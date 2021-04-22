100 YEARS — 1921
Praises local cheese plants
Department specialties inspect the factories
Says those in Coos and Curry counties are in splendid condition and are clean
H.R. Lochry, dairy manufacturing specialist of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, has just completed an inspection of the Coos and Curry cheese factories and is profuse in his praise of the progress that has been made since his last visit to Coos and Curry counties during August of last year.
“You wouldn’t know these factories,” he said. “Last year only one plant was painted on the inside. Now all but one or two are painted and are models of cleanliness.
“You can’t expect a dairyman to make much progress by way of clean production if he faces each morning a ragged looking cheese factory. Now they are spick and span and the dairymen are trying to keep pace with them.”
Marathon is run today
New Jersey man captures American event
Establishes a new record for the twenty-five mile road race of this country
BOSTON — The American Marathon, carrying virtually the road racing championship of the country at twenty-five miles, was won today by Frank Zuna of Newark, N.J., making a new record of two hours, eighteen minutes and fifty-seven and three-fifths seconds.
The previous record was two hours, 21 minutes and 18 1//2 seconds, made in 1920 by Mike Ryan of New York.
Charles Mellor of Chicago was second, and Peter Trivoulidas of New York, winner of last year’s race, was third.
Clean-up week is declared
Will come the first part of May, council decides
Ordinance is passed requiring the keeping up of parkings and making of lawns
The first week in May is to be Clean-up Week in Marshfield. This was decided last night by the city council at the regular meeting. The matter was presented by W.A. Reid, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, who stated that he appeared in behalf of the city beautiful committee of the chamber, the Marshfield Improvement club and the Business Women’s club.
Mr. Reid said that these organizations wanted the city to declare the clean-up week and go into it rather thoroughly. The idea was to get the city nicely cleaned up once and then keep it that way. It was part of the movement of the new Marshfield Improvement club. Mr. Reid said that the organization would do everything they could to see that everyone cleared up their premises if the city would help to haul away the rubbish. Mayor Ferguson suggested to Mr. Reid that he get each of the truck operators to furnish services half a day or a day free of charge so that the expense to the city would not be so great. Mayor Ferguson and Councilman Mulloy both agreed to donate such services with one of their trucks.
50 YEARS — 1971
North Bend’s Ralph Davis takes Greco-Roman title
EUGENE — Ralph Davis added another wrestling laurel to his collection Saturday by winning the United States Wrestling Federation junior division Greco-Roman title at 105.5 pounds.
Two weeks ago, Davis, a senior at North Bend, finished second in the USWF junior division Freestyle Championships in Stillwater, Okla. He is a triple-crown titlist for high school wrestling in Oregon.
North Bend’s Robin Richards ran afoul of a pair of top-rated open division matmen in the black-mark tournament at the 160.5-pound bracket. Former North Bend and University of Oregon star Gary West, who finished second in the weight class, scored a 14-2 decision over Richards and Jim Crumley of Oregon State beat him 5-2. Richards is a member of the U.S. Junior World Greco-Roman team that is headed for Japan the first week of May.
Coquille man dies in action
COQUILLE — Specialist Fourth Class John Lanning Wilson Jr., 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. John L. Wilson Sr., 925 N. Elliott St., Coquille, was killed as a result of hostile enemy fire while on a combat operation April 15 in Vietnam.
Born April 19, 1952 in Coquille, Wilson was a member of the 1st Battalion, 502d Infantry, 101st Airborne Division. He was a medical corpsman who took his basic training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He had been in Vietnam since last October and he had been in the Army two years.
Job prospects for Oregon college graduates ‘bleak’
PORTLAND — Job prospects for 1971 Oregon college graduates area about as bleak as they were for the class of 1970 — maybe even a little bit worse.
University placement directors and others queried on the spring job picture said a second consecutive class is having a tough time finding its niche in the workaday world. Two directors indicated better times for new job hunters appear to be coming — but aren’t here yet.
Some said jobs are even harder to find for the advanced degree candidates than for those with mere bachelor’s degrees.
Those who do find jobs are finding the pay only slightly above last year’s levels. There have been no big increases such as graduates came to accept as normal in the early and mid 1960s.
Sixes land purchased by state
Oregon State Parks Division of the State Highway Department has purchased 1,880 acres of Sixes River and Pacific Ocean frontage from Hughes Estate, according to Dave Talbot, state parks director, and Jack Hudson of Hudson Realtors, Coos Bay, who negotiated the sale for the Hughes family.
Development of the site will start this summer and river and ocean access will be open by 1972, Talbot said.
The new state park has been owned by the Hughes family for over 100 years, Hudson said. There are four heirs, Mary Farrier, a resident on the property; Sharon Heim, Margaret Heim and Joe Heim, all of Portland, according to Hudson.
There is a state highway, Cape Blanco Road through the property to Cape Blanco Lighthouse, which is operated by the U.S. Coast Guard and is excluded from the sale.
Talbot said it is one of the largest sale, both in size of property and in price, ever negotiated by the State Parks Division. The purchase price was rounded out to $850,000 by Talbot in making the announcement.
The property has been operated as a sheep and cattle ranch with Glenn Hensley as manager.
20 YEARS — 2001
Commercial anglers seek market in traditional recreational fishing grounds
Fishers move toward selling live fish for high-class, high-paying clients
A growing number of South Coast commercial fishermen are taking after a bevy of rock- and reef-dwelling fish with colorful names in search of a green lifeline.
