100 years - 1922
Dahlia displays are attractive
Beautiful flowers shown in North Bend windows
Gardens of that city are producing interesting specimens — flower show this month
The windows of North Bend stores have been of much interest lately because of an unusual display of dahlias being shown. Every day some of the finest dahlias grown are put in the windows with a card by each flower giving its name and whom it was grown by. This enables persons who are interested to know what dahlias they are buying next spring.
One of the biggest attractions in the coming flower show August 25, 26 and 27 will be an exhibition of fine dahlias by different local growers.
Ole Paulson is held in jail on arson charges
Voluntarily confesses that he set fire to his own dance pavilion at Coaledo
Feared someone else would suffer for crime
Is man who for years bore high reputation for honesty among his many friends
Some think him insane
Friends who knew him best believe that he may be mentally unbalanced — can scarcely believe his own story
COQUILLE — Ole Paulson, who for years has been a respected citizen of Coquille and who enjoyed a high reputation for honesty and business integrity, came to the sheriff’s office yesterday and gave himself up and voluntarily confessed that he set fire to his own dance hall at Coaledo which was destroyed two months ago.
The place was burned down on a Saturday evening. The loss was estimated to be about $8000. The place was insured for $6000. The insurance had not yet been paid. The state fire marshal’s deputies had made an investigation of the fire believing that it was of incendiary origin and the payment of the insurance was held back pending the final report of the state fire marshal’s office.
Excellent reputation
Friends of Paulson could scarcely believe his story that he himself had burned down the building to get the insurance. Even had he collected it he would suffer a loss in the difference between the insurance and the cost of the building. While it was suspected by the officers that someone set fire to the structure no one suspected Paulson himself and had he not confessed his reputation for honesty was sufficiently strong that suspicion would never have been directed toward him.
Paulson is 40 years of age and is unmarried. He worked in logging camps for a long time and was very careful with his money. He saved his earnings and loaned out and invested his money and is worth probably $30,000.
In confessing he said that he feared someone else would be arrested for the act and he did not want to see anyone else suffer for what he had done.
Some believe that Paulson is demented, claiming that in his rational mind he could not have been guilty of such an act.
Big log supply in last two days
Powers camps establish new record for delivery
Unload 202 carloads at mill and also send raft from Camp One — steady increase
The Powers camps established a new record for log delivery in the past two days by unloading 202 carloads at the Coos Bay Lumber Co. mills here. These came from Powers and Cunningham and in addition to the rail shipments, a big raft was brought down from Camp One.
This is really more than two days’ production, it just happening that the delivery from the woods enabled the larger shipments.
The cars average about 6500 feet to the load, making a total of about 1,400,000 feet by rail. There were several hundred thousand feet in the raft from Camp One at Sumner.
50 years - 1972
Many show interest in old CB newspaper building
Council to air fate of structure
An old newspaper building Coos Bay, under consideration for condemnation the past 18 months, is the object of concern by several persons and organizations that stretch across the country.
Joining forces to urge the city to go slow in ordering the demolition of the former Marshfield Sun building have been Philip Dole, an architectural professor at the University of Oregon; John L. Frisbee III, a western representative of the Washington-based National Trust for Historic Preservation; George B. Abdill, Douglas County Museum curator; and others.
The issue is scheduled for discussion at tonight’s Coos Bay city council meeting.
The former newspaper office and pressroom at 1049 N. Front St., is now owned by William Luse, descendant of the original owner.
In “A Century of Coos’ and Curry,” historians Emil R. Peterson and Alfred Powers said, “The Marshfield Sun was established in 1891 by Jesse A. Luse … The Sun started as a seven-column, four page Thursday weekly. Independent later turned to Populist …”
The historians said the weekly had an unusual record. “This paper never changed hands but was published by him until his death, July 2, 1944, a period of 53 years.
“It was hand-set and printed on a Washington hand press during its entire existence, probably another record for its time.”
The press, type and other equipment are housed in the old five-sided building on North Front Street, the structure under discussion.
Dole, also chairman of the Lane County Historic Preservation Committee, said in a letter to City Manager Harold Leedom that the building’s “unique form, its earlier function and its significant location on the waterfront combine to give all the appealing features of a major landmark.”
Chess popularity soars in Coos, Curry; club may form
Chess boards are selling like hotcakes in the Bay Area and most of the library books on chess are out.
There is still at least one book to be borrowed: It’s “Chess Is An Easy Game” and it’s stowed away in Southwestern Oregon Community College library. Perhaps there is a good reason for its being there — Bobby Fischer and Boris Spassky by now have fairly well convinced everyone that chess is not all that easy. The last change in rules was made about 500 years ago.
