100 YEARS — 1921
Brumfield case was great scoop
Capture of missing Roseburg dentist exclusive story
Associated Press and Coos Bay Times first to give news of arrest in Calgary
The arrest of Dr. R.M. Brumfield, the missing Roseburg dentist for whom the officers of the entire North American continent have been searching for weeks, was one of the greatest scoops that the Associated Press has made in many months.
Not only was it a big “beat” for the Associated Press, but it was also for the Coos Bay Times, which is the only paper in southwestern Oregon with Associated Press service. As a result, the Times told the residents of this section Friday of Dr. Brumfield’s arrest, twenty-four hours before any other local paper had it and almost a day in advance of any Portland paper reaching here.
It was a great feat of newspaper work — and it was only natural that the Associated Press with its worldwide service and the greatest news organization ever perfected should give it to the world first.
It is another of the many reasons why practically everybody in southwestern Oregon reads the Coos Bay Times — to get real news while it is news.
Coquille has ideal climate
County seat people boast of climatic conditions
Place is free of wind and at this time of year is just pleasantly warm
COQUILLE — Visitors at the county seat all have something to say about the pleasant climate of Coquille at this time of the year. The Coquille people will tell you that it is the best climate in Southwestern Oregon. Myrtle Point, it is admitted, is quite nice too in the way of climate, but the county seat residents will venture the opinion that Myrtle Point is perhaps a little hotter, but that Coquille is just about right.
It is quite true that Coquille has a very delightful summer climate. There is an absence of the wind that is felt in the coast cities, and during the present month and right now in the height of the summer season the Coquille district is just pleasantly warm and there is nothing that one could complain of in the way of climate. Anyone who is not satisfied with the Coquille climate would be hard to please.
Start pavement in North Bend
Takes in five blocks in business center
Is an important improvement for the city and it will give a new thoroughfare
Work has been started laying the pavement on the new street improvement on Washington, Union and California in North Bend. This improvement includes five blocks in the business section of North Bend and is an important improvement in that it gives a new thoroughfare through the city for heavy traffic and business.
The pavement will be completed before the rainy season begins.
Catch five with L.L. Thomas car
Attempt to purloin joy ride is frustrated
Attempt to take auto from in front of residence last night is reported
About midnight last night, L.L. Thomas heard a party out in front of his house trying to start his auto. He called the police and five men and boys were rounded up. They were charged with attempting to take the car for a joyride.
Mr. Thomas, owing to no damage being done to his car, has not decided whether he will press charges against them. However, careful watch is to be kept against parties bothering autos.
Big crowd sees the prize fight
McCarthy gets decision over Red Campbell last night
Dave Shade makes great exhibition in defense against Murphy — Armory is crowded
Close to 1500 people attended the prize fight at the armory last night. It was probably the largest audience ever at an entertainment of that kind in this city. There were some good fights and the spectators were greatly pleased. Many said it was the best fighting card ever put on in Marshfield.
The results of the main events were as follows:
Johnny McCarthy got the decision over Red Campbell after ten rounds.
Frankie Murphy and Dave Shade, the welterweight champion of the coast, fought ten rounds to a draw.
Jimmy Darcy was given the decision after four rounds of a ten round bout when Goat Lavin failed to enter when the gong rang.
50 YEARS — 1971
President orders freeze on prices, wages
Controls imposed 90 days to curb inflation; stirs shock waves in money markets abroad
By United Press International
President Nixon announced a new economic course for the nation Sunday night to combat inflation. It included a 90-day freeze on wages and prices, tax benefits and what amounted to unofficial devaluation of the dollar, actions that sent waves of shock, astonishment and concern around the world.
For the world the most important part of Nixon’s program was his announcement the United States would no longer convert foreign-held dollars into gold, a move that unilaterally changed the 25-year-old international monetary system. Nixon also ordered a 10 per cent surcharge on such imports as automobiles, a move that dismayed foreign manufacturers.