Groundfish species such as lingcod, cabezon, greenling, yellowtail, china, black, grass and quillback are hard to catch and don’t fetch much when sent to market dead, so commercial anglers are wading into the lucrative business of selling live fish bound for glass tanks in chic California restaurants. Sport fishermen also target many of the same species found within a few miles of the coast and worry the growing commercial interest in groundfish will lead to a depleted fishery.
Thus, the stage is set for new battles over government management and fishing legacies as the Port of Bandon prepares to host a near-shore fisheries forum at the Bandon Community Barn on April 26.
Forum organizers and panel members representing nearly every facet of the near-shore fisheries debate say they are hopeful the symposium can be a productive, civil start toward achieving successful management of a fishery cloaked in uncertainty.
But lively discussions about live fishing are inevitable, as commercial and recreational fishermen, bureaucrats and environmentalists have already begun haggling over the abundance of groundfish stocks and who should have access to the near-shore reefs. Despite their differences, all sides agree on at least one thing: A coveted live rockfish sold to a swank San Francisco restaurant can fetch up to 10 times the price of a dead one headed to a local ice chest.
NB coach search begins again
Football: Ty Gregg takes head coaching position at La Pine
A year after hiring a new head football coach, North Bend High School’s search is on again.
Ty Gregg, who was hired in late May, informed the school on Wednesday that he will accept a head coaching job and full-time teaching position at La Pine High School next academic year.
Gregg told the returning Bulldog football players of his decision on Thursday.
North Bend athletic director Boyd Bjorkquist said the school is losing a good coach.
“I think given time he would have been very successful on the field and I think he did a great job with the kids,” Bjorkquist said. “I think the kids enjoyed playing for him.”
It will be a bittersweet move for Gregg, who had to make a move for the security of his family and teaching profession.
“That is basically what it came down to … having a full-time teaching job and taking care of my family,” he said.
Bandon not interested in growth, industry
BANDON — This town has big potential, if it can stay small.
A mixed crowd of about 20 residents, visitors, business people and community leaders gathered in Bandon Tuesday for the second installment of the South Coast Development Council’s round of community brainstorming forums and most agreed that a small Bandon can be an economically healthy Bandon.
Small town charm, a little imagination and a lot of entrepreneurial spirit will make this scenic hamlet a great place to visit and a better place to live, they decided.
“Our group’s theme was keep it small,” said SCDC Board member Guy Williams, as he presented visions for Bandon’s future and some prospective business ideas that will be used by the SCDC to draft a strategic and marketing plan. “We would like to see Bandon in 2006 exactly like it was in 2000.”
Williams, who represents Security Bank, qualified his statement by explaining the members of his break-out group desire to see Bandon continue to be a community of retirees, full of culture, shops and scenic beauty, but devoid of heavy industry and traffic.
“We would like to see some minor improvements, such as paved streets and bike paths,” he added. “But no large family-wage jobs, no large industry. We moved here for a reason.”
Participants did not confine their ideas to Bandon. They suggested only clean industries be brought to the Bay Area, so as to avoid a negative impact on the Bandon area.
Bulldogs bomb Pirates in Civil War
Baseball: North Bend hits five homers in 18-2 win over Marshfield
North Bend brought the lumber and supplied plenty of thunder in the season’s first segment of Civil War baseball.
Five different Bulldogs hit home runs and Jeff Kent pitched a complete game to lead North Bend to an 18-2 romp over Marshfield in Coos Bay on Tuesday.
The Midwestern League win improved North Bend to 3-3 in league and tied for fourth place with South Eugene. The two schools play today in Eugene. Marshfield dropped to 0-6 in league play.
The game, played at Marshfield, was originally scheduled to be at Clyde Allen Field in North Bend on Monday but was canceled because of rain.
Siuslaw may jump to Sky-Em
Reclassification: New proposal by committee will include big changes in Far West League
Coquille and Brookings-Harbor would be the only two original members remaining in the Far West League beginning in 2002 under the newest proposal from the Oregon School Activities Association’s Classification and Districting Committee.
As expected, the newest proposal, which will be released later this week, drops Myrtle Point, Reedsport and Bandon down to the Class 2A Big Fir League and North Bend down from the Class 4A Midwestern League into the Far West League.
The proposal also moves both Glide and Sutherlin, which had requested to enter the Far West League, over from the Sky-Em League, and in a new twist, moves Siuslaw into the Sky-Em.
As with the previous proposals, or “worksheets” as the committee calls them, the new proposal is a suggestion to get comments from schools before the committee makes its final recommendations to the OSAA Executive Board in December, said Peter Weber, a liaison to the committee for OSAA.
“Again, none of this is set in stone,” Weber said. “We are moving closer.”
Bulldogs top Marshfield in Civil War softball
Rally: Four-run fifth inning sets up North Bend win over Pirates
For the first time in their high school careers, North Bend’s softball players can say they beat Marshfield.
Jennie Macpherson pitched a four-hitter and the Bulldogs came up with several key hits in a four-run fifth inning that broke open a 2-2 game on the way to a 7-2 win over the Pirates Thursday at Ferry Road Park.
It was North Bend’s second straight Midwestern League win and kept the Pirates winless in league play.
“especially since we played so well tonight, I know we’ll do well the rest of the season,” said Bulldogs second baseman Robin Hoffmeister, who drove in her team’s first two runs.
The Bulldogs, a mix of freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors, celebrated the school’s first win over the Pirates in more than four years.
“It’s about time — we finally beat them,” said Hoffmeister, a junior.
“I haven’t beat Marshfield yet in any sport,” said junior shortstop Colby Bowman, who came up with the biggest hit for the Bulldogs Wednesday.
Her two-out single up the middle in the fifth inning put North Bend ahead for good.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
