100 YEARS — 1921
Aviators break world record in airship trip
Remain in the air 26 hours, 19 minutes and 35 seconds without coming down
Stinson is pilot and Bertra mechanician
Former record of over 24 hours was made in France in June, 1920
Flight begun at Roosevelt field yesterday morning when the weather was stormy and unfavorable for flying
MINEOLA, N.Y. — A new world record for continuous flying was established by Edward Stinson, pilot of an all-metal monoplane, and his mechanician, Lloyd Bertra, when they descended today after being in the air 26 hours, 19 minutes and 35 seconds.
They commenced the flight yesterday at 8:58 a.m. at Roosevelt field in a snowstorm. They surpassed the record of 24 hours, 19 minutes and 7 seconds made in France in June, 1920, by Lucien Boussoutrut and Jean Bernard.
Suffered intensely
Both men were almost blinded by oil when they descended. They were suffering intensely from the bitter cold, for although the plan was equipped with a cabin, Stinson had not left the set in the open cockpit since 4 p.m. yesterday and the mechanician found little time to seek shelter.
Three fingers of Stinson’s right hand and one of the left hand were frozen. Bertrand’s hand was numb. Neither had a wink of sleep since they took off and Sintson said his only nourishment had been a little coffee.
Took no precaution
The fliers, each 22 years old, took no particular precautions to protect themselves against the wintry weather. The pilot said the maximum altitude reached was 4,700 feet.
Report more scarlet fever at Myrtle Point
Miss Campbell the health nurse tells of disease breaking out there again
Several new cases of scarlet fever have broken out near Myrtle Point, according to Miss Elizabeth Campbell, county health nurse, who returned yesterday from a trip to the Coquille valley. Miss Campbell investigated the case at Norway and the one at Arago but found no others of these places.
A child in the Milton James family at Four-bit gulch near Myrtle Point has scarlet fever and in another family there are symptoms of the disease. Dr. Mingus, county health officer, will go to Myrtle Point on Monday to investigate the cases.
No more typhoid fever has been reported from Myrtle Point or Coquille and this condition is now believed to be checked.
50 YEARS — 1971
Coos Bay D-9 superintendent lists goals, progress
Kindergarten target for new year
Emphasis on providing education for students at both ends of the school age group will be part of the continuing program of Coos Bay School District 9.
This was the forecast of School Superintendent John Crowley as he reviewed future goals and past accomplishments.
He stresses the “complete success of the continuation school” at Marshfield High School, aimed mainly at students from 16-19 who are not now in school. Students presently in school but who would be benefited by the career or vocational education classes also will be enrolled.
It will begin the new semester with about 60 students as a pilot program, with expansion to around 150 expected next fall. It will focus on vocational or career education with the necessary basic classes to entitle the student to a high school diploma.
“It will be successful because it is needed,” said Crowley, and because outside agencies such as vocational rehabilitation will help with the cost. It also will bring back to school many who dropped out early, he anticipates, bringing growth to the district which has seen the school population level off because few new families have moved into the community.
Crowley hopes to add a kindergarten program in D-9 with a target date of fall, 1972. He said, “I look forward to hearing the public’s response to the proposal,” which still has not been discussed widely.
Brookings knocks off Tigers, 69-59 despite single-game scoring mark
BROOKINGS — Bandon’s “Tall Tiger” set a new Sunset Six single-game scoring record Tuesday night, but all was for naught as host Brookings caught the Tigers in a 69-69 upset victory in the championship game of the Brookings Holiday Basketball Tournament.
Six-foot-8 center Bayard Forrest re-wrote the Sunset scoring records for Bandon as he accounted for 43 of the Tigers’ 59 points to erase the old mark of 40 points first set by Jim Jarvis of Coquille in 1959 and later matched by Steve Ray of Myrtle Point in 1967 and Forrest last December.
But his effort wasn’t enough to withstand the balanced scoring attack of the Bruins who had four players in double figures en route to the victory over the previously undefeated Tigers.
Vern Shields led the way with 18 points, Kevin Crist followed with 17, Bill Pommarane added 16 and Rex Nelson wrapped it up with 14.
20 YEARS — 2001
Myrtle Point finds a perfect fit in Extension
MYRTLE POINT — In the midst of coastal towns that are changing their economic focus from timber and fishing to tourism, Myrtle Point still claims fame as a farm town.
“In the beginning, this was a dairying place and that’s still what we do here, is agriculture,” said Myrtle Point City Manager Bud Schmidt. “Whatever a farm town looks like in this millennium, that’s who we are and what we do.”
This philosophy makes Myrtle Point the fitting new home for the Oregon State University Extension Service Coos County office.
“They belong here because that’s who we are and what we do,” Schmidt said. “This is absolutely congruent with that idea.”
The Extension Service is moving from its newly-owned office on Central Avenue in Coquille to the new $1 million facility, which is scheduled to be built this summer by Umpqua Community Development Corporation.
Seattle trip a treat for local PP&K winners
Regional finals: Kyle Tedder second, Jolene Pope fifth in competition
Even though they didn’t win the top prize, two local students came back with plenty of souvenirs from the regional Punt, Pass & Kick finals at Seattle.
Kyle Tedder, 9, a fourth-grade student at Blossom Gulch Elementary School, finished second in the 8-9 age group. Jolene Pope, 14, an eighth-grader at North Bend Middle School, was fifth in the 14-15 division.
They used similar words to describe their experience in the regional finals at Husky Stadium in Seattle — the top five people in each age group qualified for the event.
“It was awesome,” said Kyle.
“It was really cool,” said Jolene. “It was so much fun.”
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
