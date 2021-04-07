100 YEARS — 1921
Coos Bay gets a touch of winter
Severe hail storms and light snow falls
Weather suddenly bad since Saturday night, but skies clear up today
Coos Bay has had a touch of real winter weather Saturday night and Sunday and again Sunday night. It was more like Christmas time than the first part of April and the cold snap and storm was particularly keenly felt, coming as it did on top of a spell of pretty weather which proceeded it. However, today the skies cleared and it appeared that spring weather would come right back after the two days of winter.
Down to freezing
The temperature went down to 32 degrees above zero and during the 48 hours the mercury was up to 46 degrees. Saturday night and early Sunday morning there was a severe hail storm. During the day Sunday the snow was thick in the air for a time, but it melted almost as soon as it struck the ground. Some places in the hills the snow stayed on the ground through the day.
Again Sunday night there was more hail and quite a storm. The total precipitation with the snow and hail melted down to water was .86 of an inch, making the total since Sept. 1, 69.59 inches.
Form committee to aid starving
Coos County to raise $1500 for relief work
Local people start contributions for assistance of needy in Ireland
At a meeting of the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce last evening, a local organization was perfected to raise the quota of Coos and Curry counties in the campaign to raise funds for the American Committee for Relief in Ireland. Capt. J.F. Lucey, former assistant to Herbert Hoover, in European Relief work is in charge of it.
The total quota for the United States is $10,500,000 and Coos and Curry’s quota is fixed at $1,500.
Oregon thirsty have no chance
Ruling does not have effect in this state
Bone dry law of Oregon must stand good regarding of the federal laws
PORTLAND — The new ruling which allows doctors to prescribe beer to patients will not help the thirsty in Oregon in the least, according to John S. Smith, government prohibition director for Oregon. Mr. Smith says:
“The national prohibition act has no practical force in this state, because the Oregon law goes much farther than does the Volstead act. The Oregon law does not permit druggists to sell or have any liquors whatever except alcohol. This alcohol is subject to sale under conditions prescribed by state law.
“It must be understood distinctly and generally that none of the rulings interpreting the national prohibition law can lessen the force of the state law in the least.
“Some time ago a ruling was handed down relating to home manufacture of wine for personal use up to certain quantities. While that ruling applied to those states which are governed exclusively by the national prohibition law, it did not and could not affect conditions in those states that had previously enacted prohibition laws of their own. This was misunderstood by many, or at least many people wished to misunderstand it.”
Playground to be installed Sunday
America n Legion plans to put up paraphernalia
Local post members will donate work and women will furnish lunch
At a meeting of the executive committee of the Marshfield Post of the American Legion last night, it was decided to install the playground equipment, which the Legion has purchased, next Sunday, if the weather permits. The equipment will be installed on the unimproved portion of Sixth street between Central and Commercial, just north of the Myrtle Arms.
The playground paraphernalia secured consists of swings, horizontal bars, ladders, slides, etc. The funds for it were secured through various benefits which have been given.
North Bend gets new fire engine
La France machine has arrived in that city
Company will send an engineer to assemble it and test it out for the city
The new American La France fire engine for the city of North Bend arrived last night by freight.
The city wired to the American La France company this morning, apprising them of its arrival here, when they will, by previous agreement, send an engineer to assemble the engine and test its running order.
It will be perhaps two weeks before the city assumes possession of the engine.
50 YEARS — 1971
CB girl is Miss Oregon of Baton 1971
Miss Oregon of Baton 1971 is Cindy Aldrich, 16-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Aldrich of Coos Bay. She now enters national competition.
The state title was won in a beauty pageant March 27 in Myrtle Creek with participants from Portland, Salem, Hillsboro, Gladstone and Coos Bay.
Competition between the girls was carried out in a number of events starting at 9 a.m. with modeling baton uniforms, followed by demonstrations of strut and twirling abilities. Contestants then practiced for evening competition and were observed and interviewed by the judges during luncheon.
Evening competition opened with presentation of a talent other than baton and Cindy did Hawaiian and Tahitian dancing, for which she won the award for the talent in the show. The contestants were then modeled as they modeled evening dresses.
The new Miss Oregon of Baton attends Marshfield High School, where she is a member of the junior class. She has been a successful baton performer and teacher for a number of years. Her instructors are Mrs. Joseph DeMuth and Joan DeMuth.
‘Pre’ runs 13:01.5 in three mile
EUGENE — Amazing Steve Prefontaine has done it again.
The University of Oregon sophomore from Coos Bay continued to baffle track and field experts Saturday as he came up with his third consecutive top-notch performance in a dual meet with Stanford — the world’s best time in the three-mile run this year.
Prefontain ran 13:01.5 for the 12-lap event to become the second-fastest American runner behind the 12:53.0 of ex-Washington Stater Gerry Lindgren. Australia’s Ron Clarke set the world record with a 12:50.l4 clocking in 1966.
Major CB offenses increase
Major offenses in Coos Bay for 1970 increased by 6.3 per cent over 1969 (864 to 813), according to the 1970 annual statistical report of Chief of Police Rollie T. Pean.
“However, there have been some rather drastic changes in crimes within this category,” he said.
Burglary (213) and auto theft (48), two particularly serious problems (227 and 111) in 1969, were reduced by 6.2 per cent and 56.8 per cent respectively during 1969.
