100 YEARS — 1920
Robber of the Scottsburg Store is killed
Frank Wagner, known as “Dutch Frank,” shot by officers at Astoria
Was found making new burglar tools
In belongings found $6,550 in Liberty Bonds belonging to John Hedden
Suspected at the time
Had gotten away from the penitentiary and officers were sure he blew open the safe — five are charged with aiding him
ASTORIA — Frank Wagner, known as “Dutch Frank,” escaped convict from the Oregon penitentiary, was killed in a duel yesterday with Warden Compton and nine other officers.
Wagner was found in a blacksmith shop where he was forging a new set of safe robber’s tools.
In a cache of Wagner’s belongings was found a package containing $6,550 in liberty bonds, the property of John Hedden of Scottsburg, stolen from his store following Wagner’s escape.
Five Astoria persons are accused of harboring the criminal.
At the time the Hedden store and post office at Scottsburg was robbed officers from the state penitentiary were in Marshfield looking for the escaped convict. They said at that time that the manner in which the safe was blown open showed that the robbery could not have been committed by anyone but Wagner and they have since been on the lookout for him.
It was afterward learned that the robber hid in a barn near Scottsburg. Some of the securities which had been taken were found concealed in the hay.
Martha Buehner saves vessel
Picks up Steamer Prentiss below San Francisco
Tows her to San Pedro — will probably receive big salvage from her
Manager C.G. Bock of the Buehner Lumber Co. this morning received a telegram from Capt. John Swensen of the Martha Buehner saying he had just arrived at San Pedro with the steamer Prentiss in tow. He picked up the Prentiss eighty miles below San Francisco last Friday. She had lost her wheel and was completely disabled.
No further particulars were given. It is presumed that the Prentiss was caught in the storm which swept the coast last week. She was loaded with lumber.
The Prentiss is owned by Andrew F. Mahoney, formerly of Olson & Mahoney. She has made a number of trips to Coos Bay, having left here last on November 25th with a cargo from the Bay Park mill.
Catholics take over property
St. Monica’s parish secures former Oren holdings
Plan to sell present church site — will erect new church before long
Rev. Father H.J. McDevitt announces that St. Monica’s parish has taken over the former J.E. Oren property as a site for the new church which the congregation expects to build before long. The Oren property was purchased a few years ago by the Sisters of Mercy for school purposes but later their plans were changed and the boarding school idea was given up.
This year, a parochial school was built on one corner of the property. The residence is leased by Chas. Hall as a home.
St. Monica’s parish plans to sell the present church site which is across the street from the property which they have just acquired.
Plat B fire bug again at work
Blaze is started in a house recently vacated
Discovered by Thomas Sorenson who put it out before damage is done
Another attempt was made last night to set fire to a house in Plat B. Several weeks ago fires were started in that section and some of the older buildings were burned down. The people have been on the watch but have not been able to detect who was starting the fire.
The attempt last night was made in the house recently vacated by James Hoskinson but was discovered in time by Thomas Sorenson who lives nearby and the fire was put out before any damage was done.
Mr. and Mrs. Sorenson heard someone pass their house about 11 o’clock. Mr. Sorenson was just about to retire and when he went to the second story of his home he raised the window shade and saw the blaze in the neighboring house, and hurried to the place to put it out. A sack filled with papers had been put against the wall and lighted. The blaze was just beginning to set fire to the woodkork but it was easily put out. There was no clue as to who might have done it.
Rancher is fined $200 for still
L.M. Weir of Larson Inlet arrested today
Enters plea of guilty and six month jail sentence is suspended — get mash
L.M. Weir, a rancher living on Larson inlet about two miles above the county landing was arrested this morning for having a still on his place. He entered a plea of guilty when arraigned before Justice Joehnk. He was fined $200 and sentenced to six months in the county jail but the latter was suspended during good behavior. He paid the $200 fine.
H. Gustafson who was at the Weir place at the time was brought in by Constable Goodman but no charges were preferred against him. Goodman alleges that Gustafson poured the mash into the sewer drain while the officers were gaining entrance into the house.
A ten-gallon still was seized and destroyed. A barrel of mash found and twenty-eight bottles of beer were seized.
Have a lively night at Powers
Six arrests are made by Constable Brown
Moonshine flows freely and Walter Smith fined $250 for selling it; five others are fined
Last Saturday there was a wild night at Powers, according to Constable Brown of that place who is in the city today, and as a result, six arrests were made. There was a big supply of moonshine and the Christmas celebration which occurred when the loggers arrived in Powers from the camps was about as lively a one as Powers has ever seen.
Pays heavy fine
Walter Smith was arrested by Constable Brown for selling liquor. He was taken before Justice Zimmerman and fined $250 and paid the fine.
Paddy Addis, Hugh Ritter, Sam LaBlanche, William Darling and a man named Rutledge were all arrested for being drunk and were fined from $20 up. LaBLanche gave the constable quite a fight before he would submit to arrest and was finally put out of commission by the constable before he could be taken. The man all paid their fines.
50 YEARS — 1970
U.S. high court upholds 18-year-old vote
But not in state elections
WASHINGTON (UPI) — The Supreme Court ruled today that 18-year-olds may vote in federal elections for presidential and congressional candidates but held that state voting laws will continue to govern state and local contests.
The Court divided sharply on the issue with Justice Hugo L. Black delivering the prevailing opinion.
The justices were in greater agreement in upholding two other key sections of the law — one striking down state residency rules of beyond 30 days for voting in presidential elections, and the other banning throughout the county literacy tests for voting.
