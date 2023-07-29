This week in Coos County History

These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
1923
Pirates outline permanent body
Coos Bay booster organization holds luncheon
To hasten union of Marshfield and North Bend — Grants Pass Cavemen come in August
At a luncheon at the Chandler at noon today, tentative plans for making a permanent organization of the Coos Bay Pirates were perfected.
It was announced that it would be a booster organization under the joint auspices of the Marshfield and North end chambers of commerce to advertise and work for the development of the Coos Bay district.
M.S. Taylor, captain of the first caravan trip a few weeks ago to Ashland, presided at the luncheon. He told in brief of the plans for it and said by inference that one of the things it might accomplish would be to hasten the union of North Bend and Marshfield. Furthermore, he declared that it might cement the union of southern Oregon — Klamath Falls, Ashland, Medford, Grants Pass, Roseburg and Coos Bay — into a power that could put across political matters of importance to the welfare of the district.
He said that it would work for industrial, social and political advancement.
The Grants Pass Cavemen have been invited to come to Coos Bay the latter part of August to install the permanent officers of the organization. They have promised to bring a crowd with them.
-----------------------------
Youthful robber given a long term
ROSEBURG — Clive Weekly, youthful Glendale bank robber, was sentenced to 15 years in the state penitentiary by Judge Hamilton. When arraigned, the young bandit promptly entered a plea of guilty to the indictment save the part which stated that he discharged a gun with intent to kill. Weekly said that he did not intend to kill anyone.
Since incarceration in the county jail here Weekly, who is just 21 years old, has discarded the rough garb of the mountains and appeared in court this afternoon neatly dressed in a blue serge suit. He looked more like a high school student than a bold bank robber.
1973
Marijuana use in high school ‘common as tobacco’
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (UPI) — High school students now smoke about as much marijuana as they do tobacco, according to a survey used annually as a gauge of student drug use in the United States.
The sixth annual San Mateo County surveillance of student drug use, released earlier this week, said from grades 10 to 12 “marijuana is more commonly reported at every usage level than tobacco.”
The survey was compiled from 30,000 returned forms that asked each student anonymously for the level of use for alcohol, amphetamines, barbiturates, heroin, LSD, marijuana and tobacco.
Tobacco use among females was just slightly higher than males in all but the seventh grade level, the lowest surveyed. In the senior level, 32 per cent of females said the smoked cigarettes heavily, compared to 30 per cent of males.
In marijuana use, over half the males from ninth grade upward said they tried it, and 32 per cent of the seniors said they smoked marijuana heavily. Female use was lower, with 20.4 per cent reporting heavy use.
The report said tobacco use has begun climbing again after dropping off in recent years. Alcohol use continued an upward trend with male and female drinkers about even.
-----------------------------
Damaged Russian ship bound for Port of CB
Soviet fishing vessels collide off state coast
A damaged Russian fishing vessel was to be brought into the Port of Coos Bay today, escorted by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Venturous, for emergency repairs following a collision with another Russian vessel off the Oregon Coast from Florence late Friday. The Russian ship, Nadhodka, was said under tow by a Soviet tug that was traveling with the fishing fleet at the time of the accident.
According to Coast Guard authorities at the Coos Bay Group headquarters in Charleston, the exact extent of damage to the 300-foot trawler will be determined after the ship is brought into port. The vessel was to be tied up at Central Dock.
Jones Oregon Stevedoring Co., North Bend, told The World it had received a report that the entire bow of the ship was damaged and the vessel was believed to be without power.
2003
Youngsters read to keep swim lessons afloat
Students in Coos Bay can sharpen a life skill and help save a beloved school program this summer all in one move.
The Coos Bay School Board eliminated the $50,000 swimming program this spring that provided students in grades K-6 with lessons for the past six years.
For the past several months, swimming-lesson advocates, parents, teachers and administrators have been working to get the program re-instated if the funding for it can be found.
This summer elementary students can participate in “Make a Splash” read-athon to try to help raise funding for the swimming program. Information about the program was sent home with students’ final report cards.
Students collect signatures from people pledging a certain amount of money per book they read or a flat donations.
Madison Elementary School Principal Arlene Roblan said the long-standing program is beneficial to students — and not just for the safety lessons it provides.
“The swimming lessons help build community in the classrooms and the children get to see their teacher and classmates in another way,” Roblan said.
The reading component also helps students work on their skills during the summer.
“Several students don’t read enough to build their skills. We want them to enjoy reading and think of it as recreational and more than just school work,” Roblan said. “It’s also a way for kids to feel like they are part of the effort to save the program.
----------------------------
Pipeline project begins
Governor marks the start of construction
Saying it was a day for celebration, Oregon Gov. Ted Kulongoski, Coos County Commissioner Nikki Witty, Sen. Ken Messerle, R-Coos Bay, and NW Natural President and CEO Mark Dodson stood side by side Thursday and dug shovelfuls of earth to officially mark the beginning of construction of a natural gas pipeline to Coos County.
The groundbreaking was symbolic of the partnership the state, NW Natural and the county have forged to bring natural gas to the largest county in the nation that doesn’t have the utility.
Surrounded by more than 200 people, the governor, who left a gridlocked Legislature to come to the ground-breaking, said the celebration was not just for those who worked to bring the pipeline to Coos Bay, but for the citizens who backed the proposal by voting on an up-to-$27 million bond to pay for the 60-mile mainline from Roseburg.
“We like to say, ‘Didn’t the state do something great?’ but the truth is, you’re the ones who did something great,” Kulongoski said.
-----------------------------
Pre Track Club has three regional champs
Three members of the Pre Track Club claimed regional Junior Olympic championships last weekend at Western Oregon University.
Eight members of the club participated in the event, and seven qualified for the National Junior Olympic meet in Florida, though none plan to make the trip.
Scott Sanders of Brookings took aim at the regional meet record in the 2,000-meter steeplechase for intermediate boys (15-16 years old) but just missed. His time of 6 minutes, 17.1 seconds, was good enough to win the event.
The other two regional champs came in the jumps.
Alison Worthen of Coos Bay won the midget girls (11-12) in the high jump in a jump-off after clearing 5 feet. She also finished fifth in the 400 meters with a time of 61.8 seconds.
Bryan Looney of Coos Bay won the youth boys (13-14) pole vault with a height of 10-6, a personal best.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In