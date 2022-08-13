100 YEARS — 1922
Escape from the North Bend jail
Three Marshfield prisoners get away Sunday
Pry open the bars at the window — were all held on charges of drunkenness
Three prisoners broke out of the city jail at North Bend early Sunday morning. They were prisoners who were being held by the Marshfield officers. Night Officer Higley had a rather busy time arresting drunks and packing them to the North Bend jail.
One prisoner was in a cell and could not get out. The others were in the corridor. They were Walter Smith, who had been taken up because he had too much to drink, a man known as “Sam the Sailor,” who has frequently been arrested for drinking, and Leo Knox, who was drunk and when searched had only 50 cents in his pockets. George Jorgenson was also in the place but had reached a point of intoxication where the prospects of escape did not appeal and he preferred to sleep.
The prisoners had taken apart one of the bunks and with a two by four timber thus secured pried apart the bars over the window and broke the glass. Smith, Knox and the sailor all got out through the window.
As none of the men who escaped were held on serious charges, no particular effort was made to hunt them when the jail breaking was discovered Sunday morning.
Since the Marshfield city hall burned the prisoners from there have been taken to the jail in North Bend.
Want fairgrounds filled for a park
Make athletic field of old race track district
Matter of financing to be arranged soon — have to wait for bridge work
Tentative plans for converting the old race track and fair grounds into a fine athletic field are being considered by a number of Marshfield men and will likely result in the district being filled by the Port of Coos Bay dredge during the winter months so that it can be made available next spring.
The matter was taken up last fall by local men who raised a fund to provide a temporary field for the Marshfield high school football team. However, the Coal Bank inlet bridge is out of repair and a dredge could not be taken into Coal Bank inlet within pumping distance of the area.
Let bridge contract
Judge Wade and the county court are now figuring on awarding the contract for the new highway bridge across Coal Bank inlet this fall so that work can be started about the first of the year. As soon as this is done, the dredge can be taken in and the work begun.
Would divide cost
The tentative plan provides for cooperation between the Marshfield school board, the city council and the port commission in doing the work.
The improvement will provide an athletic field for track, baseball and football for the students, something they haven’t had and which is a severe handicap in athletic training.
The city of Marshfield owns the tract and the filling would not only make the area usable but in addition to the athletic field would provide additional space for an auto ground and other public uses.
Coquille is to be 50 years old
Celebration to be held at county seat August 30
Old pioneers will be called together to celebrate the event — expect big gathering
COQUILLE — The people of Coquille are planning to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the city. The date set for the celebration is Aug. 30 and unless the plans are changed it will be held at that time.
The plan is to have a gathering of the old timers of the county. Special invitations will be sent to all of the old settlers of Coos county and a general invitation extended to the public.
Everyone who is a resident of the county will wear a ribbon. There will be different colored ribbons. Those who have been in the county fifty years will wear a gold ribbon and there will be other colors to distinguish those who have lived in the county forty, thirty and twenty years.
The plans for the celebration are in the hands of the Women’s Club of Coquille and the Commercial club.
50 YEARS — 1972
South Slough studied as ‘fragile region’
CHARLESTON — Oregon Coastal Conservation and Development Commission (OCCDC) members and Coos County officials today toured portions of South Slough recommended to be set aside as a so-called “ecologically fragile” area.
Port of Coos Bay president Robert Younker, OCCDC executive committee member, said some 3,000 acres and two miles of waterway stretching between Valvino Island and South Slough Bridge have been proposed as a wildlife sanctuary and natural area by a Charleston land use study committee.
OCCDC executive director Jim Ross said the tour of the South Slough area had been requested by the Coos County Planning Commission. Commission approval of private development of several areas along South Slough has been sought, according to assistant county planner Robert Bailey.
Ross said OCCDC staff planners are currently working on a program to identify all such “fragile” areas along the Oregon coast. “These so-called fragile areas,” Ross explained, “are locations where there is environmental concern for balance between conservation and development.”
He added that efforts would be made to set aside such “fragile” areas from private development. “Our definition of “fragile” would imply that development would cause irreparable damage to the environment,” noted Ross.
Rumors fly: Oakland may terminate agreement with CB-NB Athletics
Are the Oakland Athletics about to terminate their working agreement with Oregon Coast Baseball, proprietors of the Coos Bay-North Bend Athletics in the Class A Northwest League?