Black said that where Congress attempted to remedy racial discrimination by the states, its authority was enhanced by the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of “equal protection of the laws” and other post-Civil War amendments.
But he said Congress had no foundation in the Civil War amendments for changing the voting age for the states.
Coos Bay police continue school safety program
Coos Bay police officers continued their program of appearing before school classes on various police subjects while at the same time keeping up a strong schedule of training during November, according to Chief Rollie Pean’s montly report.
Officer Jack Bushmaker conducted a school safety program for 93 students at Coos Catholic School and spoke to a communication class at Marshfield High School on police-student relationships. He also discussed safety to grades 1 through 3 at Milner Crest and Englewood schools, and police-student communications for grades 4 through 6 at both schools.
Continued development seen for Coos Bay in ’71
Signs of progress mark the City of Coos Bay’s path in 1970, with the promise of continued development seen for 1971. This is the picture painted by Coos Bay Mayor Bill Morin and City Manager Hal Leedom.
One of the significant accomplishments this year, according to Leedom, is the completion of the Empire Lakes Neighborhood Facility Building. Mayor Morin concurs in Leedom’s estimation, calling its construction “a major milestone.”
Leedom hailed the building as an “added facility the community can use,” saying it will “help the segment of population that needs it most — the low-income family.” He noted it is the only municipally owned facility building in Oregon funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development for that purpose.
North Bend approves access to new chip facility
Santa Claus appears at meeting
Highway 101 improvements that will allow a left turn lane and some widening near the Ocean Terminals Inc. chip export facility under construction at the foot of Tower Street were accepted Tuesday by the North Bend city council.
The action followed a report by Councilman B.L. Higgins, chairman of the traffic committee.
Higgins said the State Highway Department will be asked to remove an island in the center of the four-lane highway to gain some of the room for the left turn lane. Other room will be gained by widening and restricting parking on the east side of the highway, he said.
The council session was interrupted briefly by the appearance of Santa Claus, who presented gifts to the mayor and the council and passed out candy to persons attending the meeting.
Tigers nip Braves — Forrest hits 40
Bayard Forrest became only the third player in the history of the Sunset Six to crack the 40-point barrier in the basketball game as he led visiting Bandon to an 83-81 victory over Reedsport of the Coast League in a non-counting tilt Tuesday night.
Forrest, a 6-foot-8 junior transfer from Prescott, Ariz., connected on 20-of-27 shots afield for 40 markers in the wild and wooly contest at Reedsport to tie a Sunset individual scoring mark first set by Jim Jarvis of Coquille in 1959 and later tied by Steve Ray of Myrtle Point in 1967.
He also erased the 16-year-old Bandon school scoring record of 37 points set by Wimpy Hastings against North Bend in 1954.
20 YEARS — 2000
Schools vandalized
For the second time this week, vandals have torn up the fields at three Coos Bay schools.
“It happened the first time Sometime Sunday or over the weekend,” said Coos Bay School District’s Maintenance Supervisor Bill Lawrence. “Then it happened again last night.”
Lawrence said the football field at Millicoma Middle School and a parcel of grass in front of the school have been torn up by a vehicle “squirreling and doing doughnuts.”
Also vandalized was a field that is shared between Millicoma and Eastside Elementary School students, the field at Bunker Hill Elementary School and there was damage done to the Eastside City Park.
“This means a lot of time and work for our maintenance guys,” Lawrence said. “Now we’re going to have to reseed and flatten the areas. It is going to take two guys a good day or more to fix this.”
Investigators suspect arson in Reedsport fires
Suspicion: Oregon State Police unit called to investigate
REEDSPORT — The Reedsport Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fifth suspicious fire here within a week Tuesday night, according to Fire Chief Ed Conner.
“We are now treating all fires as suspicious and the State Fire Marshall has been called to investigate,” Conner said at the scene of the fire at the Sentosa clothing store in the Umpqua Shopping Center.
The Oregon State Police arson unit was called to assist in the investigation, according to Reedsport Police Chief John Smart.
Coos Bay city council paves way for train museum
The Coos Bay City Council is moving full steam ahead with plans to facilitate construction of an historic railway museum along the waterfront.
During their meeting Tuesday, councilors enacted an ordinance that amends the city’s urban renewal plan, allowing the city to acquire land for the proposed museum.
The council approved the ordinance by a 6-1 margin, with Anna Marie Larson opposing.
According to City Manager Bill Grile, this was just the first step towards completion of the museum — a project being spearheaded by the South Coast Chapter of the National Railway Historic Society The plan would bring Locomotive 104, built in 1922, to Coos Bay to be restored and joined with a depot and museum complex. Eventually the train would be making a short run between Coos Bay and North Bend.
Habitat members make trek to New Zealand
Journey: Thirteen Americans made the trip as part of HFH’s Global Village program
As if they weren’t busy enough putting the finishing touches on a home in the Empire area, two members of the Coos Bay Habitat for Humanity chapter recently took the two-week trip to New Zealand to help a struggling family complete its dream home.
The seasons may be reversed, but the terrain and home-owner’s dream found in the port town of Nelson, New Zealand, is strikingly similar to that found here on the South Coast, said Don Blom, president of the local HFH affiliate.
“The only difference is that (in New Zealand) you can get to a great orchard within 30 minutes,” said Blom. “The people were incredibly friendly … I think the family was almost overwhelmed.”
Blom, Coos Bay attorney Steve Plinski and 13 other Americans made the long trek to New Zealand on Nov. 18 as part of HFH’s Global Village program.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
