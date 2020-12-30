100 YEARS — 1920
Boy found in serious shape
Moonshine had made him unconscious
Alta Slagle, aged 17 years, of North Bend, was found in a helpless condition in a ditch near the armory Saturday night and was brought to police headquarters. He had been drinking moonshine and was unconscious and had fallen from the walk.
The boy was covered with mud and was bleeding at the ears and was in a serious condition. He doubtless would have died had not he been found by some boys and the matter reported to the police.
Dr. L.G. Johnson was called to attend to the youth and it took some time to revive him. His father was notified. Marshal Carter said it was a case for the juvenile court and reported it to Officer Hark Dunham, but no formal complaint was entered.
Slagle when conscious said he found the bottle of moonshine at the Eckhoff hall in North Bend.
Another still has been seized
Geo. Geddes of Coaledo was given a fine of $350 and a suspended jail sentence of thirty days by Justice Joehnk today after he pleaded guilty to operating a still and having liquor in his possession. He was given until tomorrow to pay the fine.
Geddes was arrested here by Marshall Carter after Constables Goodman and Adams and Special Deputy Bryant raided his place near Coaledo. They say they found one of the biggest moonshine outfits there that they have yet encountered. They burned most of the stuff, bringing in just enough for evidence.
Besides what was found there, Geddes admitted ownership of fourteen quarts found in a suitcase on the train from Coaledo.
Geddes was away from home when the officers visited there and a caretaker was taken into custody by the officers but he was fully exonerated by Geddes who assumed the entire blame. Geddes has a ranch near Coaledo.
To raise rates phone service
Coos & Curry gets approval for Coquille
Commercial club there sends petition in favor of it for improved system
SALEM — The Coos & Curry Telephone company has filed an application with the Oregon public services commission asking that the plant be changed from a magneto to battery system. In lieu of this change of the type of service the Coquille commercial club and Coquille city council have sent to the public service commission their approval of the proposed increase in rates. The increase averages approximately 20 per cent, and applies to all classifications of service.
Ranches on Coos River are sold
Several valuable properties are changing hands
Robt. Rooke and Karl Clinkenbeard get Higgins place — other deals reported
Sale of several Coos River ranches, some of which have not been fully closed, were reported today.
The most important was that of the Higgins Brothers ranch on North Coos river to Robert Rooke and Karl Clinkenbeard. The deal has not been fully closed but probably will be within a few days and until then Messrs. Rooke and Clinkenbeard who were here today said they had nothing to give out.
The report around town had it that they would divide the property and Mr. Rooke who with his brother has the Luse ranch leased would continue that operation also.
There are about seventy acres of bottom land and about 200 acres of bench land in the Higgins place. It is regarded as one of the most productive properties on North Coos river. The price is said to have been about $36,000. Jas. Higgins has been residing there alone since the death of his brother, Henry.
Sells other place
Robert Rooke is also reported to have sold his ranch on the lower river to J.C. Beattie, owner of the adjoining ranch. This will give Mr. Beattie a fine property.
Les Smith sells
Les Smith has sold his ranch on the lower river but the name of the purchaser could not be learned.
Mr. Smith has leased the MacIntosh ranch ear the old creamery and will conduct it.
50 YEARS — 1970
Coos Bay D-9 gains academic recognition in 1970
Academically, Coos Bay School District 9 accomplishments received statewide recognition for teachers and students this year.
Physically, the picture is not favorable, with space and maintenance problems at the high school and other aging school buildings plaguing the district administration and school board.
John Duncan, Blossom Gulch School, was named Oregon teacher-of-the-year, and English teachers took part in pilot programs and writing new textbooks.
Six high school students earned semi-finalist rating for National Merit Scholasrhipos while others were among the few from Oregon named to take part in U.S. government study programs.
However, John Crowley, superintendent, anticipates some improvement this coming year. He feels the school board will get funds in 1971 to renovate Marshfield High School, one of the darkest spots on the school district picture. “I hope that two years hence, the renovation will have been completed,” he commented.
Population in Coos increases
WASHINGTON — Latest 1970 census figures for Coos County were listed today by Congressman John Dellenback’s office.
Coos County population totals 56,515 — a growth of 2.8 per cent, Dellenback said. The percentage of increase for the state during the 10 years from 1960 to 1970 is 18.2 per cent.
Total state population was listed as 2,091,685, up from the 1960 figure of 1,768,687.
The census shows population of incorporated cities, as well as their surrounding areas, called divisions of the counties.
Cities, their populations; divisions and their populations and the percentage of increase or decrease from 1960 figures are:
Bandon — 1,832, up 10.8 per cent; Bandon division, 4,072, down 6.1 per cent.
Barview — 1388
Bunker Hill — 1,549, down 6.4 per cent; Bunker Hill division, 3,052, down 36.7 per cent.
Coos Bay — 13,466, up 90.1 per cent.
Coquille — 4,437, down 6.2 per cent; Coquille Division, 8,262, down 2 per cent.
Eastside — 1,331, down 3.6 per cent; Eastside Division, 4,985, up 12.2 per cent.
Myrtle Point — 2,511, down 13 per cent; East Division Myrtle Point, 4,490, down 15.7 per cent; West Division Myrtle Point, 764, down 12.2 per cent.