Larcent cases are up 24.4 per cent (577 from 464), attributed by Chief Pean to “increased enforcement of shoplifting laws.”
Other crimes remained fairly constant over the past three years.
Spaghts start construction on new racing complex
A new sports complex is being developed about six miles south of Coos Bay on Highway 42, with the first race track expected to be completed in time for competition in late summer.
Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Spaght, Shinglehouse Slough Road residents, said a quarter-mile oval paved race track is the first planned development at the 91-acre site. Construction began Saturday.
Bleachers will be built into an embankment, and concessions, rest rooms and press box on the level above. This will allow unobstructed view from concessions stand to the track, said Mrs. Spaght.
Parking will be available near the stands and the track with a tunnel for pedestrian underpass crossing. Picnic and recreation areas planned near the concessions stand and supervision to be provided for youngsters.
Plans for the development show a 50-foot paved track, 200-foot infield with pits and a 50-foot buffer strip, including a retaining wall and fence, between the track and spectators.
Future plans include one-eighth mile drag strip and 1 ½ miles trans-Am track; two tracks for motorcycles; 250 x 150 indoor arena for horse shows, games, exercising, etc. The arena will be of a size to qualify for state and national events, said Mrs. Spaght.
The whole complex will be known as the Ken-Kel Parkway.
20 YEARS — 2001
Stern that won’t go away
State officials still want it gone; consultant says there’s no safe way.
SALEM (AP) — A consultant hired by the New Carissa’s insurer told Gov. John Kitzhaber on Tuesday that it would be safer to let nature deal with the wrecked freighter than to remove it from the beach.
John Noble, a London-based casualty surveyor, said the ship’s steeply pitched and swaying engine room was too great a hazard for salvors to work aboard. Coos Bay’s rough surf and unknown shore geology also make seaward removal unlikely, he said.
“I wouldn’t want to be associated with this operation should it go ahead,” said Noble, chairman of BMT Murray Fenton. “I do believe, given a few good storms, nature will deal with this lump of steel.”
Noble and the ship’s insurers met Tuesday with Kitzhaber, Secretary of State Bill Bradbury and Treasurer Randall Edwards, the three members of the State Land Board.
Kitzhaber demanded last year that Britannia Steam Ship Insurance remove the wreck or pay the state $25 million.
Pirates sweep Civil War on new track
Marshfield opened its new track in style by sweeping a dual meet against rival North Bend Wednesday.
The Pirate boys beat the Bulldogs 79-66, while Marshfield’s girls won by a 96-49 margin under mostly sunny skies.
While the meet was filled with a number of solid marks, the best comments were about the new track and field facility at Pete Susick Stadium.
“Marshfield has a beautiful facility and we feel honored to be the first (visiting) team to compete on it,” said North Bend coach Steve Greif.
Athletes and coaches alike had similar thoughts on the new facilities.
“It’s really nice; I love it,” said Marshfield senior Jo Boatright. “Just being on it is so much more professional than the old track.”
“The track feels nice,” said teammate Maegan Traver. “It’s a lot better than that old Prefontaine tar we had. It’s a lot nicer to train on, too — it helps with injuries.”
Boatright and Traver both had big days to lift Marshfield’s girls.
Boatright, with just eight days of practice after helping Marshfield’s dance team win the state title, finished first in the long jump (15 feet, 11 inches) and the 100 hurdles and second to Traver in the triple jump (34-0) and to teammate Andrea McElyea in the high jump (4-8).
Traver, meanwhile, jumped 35-2 ½ in the triple jump and also won the 300 hurdles, with a good early-season time of 49.20. She finished third in the pole vault.
Hoop shooters win crown
Communty Sports: Eastside Elementary School students take first in NBA 2ball event
Brianna George and Brittney Young of Coos Bay joined forces to win the team level competition in the girls 8- and 9-year-old division of the NBA 2ball competition at the Rose Garden in Portland Sunday morning.
The teammates combined to score 29 points in one minute of shooting during the competition, beating three other teams that also reached the finals. The players receive point totals for various spots on the court.
“I thought we were doing real good,” said Young, who has been a good friend of George for about a year. “I felt real good after knowing we won.”
The two 9-yeare-old girls, who are fourth-graders at Eastside Elementary School, received their awards during halftime of the Portland game against Minnesota Sunday. They also got to be along the court during the warmups by the Blazers and Timberwolves.
They met one Blazer, Steve Smith, and got to slap high fives with the entire team.
“That was pretty cool,” said George, who is a big Blazers fan. “It was cool being on the floor and it was my first time there, so I was very excited.”
Wrestlers win state titles
Several wrestlers from the Sunset Middle School after-school program placed in the Kids State 14-and-under Freestyle and Greco Roman Championships over the weekend in La Pine.
Justin McGinnis and Andrew Jones won gold medals in both wrestling styles while Matt Frost won a gold in freestyle and a silver in Greco Roman. Jose Navarro was second in Greco Roman and first in freestyle.
Andrew Roberts, a Blossom Gulch fifth-grader, was first in Greco Roman and second in freestyle. Nick Peregino won silver medals in both styles while Tyler Lawrence and Zach Zamora finished fifth in each style and Jacob Potter was sixth in Greco.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In