Certainly, it can be said about chess that it’s ahead of backgammon, Chinese checkers and Monopoly in the Bay Area. So far, no one has started a club for those games.
But there is a move under way to begin a chess club, according to Dick Kimker of Northwest Fisheries. He and a number of other players, including Bob Barnes and Bob Messman of Factory Warehouse and Doug Thompson of Pacific Finance, are interested in getting together with people who would like to play.
Do they follow the world championship games between American Bobby Fischer and Russian Boris Spassky? No, they deem it too intricate — “skull stuff.” They “just play.”
SWOCC’s 10-year analysis includes Curry participation
A Southwestern Oregon Community College feasibility study begun in mid-1970 will recommend that Curry County enter the college district as part of the district’s long-range goals.
Northern Curry voters rejected district participation in 1962, after being part of the original district concept. Western Lane voters also voted out of the district in the same year.
However, the college hopes Curry will see the need for providing post-high school education to its youths. The SWOCC study will be submitted to the state board of education around January as part of the college’s 10-year progress analysis.
Not wishing to refuel the 1961 college district boundary battle that ended with Curry voters withdrawing from the district, SWOCC president Jack Brookins said the recommendation is not an attempt to “pressure Curry County into the district.”
Brookins added that the initiation of the study in mid-1970 was made because of requests by several Curry County civic groups and a number of individuals following a report released earlier the same year by the 1970 Oregon Educational Coordinating Council.
The council’s report ranked Curry County 26th in the state in the ratio of persons 18-29 years of age enrolled in post high school education courses. The same report listed Coos County eighth.
20 years -2002
Heat records fall in western Oregon
PORTLAND (AP) — Records were accumulating faster than beads of sweat Tuesday as at least 10 Oregon cities had afternoon temperatures of more than 100 degrees.
More than a dozen cities in the western part of the state set records, including Portland, which declared an “orange” air pollution warning because of high ozone levels.
The air quality warnings mean that state officials expect high temperatures and low-level winds, which mix with auto exhaust and other pollutants to create high levels of smog.
In Medford, smoke form forest fires mixed with the state’s worst heat — 108 degrees — to create breathing woes.
“To add insult to injury, we’re probably looking at some high ozone numbers here as well,” said John Becker, an Oregon Department of Environmental Quality air quality expert in Medford. “Right now, the best advice is, if you’ve got smoke around you, try to take it easy.”
How hot was it?
An unusual thermal trough causing a weather inversion layer sent temperatures soaring to record highs in North Bend/Coos Bay area Tuesday morning.
According to Meteorologist Frederick Bunnag of the National Weather Service in Medford, the temperature reached an official high of 90 degrees at the North Bend Airport, but thermometers around the area reflected even higher temperatures.
The Umpqua Bank temperature gauge in Bunker Hill read 101 degrees at 12:30 p.m. and the Klamath First Bank gauge in Coos Bay read 95 degrees at the same time.
“I’ve never seen it this hot. It was a record for this day,” said Tom Richmond of the North Bend Weather Station.
Coquille temperatures were reported between 91 and 95 degrees, as children tried to cool off at the Coquille Community Swimming Pool.
But Bandon temperatures only reached an official high of 70 degrees at Bullards Beach State Park at 4:15 p.m., although Mike Hennick of Hennick’s Home Center in east Bandon reported a temperature of 80 degrees at 4:30 p.m.
Another record for Cave Dog
Not even a mother moose could keep the Coos Bay native known as Cave Dog from his newest climbing record.
Ted “Cave Dog” Keizer broke the speed-climbing record for the White Mountains in New Hampshire by nearly three days over the weekend, climbing the 48 peaks over 4,000 feet in 3 days, 17 hours and 21 minutes.
“Things went really well,” Keizer said Wednesday as he recovered from the venture. “We had absolutely fabulous weather. It was a little hot on the last day, pretty humid, but otherwise we had excellent weather.”
Keizer, 31, set his second speed-climbing record of the summer, having earlier bested the record for the Adirondacks in New York, and now turns his focus to September, when he will try to break the record for the 35 peaks over 3,500 feet in the Catskills Mountains of New York.
“If I do that, that will be the triple feat,” he said. “That would be an absolute coup.”
The records for all three mountain ranges were held by different people.
The record for the New Hampshire 4,000-footers had been 6 days, 15 hours and 30 minutes, set by George and Tom Fitch in 1973.
Keizer started his effort to break the record on Friday morning and got off to what he called an amazing start, hiking 60 miles on the first day and reaching the summit of 13 peaks.
Keizer estimates he hiked about 43 miles the second day and 45 the third. The entire four-day hike was about 180 miles.
