanship trophy for the second time in the three years the trophy has been given.
Reedsport winners
Reedsport’s Nate Baumgartner and Madeline Boe each won individual events at the Class 3A-2A-1A district meet in Grants Pass Saturday.
Baumgartner won both the 50 and 100 freestyle for the Braves to earn an automatic trip to state in each event. Boe won the 100 butterfly and also finished second in the 200 freestyle.
Reedsport’s Emily Vaughn also had a strong meet, finishing second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 butterfly, while Steve Crocker was second in the 100 breaststroke.
Smart puppies
Bandon couple trains man’s best friend to be even better
BANDON — The phone rings. The dog barks.
The door bell rings. The dog barks.
The microwave buzzes. The dog barks.
The smoke alarm sounds. The dog barks.
Despite appearances, this is no high-strung mutt. This is a highly trained hearing assistance dog — a trusted friend who’s helping Bandon’s John Kight lead a safer and more productive life, despite a severe hearing loss.
Kight can’t hear high-pitched tones, but Wiley, his Welsh Corgi can, and he is always there to lend an ear. Wiley, also known as Woo, serves as a connection between Kight and the bustling outside world.
Kight and Wiley do everything together. Whether Kight’s working in the garage, walking the streets at Bandon, strolling through a fair, or sitting at home, Wiley’s there with him, ready to bark, wag, and paw his master when the occasion arises.
“Wiley’s got more frequent flyer miles than most people,” said Kight, of the little companion who’s able to alert him to sounds he might otherwise miss. “It took Wiley to make me aware of my own disability, or at least admit that I had one.”
Over the course of many years, Wiley has learned to react to as many as 35 different household sounds. When any one of the sounds occurs, Wiley reacts by barking and running over to Kight and jumping up. When Kight asks “What?” Wiley will lead him to the source of the sound.
A quick demonstration with an alarm clock proved that Wiley has learned his job well. But as he plowed into Kight from behind, Roxanne, Kight’s wife, noted that at times Wiley can be a bit too enthusiastic.
“He can get a little overzealous sometimes,” she said. “But you don’t really want to discourage that.”
Bulldog Believers
North Bend students do their part to lift the school’s basketball team
It all started three weeks ago tonight.
North Bend’s boys basketball team was preparing for its first Civil War matchup of the season with Marshfield and coach John Olson asked the students to become a little more active at the games.
Have they ever.
North Bend, which entered the game with a 1-5 Midwestern League record, has won five of seven games, with the student crowd getting bigger and louder with every home contest. A huge and vocal group is expected tonight when the Bulldogs meet No. 2 Churchill.
“We like to help out the team a lot,” said senior Larry Espinoza. “Coach Olson wanted the crowd to get into the game at the Marshfield game and he told us some ideas we could do and we just kind of went from there.”
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
