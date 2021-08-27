100 YEARS — 1921
Enormous crowd here for finish
Thousands of visitors are in city Saturday
Everybody had a good time and gathering was pronounced to be a big success
The Elks state convention wound up Saturday with one of the biggest crowds in the city that has been here for a long time. People came from all sections of Coos county and the facilities for taking care of people were taxed to the utmost but everyone was accommodated.
Restaurants were crowded all evening and all night long and did a big business again on Sunday. The hotels were all crowded and private houses which had been opened to the public, furnished additional accommodations.
Altogether the entertainment was regarded as a marked success. The visiting Elks and others had a good time and the people all seemed to enjoy themselves.
Many at dances
The dances each night were popular and Saturday night the firemen’s hall and the armory were both crowded all evening. Probably never before have so many people gathered at dances in Marshfield. The dance floors were crowded and spectators swarmed both the buildings.
Fireworks show great success
Total receipts amount to $1,700
People greatly pleased and entertainment even better than was anticipated
The Battle of Argonne, the fireworks display given Saturday night was a splendid show. It was the best fireworks exhibition probably ever given in this section of the state.
The admission fees totaled $1,700 but there were many who saw the display and did not pay.
The sailors from the destroyers acted as police and the crowd was well handled. Hundreds of cars were parked and the spectators remained in their autos.
The show was really better than expected. It was the first time in the northwest that a night airplane flight has been given successfully. They have been given in San Francisco, but the one here was first north of California that has been carried out with success.
The entertainment was put on by the local post of the American legion and the Elks. The people were greatly pleased and it made a fine windup for the celebration in connection with the Elks’ state convention.
50 YEARS — 1971
Agreement reached for Weyerhaueser
Labor dispute ends
SALEM (UPI) — A 16-week-old strike involving 2,400 workers is apparently over.
Gov. Tom McCall announced late Tuesday night that members of the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers and the big Weyerhaeuser Co. had reached an agreement on ending their dispute. However, there was some question as to whether workers would get a higher salary during President Nixon’s 90-day wage freeze.
McCall said union workers had voted 1,164-473 to accept terms of a proposal hammered out during the weekend by both sides with McCall helping as mediator.
Another development came this week when members of Local 1000, AWPPW at Menasha Corp., in North Bend voted 73 yes to 19 no on a two-year contract calling for 31 cents per hour hike in wages the first year and a 7 percent increase the second year.
International Paper Co. employees at the Gardiner pulp and paper plant continued negotiations today. A federal mediator is participating with Gardiner Local 101 of the AWPPW and company representatives.
20 YEARS — 2001
Grant from Friends windfall for South Slough Reserve
Completion: Interpretive center project began June 19 and is scheduled to be finished in December
A larger than expected donation from Friends of the South Slough Reserve is increasing like a plus-high tide on a roll.
The volunteer nonprofit group, which supports education and outreach at the reserve, originally expected to raise $60,000. Instead the group raised $132,500.
“How it happened is the Friends received a challenge grant from the Meyer Memorial Trust,” said Michael R. Graybill, South Slough manager. “The Meyer people said if you raise $60,000, we’ll give you $60,000. We took the Meyer money, put it in with the Friends’ gift and had $120,000.
Then there’s also the Oregon Community Foundation’s $12,500. That’s the $132,500 which can be leveraged three to one.”
The donation, with matching funds from grants and a 3-1 match from the government, has the potential to keep growing, Graybill said. He said he expects the eventual cost of the renovation and expansion of the Reserve’s interpretive center to exceed $800,000.
“We’re building this thing in phases that match our ability to develop the funding to do it,” he said. “That’s why it’s really hard to say what the total project cost will be.”
Ex-Pirates aim to help Ducks to title
EUGENE — Mike Belisle and Josh Line took dramatically different routes to the University of Oregon’s football team.
But even though one former Marshfield standout was a highly recruited All-American in high school an the other had to work his way into Oregon’s program, they both have the same goal — to contribute to the Ducks in their most anticipated season ever.
“I’m excited,” said Belisle during Oregon’s recent media day. “It’s a good situation to be in.”
“I feel great about this season,” said Line. “I can’t wait to get started and see what we’ve got.”
Line is coming off a great season in which he was the starting fullback on the Duck team that went 10-2 and beat Texas in the Holiday Bowl.
“(Last year) was real fun and very exciting,” Line said. “For me it was a great ride.”
Belisle only wishes he could say the same, at least as far as football is concerned.
The offensive lineman was one of the most highly recruited players from the Northwest as a senior at Marshfield in 1997 and anticipated a great college career with the Ducks.
What he has gotten, however, is a series of disappointments - injury after injury, forcing him to redshirt as a true freshman, then miss his entire next season from another injury.
Last fall, he played in three games before tearing the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
