100 YEARS — 1921
Shortage of teachers felt
Supt. Mulkey finds them hard to get
During times of high wages, none were putting themselves into training
COQUILLE — There is a scarcity of teachers again this year, according to County Superintendent of Schools Mulkey who is making a tour of the schools of the county. This scarcity existed during the war times and was then thought to be due to the fact that men and women as well could make so much more money by working at some of the industries than they could at teaching school. Now the wages at industrial work are not so high but the effect is still felt.
Mr. Mulkey says that no young people were training themselves for teachers when they could get high wages at other work and in consequence the shortage exists now and there are not as many trained persons for the work.
Reunion on Coos River arranged
Former students of Quinn College plan jollification
A.J. Sherwood, one of first teachers, will be chairman — many Smiths to attend
Tentative plans for a reunion of the former students of “Quinn College,” as the first school on Coos River was known, are being perfected and the date has been set for August 13. The Coos River high school grounds will be the scene of the jollification of the early settlers and their families, many coming from afar for the occasion.
A.J. Sherwood of Coquille, one of the early teachers of the Quinn school, will be master of ceremonies at the reunion.
While it will include all of the former students and their families who can assemble, it will be a sort of Smith family reunion. Smiths from near and far, mostly descendants of the original W.D. Smith and Nathan Smith, will be there. “Aunt Mary” Smith of Marshfield, widow of the late W.D. Smith, will be the only member of the original families.
E. Geo. Smith, Jesse Smith, Al Smith, Anson Rogers and others are arranging details of the big event. There will be a barbecue, speaking, retelling of the pranks of days gone by when County Commissioner John Yoakum, Herbert Rogers, Mrs. Sarah Yoakum and other staid citizens of today were “kids in school.”
Plan to have Portland exhibit
County court co-operates with agent Farr
Will make display to show the resources and products of this section
COQUILLE — Coos county will have an exhibit at the Portland Chamber of Commerce like a number of other counties in the state. This was decided upon by the county court today when the members determined to co-operate with County Agricultural Agent Farr in the work. Money was made available at once to start gathering the exhibit.
It is the intention to get some fine exhibits which will show the resources and the products of the county. Secretary Charles Anderson of the North Bend Chamber of Commerce has offered his assistance to Mr. Farr in gathering exhibits.
50 YEARS — 1971
Settlement ends 18-day U.S railroad strike
New steel contact approved
WASHINGTON (UPI) — The United Transportation Union (UTU) and the railroads reached agreement today on a contract ending an 18-day selective strike that had shut down 10 lines and crippled the nation’s freight-hauling capacity.
The rail settlement came only one day after the United Steel Workers and the basic steel industry reached agreement on a new contract that provides a 30 per cent increase over three years.
Assistant Labor Secretary W. J. Usery Jr., flanked by representatives of both management and union, announced the settlement at a news conference in the Labor Department. He said the striking train crewmen would being returning to work at 12:01 p.m. today.
Details of the rail settlement were not announced. But industry negotiator J.P. Hiltz said in answer to a question that the agreement on work rule changes, the heart of the dispute, “pretty much conform” to the recommendations of a White House emergency board several months ago.
Other rail unions had accepted the board’s recommendations on work rule changes some time ago.
Agreement on a wage increase — 42 per cent during a 42-month contract — also was reached some time ago.
Sources said earlier that if the strike had continued much longer the administration would have asked Congress to pass legislation halting the walkout and imposing a settlement. Usery said the administration “was happy” it would not have to do so.
Coquille latest to back fee
COQUILLE — Coquille on Monday night became the fourth city in Coos County to approve a $5 increase in vehicle licenses throughout the county.
Coos Bay, Eastside and Myrtle Point have passed similar ordinances while North Bend has rejected the proposal.
The proposal requires the county board of commissioners, through a resolution, to set a $5 license fee increase for all vehicles. The local option to raise fees was approved by the Oregon Legislature through House Bill 1779.
The bill provides that revenues from the new licensing fee be divided among all cities in a county on a per capita basis.
The bill also provides that county commissioners may approve another $5 licensing fee, with this money going to the county’s general fund.
The Coos County Board of Commissioners last month indicated disfavor with the local option levy to increase vehicle licensing fees. However, the Coquille ordinance represented the remaining population needed to make the additional fee mandatory on a county-wide basis.
‘Pre’ Harvests Pan-Am gold in 5,000
CALI, Columbia (UPI) — Oregon’s Steve Prefontaine, Coos Bay, led teammate Steve Stageburg, Eugene, across the finish line to give the U.S. a one-two sweep in the 5,000-meter run at the Pan-American Games.
Prefontaine, the American record holder with a time of 13:30.4, took the lead just after the start of the 12 ½ lap event and held it all the way. He crossed the finish line more than 50 yards ahead of Stageburg.
Stageburg had remained back in the pack in the early part of the race, joining Prefontaine briefly with about three laps to go, and then dropped back, but held onto second.
Prefontaine’s winning time of 13:52.5 was well off his record and more than five seconds off the Pan-Am record.
20 YEARS — 2001
Cost concerns slow Empire upgrade plans
A small but vocal group of residents came out to an Urban Renewal Agency workshop Tuesday night to lend its support for a Coos Bay plan that would help Empire business owners pay for upgrades to their storefront buildings.
The agency has held discussions for several months on how to jump-start the area by allowing property owners to use public funds to upgrade buildings to meet new historic design standards.
Tuesday night, many of those attending urged councilors to come to a quick resolution.
Adolf Mink, who owns a commercial building along Newmark Avenue that he leases to three separate businesses, said the program is overdue.
“I hope you all consider a little bit of make-up,” he said, adding that the area is in dire need of beautification for the sake of economic development.
Ann Keizer, president of the Coos Bay Design Review Board, said she has no vested interest in the program but believes much can be done to improve the appearance of Empire.
Port Orford celebrates 150 years
Sesquicentennial: Three days of events planned to fete South Coast town’s big day
Port Orford residents will celebrate the founding of their town with activities that begin today and will last through Sunday.
Locals and visitors alike are invited to take part in the town’s five-day, 150th anniversary celebration.
Today’s festivities include a Kids’ Beach Day with a variety of activities for children, including building sand castles and a scavenger hunt.
One of the 150th anniversary activities that will continue until Labor Day is a search for glass floats on Port Orford’s beaches, said Jane Cramer, one of the planners of the anniversary event.
A glass float is placed somewhere on the beach each week for a visitor to discover. The floats have “Port Orford, 1851-2001” painted on them.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In