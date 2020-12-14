100 YEARS — 1920
Coquille asks New Year game
Independent football teams plan to play here
Coquille expects to have two Leslie boys, Oregon stars, in their lineup
Irvin Watson of Coquille was here last night and made tentative arrangements for a football game between Coquille and Marshfield independent football teams on the North Bend grounds New Year’s Day. Coquille has a team tentatively formed and Gordon Rasmussen’s “Rumeunds,” as the independent team here has been dubbed, will probably have about the same lineup they had against the American Legion.
Coquille expects to have Keith and Spike Leslie, two of the stars of the Oregon University team, in their lineup. They will also draw on some of the best of the Coquille high school players.
Dice games not to be allowed
Chief Carter gives orders to cigar stores
Regarded as gambling and required to be moved from the various places
Games of chance played with dice will not be permitted in the pool halls and cigar stores in Marshfield. This is the order of Chief of Police Carter who has notified the proprietors of the various places.
Some of the stores have had dice boxes and a game known as “Razzle Dazzle.” The one who made the highest score with dice would get a prize of a box of candy and the chances were sold for five or ten cents each. Carter says this is a game of chance and gambling, and gave orders that it stop so the games have been removed from the counters. Some time ago an order was given out prohibiting the punch boards and they were removed.
House wrecked by heavy wind during storm
Former Howlett residence at Second and Alder, owned by L. Hale, demolished
Wind gets under building and moves it so that it crashed into excavation
Estimates loss at $2500
Will be torn to pieces to save what lumber is possible — will build bungalow on site in the spring
Heavy winds last night demolished a house at the corner of Second and Broadway owned by Lester Hale. It was an eight room residence and Mr. Hale said that it could not be duplicated for $2500 and besides he had just spent several hundred in starting the repairs which he intended to make.
The house had been raised and an underpinning built to hold it up while concrete sills were being put in and a cellar excavated. The wind got under the house and lifted and moved it from the foundation in such a way that it broke and fell into the excavation. It is a total wreck and Mr. Hale said that all he could do would be to save what lumber he could out of it. The property was insured against fire but not against wind.
Mr. Hale, when he gets the property cleared will build a bungalow on the lot in the spring.
Rain storm was most severe of recent years
Terrific downpour of water last evening probably was record breaker
Over two inches fell in 24 hours
Telegraph and telephone wires down today as result of high wind
Storm lasted six days
Over six and a half inches
The storm of last night was the most severe that this locality has seen for a number of years. It kept up throughout the night and this morning there were no indications of it letting up any.
During the twenty-four hours ending at 4:43 a.m. this morning a total of 2.05 inches of rain fell and after the measurement was taken still more came down.
Most severe rain
The deluge of water about 7 o’clock last night was agreed by most everyone to be while it lasted the hardest rain seen here in recent years. Those who were caught out in it know that it was an awful storm. The wind blew the rain terrifically and the water seemed to come from all directions.
Coquille river is very high
Reported nine feet above normal — Coos river is also high but no damage done
The continued rains have caused the waters in the rivers to come up rapidly. The Coquille river is at the full height that the banks will hold.
A message to the railroad office here today from Coquille stated that the water was 9 feet above normal and that it was rising at the rate of 6 inches an hour. The water was up to the tracks at the site of the old Johnson mill beyond Coquille and if it keeps on coming up it will be over the track and the traffic stopped.
Coos river is also very high. It was reported today to be 12 feet above normal. Below the forks some of the land is overflowed. There was water on the lower end of the James Landrith place. No damage is reported having been caused by the high water on Coos river so far.
Water causes several slides
Fill on railroad near Powers gives way
Root of tree and earth comes down on Second Street and blocks traffic
Passenger travel to and from Powers was interrupted yesterday because of a slide just outside of the Powers yards. There was a fill under the track which gave way. It was necessary yesterday to transfer the passengers around the place but today it had been repaired and the trains could get through.
The excessive amount of water had softened the earth in the fill and caused it to slide.
There was a slide in the cut on Second street during the storm which obstructed the street to traffic this morning. The root of a big tree together with a quantity of earth came down in the street after having been washed out by the rain.
Phone lines in bad shape
All outside connections are cut off
Trees uprooted from soft ground and fall over the wires — damage excessive
All available workmen are engaged by the Coos and Curry Telephone company today in an attempt to restore the lines which were demoralized by the storm yesterday and last night. The extent of the damage cannot yet be ascertained but it is probably considerable.
