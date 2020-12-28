100 YEARS — 1920
Marshfield gets special notice
Herbert Hoover wires his appreciation from N.Y.
Sends a message to Robert E. Smith, of Portland, about the European relief drive
The fact that Marshfield was one of the first to raise her quota for the fund to be used for the relief of the starving children of Europe attracted the attention of Herbert Hoover, who is at the head of the drive. The following message was sent from New York by Mr. Hoover to Robert E. Smith, in charge of the relief work in this state, at Portland.
“Am deeply gratified at receipt of your message that Marshfield is over the top. Please convey to her citizens my sincerest congratulations and appreciation of their achievement and hope it will be a stimulation to other big hearted citizens of my former state. I am deeply pleased to have my pride in Oregon’s splendid citizenry justified by continued faithfulness and loyalty of Liberty Loan workers and others to every cause. I am confidently expecting the balance of Oregon to complete quota soon.
Tide is highest since year 1909
South Marshfield is under water today
Runs over the dykes and causes flood — by is level with the dock this afternoon
The tide today is the highest it has been since the year 1909. It is over the dykes and the whole of South Marshfield is flooded by the high water. It is a higher tide than several weeks ago when the water ran over the dykes in places.
Today the water was almost level with the wharf and the bay presented quite an interesting appearance.
Jefferson High coming to Coos
Will play three games in the county
The Jefferson high school basketball team will be in Coos county during the coming week. The schedule will be as follows:
At North Bend; Dec. 27
At Marshfield; Dec. 28
At Coquille; Dec. 29
The Marshfield game promises to be a splendid, snappy game all the way through. Jefferson high is said to have one of the best high school basketball teams in the state this season and is out looking for the state championship.
Marshfield also has a fast team with lots of “pep.” A large crowd is expected to witness this game, as it will probably be the best that Marshfield will see for some time and it will also be a comparison between Portland’s best and the Coos county teams. Twenty-five cents admission will be charged.
50 YEARS — 1970
Blazers top sports story of the year; ‘Pre’ second
By United Press International
The top sports story in Oregon this year was the introduction into the state for the first time of major league professional sports.
Sports editors and sportscasters of UPI newspapers and radio stations rated the Portland Trail Blazers’ entry into the National Basketball Association as the number one sports story of the year.
Here are the top five stories.
1. Trail Blazers
2. Steve Prefontaine’s running
3. Oregon football
4. Ralph Miller starts new era in basketball at Oregon State
5. Corvallis High’s basketball and football crowns
Prefontaine, the Coos Bay marvel, set an NCAA 3-mile record of 13:22 as a freshman last spring and this fall won the NCAA cross country race as a sophomore in 28:00.2. He appears to be America’s great distance running hope for the 1972 Olympics.
20 YEARS — 2000
Vulcan World
Local bronze artist revives art form of the dark ages
DRAIN — With his wild red hair, long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans, Mack Holman is the typical picture of an artist. The heavy silver apron, thick elbow-length gloves and the plastic face shield Holman wears are the first clue that he is not the paint-and-canvas type.
Holman’s medium of choice is bronze, which he uses to create monumental sculptures at his foundry that is located off Highway 38, just outside the city limits. His calling card of sorts is “Finals Week,” a 5 ½-foot bronze statue of a girl carrying books that is located outside of his art gallery. While his statue is a copy, the original can be seen on the Clackamas Community College campus.
“It’s starting to pick up some blues and greens,” he said, pointing to a few crevices in the bronze statue’s jacket. “This is when it begins taking on character of its own.
“People like bronze because they don’t have to be careful with it,” he said. “They can touch it and it’s almost better if they do.”
Bronze work is an art form that has been around since the Dark Ages, Holman said. “The Dark Ages began around the fall of Rome in 476 A.D. and lasted until the 10th century.
Now he plans to teach others the skills and techniques they need to work with the substance.
Bay Area schools wage canned food competitions
Students in the North Bend and Coos Bay school districts recently completed a food drive competition raised almost 22,000 food items for the Salvation Army.
The students and faculty at Marshfield High School, North Bend High School, North Bend Junior High School and Bangor Elementary used various class and school competitions to collect the food items.
North Bend High School students gathered 7,997 cans of food and needed a 17-foot rental truck to haul it to the Salvation Army center.
Bulldog students and faculty also responded to a challenge to drop coins in collection tubes to purchase toys for needy children. More than $350 was used to purchase gifts for the “Toys for Tots” and “Tree of Joy” program.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In