100 YEARS — 1920
Storm and high water cause much damage
Traffic beyond Coquille cut off because of water being over the tracks
Will probably be opened tomorrow
Water going down and business beginning to resume normal today
Telegraph wires are up
Western Union gets communication with the outside — damage from various quarters reported
Considerable damage and inconvenience was caused in Coos county by the storm. The greatest damage was to the telegraph and telephone lines and the train schedules were demoralized although the railroad got through without any serious accident.
The train from Portland was late this morning and did not arrive until 9 a.m. It was delayed for an hour and a half at Booth, a station north of Reedsport where a tree had fallen over the track. There was some trouble during the storm by falling trees in the Siuslaw country, but there were removed before there was any great delay.
Water over track
Traffic beyond Coquille has been cut off on account of the water being over the tracks just beyond the city. There was four or five feet of water on the track yesterday but it was rapidly falling today and it was expected today that there would be an opportunity to repair the damage and possibly run trains on to Myrtle Point tomorrow.
Redondo to go on regular run
Will go to San Francisco and San Pedro
Carries both passengers and freight and reduced fares are offered
Reduced passenger fares to San Francisco and San Pedro will go into effect with the sailing of the steam ship Redondo which is being placed on this run by the Alaska Steamship company, giving direct service, no stops being made north of San Francisco. The Redondo will also carry freight north bound and lumber south from the Bay Park mill and Coquille mills.
The Redondo is well known here being formerly operated by the C.A. Smith Co. at which time she was very popular with the traveling public.
The Ocean Dock Terminal & Supply Co. has been appointed agents.
The vessels will carry 28 first class passengers and 18 steerage.
Fifteen students from Marshfield
Place well represented at O.A.C. this year
Letter by Edward Fish tells of the progress of the young people at agricultural college
CORVALLIS — Marshfield is well represented at O.A.C. this year having an enrollment of 15 out of the 47 registered from Coos county.
Prominent men on campus in student activities are Rudolph Hillstrom and Herman Glossop. Mr. Hillstrom is a member of the college glee club and Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Herman Glossop represented the college in wrestling last year at 135 pounds and won the northwest intercollegiate championship. Mr. Glossop is also a member of the Vigilance association and Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity.
50 YEARS — 1970
Progress made in ‘70
North Bend looks to ‘Banner Year’
“The year 1970 has been a good year for the city of North Bend and its citizens despite poor state and national economies.
“All signs point to a banner year in 1971.”
So said North Bend City Administrator Jack Isadore regarding the outlook for the new year.
Isadore, Mayor Harry Graham and city councilmen agree the major task before the city in 1971 is construction of a secondary sewage treatment plant, interception of all outfalls dumping into Coos Bay and separation of storm and sanitary sewers to keep raw sewage from going into the bay during storms.
Design of the secondary sewage treatment facility was completed in 1970. A vote is scheduled Jan. 19, 1971 on a $550,000 general obligation bond issue to build the plant. The proposal calls for paying the bond off in a $15-year period through increased sewer use fees and by federal grants that become available.
The sewer use fees were recently raised from $1.75 to $2.50 per month by the council ($9 per year for each household).
Coos Bay man earns award for heroism
A heroic, although futile attempt to save three fishermen being swept up by strong Rogue River currents has earned Coos Bay resident Harvey Lee Johnston one of the highest meritorious awards presented to employees of the nationwide General Electronics Corporation.
Johnston is an installation and maintenance foreman in Coos Bay for General Telephone of the Northwest, a GT&E subsidiary.
The firm has presented Johnston with its La Croix Bronze Medallion Award and a check for $250, the third highest merit award an employee in the General System can earn.
Two years ago, Johnston was working as a stationman in Gold Beach. During the course of his day’s work, he was driving along the Rogue River on Highway 101 when he noticed a 30 foot charter fishing boat being battered against some jetty rocks.
The boat’s three occupants had been thrown into the strong currents and were floundering helplessly. Johnston, one of the first to reach the scene, jumped into the water with other volunteers in an attempt to pull out the boat’s operator, Bernard J. Hall, then of Gold Beach, and his passengers, Mr. and Mrs. Albert W. Evans, then of Burbank, Calif.
Johnston risked his own life struggling in the icy water for nearly 20 minutes but was unable to save either Hall or Evans. Mrs. Evans was washed onto the jetty where bystanders pulled her to safety.
20 YEARS — 2000
Myrtle Point kids raise funds for skate park
Some skateboarders in Myrtle Point are on a mission.
After being denied access to sidewalks and parking lots for safety reasons, more than two dozen students have taken initiative and begun raising money for a skateboard park. With a little help from city officials, the Ford Family Foundation and some state grant money, the skateboarders are closing in on their goal.
“A park like this would get a lot of use. We have skateboarders here of all ages, races and cultural backgrounds. They want this park really bad and they want to work hard to get it,” said Myrtle Point City Manager Bud Schmidt.
The park, which is being designed by Crow/Clay & Associates Inc. of Coos Bay, will include a cement bowl (similar to an empty swimming pool), grind bars, a pyramid box and much more, said Schmidt.
“There will be stuff to do for all levels of skaters,” he said.
The new skateboard park will begin in the old tennis court area and spill over onto an adjacent section of Lehnherr Park.
Big run propels Pirates in Civil War
Marshfield girls put away pesky Bulldogs with second-half burst
Something must have been said at halftime.
Unable to put away a scrappy North Bend team in the first half, Marshfield came out in the third quarter and went on a 17-0 run to chalk up a 63-39 win in a Civil War girls basketball matchup on Tuesday in North Bend.
The victory puts Marshfield at 3-0 on the young season and a game up on its crosstown rivals in the Midwestern League opener for both teams.
“We were looking forward to this,” said Pirate junior Sarah Olbekson. “We are showing people what we are.”
It took a mammoth third-quarter run to side the game in Marshfield’s favor as the young Bulldogs hustled and were fed free throws up until halftime with the Pirates ahead 31-23. It would have been 28-23 if it wasn’t for a Kaley Murdock 3-pointer off the glass at the buzzer.
Local knitters donate hats for children
Spreading the warmth
CHARLESTON — With an Arctic front bearing down across the country and snow covering much of the state, the South Coast is a relatively warm place. But it’s not that warm.
It might not be snowing here, but cold wind and rain can chill anybody’s day, especially children who play outside without warm coats and hats.
A group of local knitters is warming many heads and hearts this winter by donating more than 50 knit caps to students at Charleston Elementary School.
“I see babies and kids who don’t have warm clothes or hats and it breaks my heart,” said Lucille Olson, the Coos Bay woman who challenged her friends in the Southwestern Oregon Knitters Guild to make hats for the needy.
Bulldog swimmers sweep to Civil War victories
For the first time in several years, North Bend can claim boys and girls bragging rights for Bay Area swimming.
The Bulldogs won both portions of the Civil War with Marshfield Thursday at North Bend Municipal Pool, with the Bulldog boys beating the Pirates 102-68 and North Bend’s girls winning 91-79.
“I think they swam really well,” said North Bend coach Chris Richmond, who had expected both team scores to be close. “They rose to the occasion.”
North Bend’s boys swept the relays and got two wins each from David LaTomme and Ryan Sprague, while the girls won the final four events to get a come-from-behind victory.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