This afternoon communication had been established as far as the Sacchi place on the Bandon line, as far as Hauser on the Reedsport line and as far as Davis slough on the Coquille line.
The Roseburg line went out first yesterday afternoon. Then the communication with Coquille was cut off, the Bandon line went down and troubles came in North Bend.
50 YEARS — 1970
Coos Bay harbor project in Senate-approved bill
WASHINGTON — A $9.1 million harbor improvement project for Coos Bay is included in the omnibus rivers and harbor flood control bill approved by the U.S. Senate Wednesday, The World learned from Sen. Mark O. Hatfield.
The bill authorizes a U.S. Corp of Army Engineers deep channel project for Coos Bay.
The proposed project consists of modifying the existing channel by deepening and widening it to a 45-foot depth in the entrance channel and a 35-foot depth in the interior channel.
This means that ships now coming into Coos Bay with the potential for greater cargo could carry as much as 4,000 tons more than they can now take from the port because of shallow channels. The ships have a draft potential of 34 and 35 feet, according to port authorities, but now can leave with only some 29 to 30 feet of draft.
Reedsport School Board slaps OSAA decision
REEDSPORT — Directors of Reedsport School District 105 Wednesday rejected the OSAA proposal and Tillamook High School be transferred from District 4AAA District 3AA in the Oregon school athletic league structure.
The action was taken upon the recommendations of both superintendent Tom Huebner and Rudy Ruppe, director of athletics.
Huebner said “Tillamook wants to dominate the league, and has the horses to do it.”
The board authorized Huebner and Ruppe to proceed with efforts to exclude Tillamook from what is more commonly known as the Coast League which is comprise of Reedsport, Siuslaw, Newport, Toledo and Taft.
Koos 3 spared scuttling; built in 1910
“I’m just a sentimental farmer who wants to preserve some of the old ways of transportation,” said Gordon Ross on his plans for saving the 60-year-old tugboat Koos 3 from complete scuttling.
Ross, 3, who comes from a pioneer Coos County family, will preserve the one-time passenger vessel “as a museum piece.”
He discussed his plans with Arthur Matson, 88, Bandon, builder of the boat in 1910 on Catching Inlet on the John Matson farm. Matson was 28 at the time.
The vessel is constructed of Port Orford White Cedar. It was originally 65 feet long and for about five years carried up to 125 passengers, freight and milk between Sumner and North Bend.
Matson said it was then known as “Watha Wasa,” after a Coos County Indian princess who appeared in a number of Hollywood movies and still lives in Southern California. “The boat was steam powered and made of the best wood there is,” he said. He said the naturally bent wooden frames came from cedar trees growing at the time on a steep sidehill near where the Charleston drawbridge is located today. “That’s why the boat is still good,” he said.
As near as Matson could recall, the boat was purchased in 1915 by Percy Phillips for the Buehner Lumber Co. and put into use towing log rafts on Coos Bay and Tenmile Lake. He said the name was changed under the ownership and several others. It was known as the “Percy Phillips” and also as “Hercules,” he said. The name was changed to Koos 3 when the boat was bought by Knutson Towboat Co. in 1934.
20 YEARS — 2000
Bowler strikes for success
Virgil Pekoc’s three older brothers got him into bowling more than 40 years ago. Now he finally has bragging rights for the entire family.
Pekoc, 66, bowled his first 300 game — the perfect game of bowling with 12 straight strikes — during a recent men’s league competition at North Bend Lanes.
It’s something older brothers Stanley, John and Arthur never accomplished. John came closest with 299.
Until his perfect game, Pekoc’s best score had been a 298, which he bowled last summer.
“One of the things I was really pleased about is I beat my brother John, who lives in Illinois,” Pekoc said.
Like Pekoc, John, who is almost 80, still bowls regularly.
Bowling is a growing sport nationwide among senior citizens.
North Bend Lanes has nearly 130 people in its three senior leagues, for players 50-and-olver. The number has increased gradually in recent years.
“I think why most of them do it is it’s very social, so they get to see all their friends,” said North Bend Lanes manager Mark Mattacheck. “It’s indoors. And the handicap system keeps it fair and competitive for all the bowlers. That’s the beauty of bowling — the handicap system allows people of different abilities to bowl together.”
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