For the American public the highlights of his program were a 90-day freeze on wages, prices and rents, repeal of a 7 per cent automobile excise tax to aid the automotive industry, a $100 increase in personal tax exemptions, an investment tax credit of 10 per cent now and 5 per cent later to firms spending that much in modernization or expansion, a $4.7 billion cut in federal spending, and slashing the federal payroll 5 per cent while postponing a $1.3 billion federal pay increase.
New Saturday record for fair attendance
MYRTLE POINT — The Coos County Fair reached a record for Saturday attendance with 16,200 — some 2,000 more than any prior Saturday.
Attendance for the total week failed to attain the 48,600 recorded last year, but was only a few hundred less, according to preliminary figures from George Jenkins, the fair manager. Income was roughly some $20,000 from tickets.
Rodeo attendance Saturday was up at the top, Jenkins said. In general, there was a trend to fewer exhibits, but the quality of exhibits was “possibly higher than any previous year, Jenkins said.
Savage brothers, Daniel added to benefit track
Three more top-flight track and field performers have announced their intentions to participate in the Aug. 28 Olympic Fund benefit meet at Pirate Stadium, meet director Hal Schneiderman said today.
Brothers Steve and Mark Savage of the University of Oregon, by way of Siuslaw High School in Florence, and Bob Daniel of Neah-Kah-Nie High School will be on hand for the meet which gets under way at 4:30 p.m.
The trio joins Coos Bay’s Steve Prefontaine, Central Linn’s Tinker Hatfield Jr., and Pleasant Hill’s Russ Francis on the growing list of performers scheduled to compete in the meet.
Steve Savage just wound up his collegiate career for the Lemon and Green as the top steeplechaser ever for the Webfoots. His clocking of 8:29.6 in the National AAU meet makes him the third-fastest American for the race.
Prep grid drills begin Monday
A sudden change in the weather over the past couple of days is cause for chagrin for Southwestern Oregon football coaches while some 500 players are breathing a little easier.
The switch from warm, sunny climes to that of overcast skies means coaches may have a harder time “working off excess baggage” when football practice for the high schools officially opens Monday. When it’s cooler, players don’t “suffer” as much from the heat, but from the viewport of the coaches, the conditioning process will take longer en route to the Sept. 10-11 season openers.
20 YEARS — 2001
Arriola Brothers claim spot in regional tourney
A team from the Bay Area finished fourth in the Men’s D Division state softball tournament over the weekend and qualified for the regional tournament.
Arriola Brothers overcame a slow start to win four straight games — three by a run — on the way to capturing fourth place.
In the process, Franklin Curley, Terry Tavernier, John McCollum and Joe Hatzell were named to the all-star team for the tournament.
Team members in addition to the all-stars included Craig Bouska, Kelly Perry, Barry Osborne, Don Peabody, Steve Hutchinson and Loren Curley. The team was coached by Ken Wilson.
High-tech campers
Teens tinker with technology, bring home computers at end of class
Ten local teen-agers who completed an intensive six-week technical computer course graduated last Friday and took their computers home.
The computer camp, conducted by South Coast Employment of Coos Bay, taught the teens, who are registered with the Workforce Investment Act, the basics of computer function and beyond.
The Act, passed Aug. 7, 1998, is a national program with local investment board control dedicated to increase employment, retention and earnings of participants as well as increase occupational skill, improve quality in the workforce, reduce welfare dependency and enhance productivity.
“The students take brand-new computers apart and re-assemble them for six weeks of camp,” said South Coast workshop instructor Allen Simmons.
But the class is more than tinkering with technology.
“They also do presentations and learn job skills along with computer skills,” added Penne Walker, youth career consultant with South Coast Business Employment. “We provide hands-on learning here.”
Students are tested and graded throughout the course. Those who achieve a grade of 90 percent or better keep their computer. South Coast gives students who earn 95 percent a color printer, as well.
Based on successful testing results, all the students took home both computer and color printer.