North Bend — 8,553, down 13.9 per cent; North Bayside Division, 4, 511, up 59.8 per cent.
Powers — 842, down 38.4 per cent; Powers division, 1,064, down 40.5 per cent.
Charleston — 3,296, down 11.9 per cent.
Coos County — 1970
Year of conflicts, and progress
Coos County government had its conflicts in 1970. The year witnessed a rapid turnover in juvenile department workers and its director, as well as the firing of the county’s mental health director. Adding to the conflict, a circuit court hearing by a Lane County judge was held in Coquille to determine authority over juvenile department budgets.
“Even with these rough spots, I think it was a fairly balanced year for the county,” commented Frank Rema, chairman of the Coos Board of County Commissioners. “In my opinion there was progress as well as regression,” added Rema.
Discussing county business in 1970, Rema and commissioner Lonnie Van Elsberg noted the addition of a county maintenance shop, the adoption of a county cost accounting and purchasing department and a revamping of the road department maintenance schedule as gains for the county during the past year.
20 YEARS — 2000
Former players at bowl games
Several former South Coast football players will be on the sidelines at two of the college bowl games this week.
In the Humanitarian Bowl Thursday morning (10:30 a.m. on ESPN2), former Marshfield standout Travis Burgher will be at his best on special teams for Boise State as the Broncos face Texas El-Paso in a game conveniently played on their home turf in Boise.
Burgher also sees some time on defense for the Broncos, while former Marshfield quarterback Mark Helfrich will be on the sidelines for the final time as quarterbacks coach for Boise State before moving to Tempe, Ariz., for the same position at Arizona State. Helfrich is one of several Broncos coaches moving on to ASU with head coach Dirk Koetter.
Meanwhile, four players with South Coast roots will be on the sidelines Oregon faces Texas in the Holiday Bowl (5:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN).
Senior defensive lineman Jed Boice (honorable mention all Pac-10) and junior fullback Josh Line both played one season at Marshfield and now start for the Ducks. Sophomore offensive lineman Mike Belisle, another former Marshfield standout, has his third straight season cut short because of injury, but was named to the Pac-10’s first-team all-academic squad. Senior Bob Mortenson from Bandon, a former walk-on, has been a valuable scout team player for the Ducks.
One other player with South Coast ties who will be in the spotlight in the coming days is Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel, whose mom Cindy graduated from Marshfield High School. Heupel’s grandparents Gladys and Tom Kelly still live in Coos Bay, as does his aunt Charlotte Anderson.
Heupel leads Oklahoma into the national championship game against Florida State in the Orange Bowl (Wednesday night at 5 p.m. on ABC).
New year brings kids, grants to Boys and Girls Club
On a stormy winter afternoon, the Boys and Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon is bustling with activity. Kids are shooting pool, playing computer games, matching wits in chess matches, making New Year’s decorations and dribbling circles around each other in the gym.
And this is a slow day.
According to club director Lee Roy Walker, attendance is down this week because school is out for the holidays and buses aren’t shuttling kids to the facility. But many youth are coming, as are the coveted grant dollars that area so important to the center’s survival.
Recently, the Oregon Community Foundation awarded the club a $25,000 grant to help fund a three-year program of after-school activities, including drug and alcohol prevention, home assistance and youth leadership programs. Walker and resource development director Leslie Davis are thankful for the award, but careful not to focus too much attention on it. Both are engaged in a never-ending struggle to find new grants.
“(Searching for grant money) is a full time job,” said Davis. “We couldn’t keep this place going without them.”
Oregon bigger, not stronger
Census politics: The state’s population grows, but not enough to add another seat in Cogress.
PORTLAND — The state’s population has grown nearly 21 percent over the past decade, outpacing the rate even in California, but it’s still not enough to get Oregon another seat in Congress.
U.S. Census Bureau figures released Thursday show there are more than 3.4 million people in Oregon, up from 2.85 million in 1990.
Oregon has acquired a national reputation as a great place to live over the past several years — because of its natural beauty, a reasonable pace of life and high-tech job opportunities.
Preliminary figures from last March showed most of Oregon’s population growth has been in the greater Portland area. But the fastest rate of growth has been in the Bend area — a magnet for small high-tech companies, the resort industry, retirees and others.
But the increase in Oregon’s population growth still is roughly 300,000 people short of the number needed to add a sixth seat for Oregon in the U.S. House of Representatives. The state expanded to five congressional districts after the 1980 census.
By comparison, California — the state that has sent more people to Oregon than any other in the past decade — picked up another representative for a total of 53.
Harvest House Church serves food and faith
The Harvest House Food Bank looks a lot like a grocery-store warehouse. Shiny aluminum cans sit stacked in corners; wooden pallets loaded with boxes of crackers, cookies and baby food form mazes on the floor; and large freezers hold chicken, beef and fish.
Only one thing missing: price tags.
“God, in is commandments, has told us to feed the hungry. And there is no stipulation on who the hungry are,” said Jim Creech, pastor of the Harvest House Church.
As a result, the church congregation, made up of about 30 people, considers it their vision to distribute food items and other goods to anyone who can’t afford to buy them.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