That’s the rumor being circulated about the circuit, from Seattle to Lewiston, to Spokane, Walla Walla and Tri-City; but not in the Bay Area.
Club officials have said, according to an informed source in Walla Walla, that Oakland will withdraw its working agreement at the end of this season.
“I know nothing of the sort,” countered Norm Koselke, administrative assistant in the minor league department for the Athletics’ organization in Oakland Tuesday. “As far as I know, we’ll be in Coos Bay-North Bend next year.”
John Claiborne, Director of Minor League Operations for the American League club, was unavailable for comment.
Curly Leininger, general manager of CB-NB, wasn’t fazed a bit by the rumor.
“I kinda surmise that they’ll pull out,” he said, hinting that all is not rosy and compatible between OCB and Oakland. “I’d e glad if they did.”
Past performances by Oakland — and Kansas City, the former home of the major league Athletics, would indicate that the “marriage” is about to be annulled. In years previous, the Athletics had a three-year agreement with Tri-City before withdrawing; then later had a three-year commitment with Lewiston before ceasing operations.
The present working agreement is reaching the end of its third season between Oakland and Coos Bay-North Bend — they went to the altar in 1970 in bringing professional baseball to Southwestern Oregon for the first time.
Should the Athletics pull out of Coos Bay-North Bend, they can hardly be faulted, for two specific reasons: attendance is lagging, woefully, and the playing surface/overall facility at the city-owned North Bend Municipal Ballpark is the worst in the Northwest League (granted the facility is unfavorable compared with Sick’s Stadium in Seattle and Fairgrounds Stadium in Spokane, both capable of seating over 10,000 fans, but it can be improved, greatly).
In each of the past two seasons, Coos Bay-North Bend, with a maximum seating capacity of 800, has been at the bottom in attendance figures; as of July 31 of this year, the A’s have drawn 6,221 customers for 16 home dates, or an average of 388 fans per game. The next lowest club, attendance-wise in the league is Lewiston, with an average of 976 per game.
McKay handcuffs A’s as Seattle wins, 5-4
SEATTLE — all good things must come to an end — and so it was Friday night as the Seattle Rainiers put a stop to Coos Bay-North Bend’s five-game win streak by handing the Athletics a 5-4 setback in a Northwest League contest at Sick’s Stadium.
Jeff McKay, former Marshfield High School star, put the stopper on the Athletics as he came on to relieve starter Juan Gomez with three runs across and no one out in the eighth and held the A’s to two hits and no runs while striking out three batters in the last two innings to record his tenth save of the season.
20 YEARS — 2002
Shrine Game marks 50th year
Four players and a coach from the South Coast will take part Saturday in the 50th annual East-West Shrine Game at Baker.
Reedsport quarterback Chad Harrington, Brookings-Harbor running back David Chesterman, Powers running back Frank Adamek and Douglas kicker/wide receiver Kyle Bachmeier are among the 30 players on the West squad for the All-Star game. Siuslaw coach Tim Dodson is helping coach the West team.
The annual event draws players from Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A and is one of the largest annual fun-raisers for the 19 Shriners children’s hospitals in North America.
Bandon safe as southern Oregon burns
Florence fire makes record
Winds were the major threat to fire crews still struggling Friday to contain what has become the largest active wildfire in the nation and also the largest in state history.
In Curry County, a pre-evacuation notice was posted to make sure residents are ready to leave on a moment’s notice if the Florence Fire, now at more than 330,000 acres, moves closer to a few dozen homes scattered along the river canyons near the ocean in the southwest corner of Oregon.
“This does not mean the residents are asked to leave, but that each resident is prepared to leave immediately if notified,” said Curry County Sheriff Kent Owens.
The fire is now the largest on record, exceeding the Tillamook Fire, which burned 311,000 acres in 1933 in the northwest corner of the state.
Winds were increasing Friday, along with the risk the Florence Fire could intensify and race toward the coast, said Carol Tucco of the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, which oversees fire management.
More than 5,000 firefighters are at the blaze, which covers about 463 square miles in southwest Oregon and Northern California. Although favoraele weather limited the fire’s advance in the Agness area, east winds gusting to 40 mph and temperatures in the 90s gave the blaze new vigor in the steep hills and valleys east of Brookings near the California border.
“Unfortunately, this thing is getting ready to blow up,” Owens said. “It’s been sort of idling the last few days. But with the wind change, it could go into high gear.”
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In