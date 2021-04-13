100 YEARS — 1921
Cigar shop and home is burned
H.W. Smith suffers severe loss in El Cora factory
Blaze of unknown origin Saturday night — family was away — everything burned
Fire of unknown origin about 10 o’clock Saturday night destroyed the El Cora cigar factory and home of H.W. Smith, located in the same building in Bunker Hill. Not a thing was saved from the building.
Mr. Smith was a member of Towers’ orchestra and was playing at the dance and Mrs. Smith and little daughter were there with him.
The fire was discovered by Mrs. Pauline Jones, who resides at the home of her daughter, Mrs. F.M. Marhoffer, adjoining the burned building. She was about to retire and on raising the curtain saw the fire in the basement of the Smith home.
Loraine Ross and some others were first to respond. They broke in a window, but the flames and smoke made it impossible to enter. They called the Marshfield fire department.
Mr. Ross secured a garden hose and getting on the roof of the Marhoffer home was able to keep the roof from catching fire until the fire department arrived.
The fire department had to string 1250 feet of hose from the Coal Bank Inlet bridge but soon had a stream on the building. It was too far gone to save anything, but the blaze was put out and the Marhoffer and other nearby homes were safeguarded.
Port Orford man severely handled
Art Gilbert rescued from crowd by deputy sheriff
Charge of beating his wife led men at dance to give him harsh treatment
Art Gilbert, formerly of Bandon but recently running a restaurant in Port Orford, was rescued from a crowd there Saturday night by a deputy sheriff after threats had been made to hang him, according to Geo. C. Huggins, who arrived home from Curry County today.
According to the story told, the American Legion gave a dance at Port Orford Saturday night. Gilbert was there and so was Mrs. Gilbert, who is in rather delicate condition. Gilbert is alleged to have imbibed too freely of moonshine and before the dance broke up word was received that he had severely beaten Mrs. Gilbert. Men at the dance proceded to the Gilbert home and pulled him out. He was given a severe pummeling and knocked out by one. When he came to, another gave him like treatment, and then the talk of hanging him became rife, according to the story told Mr. Huggins. Just then the deputy sheriff appeared on the scene and took Gilbert into custody.
District Attorney Stearns of Curry county has been asked to find the most severe charge that can be placed against Gilbert and Port Orford men stated they would prefer it against him.
Coquille plans big celebration
Will invite governor Olcott and highway commission
Also proposed race against time between Coos Bay and Coquille — about April 30
President J.S. Lyons of the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce this morning received word from A.J. Sherwood of Coquille that at a meeting last night tentative plans were made for the celebration at Coquille of the completion of the Coos Bay-Coquille highway. The date will be about April 30. Coquillle has raised quite a fund for the event.
Some of the features of the program were agreed upon. Governor Olcott will be asked to make a flying trip from Salem to Coquille with Major Arnold, who took him by airplane from Portland to San Francisco yesterday.
Members of the state highway commission will be invited to attend and speak. Governor Olcott is to be the principal speaker of the day.
Another feature is to be a race against time from Coos Bay to Coquille. Drivers from practically all towns in the county will be asked to try it. President Lyons suggested the L.L. Thomas, Walter Wells of Marshfield, Henry G. Kern and C.S. Winsor of North Bend be chosen from the Bay. The racers would start at 7 o’clock in the morning.
The road would be closed to traffic until 8 o’clock, thus avoiding danger of accident.
Other features will be arranged. A holiday will be declared in Marshfield and North Bend so that everybody can join in the Coquille celebration.
Errors found in new Oregon laws
Some of the mistakes are quite amusing
One gives county clerk of Coos county power to name deputies and fix salaries
SALEM — An interesting study in errors is the volume of Oregon session laws of 1921, enacted by the late legislature, and soon to be ready for distribution in bound form. The errors, doubtless, were of the head and not of the heart. The intentions of the lawmakers were all right. But through a combination of carelessness on the part of persons who introduced some of the bills and of the engrossing and enrolling committees, the printed laws show that phrases intended to be in some of the laws were left out of the enrolled bills, that entire paragraphs stricken out by amendment are included in the measures as passed and that some appropriation bills failed to appropriate, while few of the laws are without grammatical errors.
In the printed laws most of the errors can be detected by bracketed words, and in one or two serious instances by foot notes written in by whoever read the copy that passed to the state printer. A cursory glance through the book shows that the total number of errors runs well above 200, besides many that doubtless escape the eye of the searcher.
Were it not for the existence of the emergency board it would be necessary to call a special session of the legislature.
Coos county error
The county clerk of Coos county is clothed with tremendous power under chapter 120, which was house bill 117, which says that “the county clerk may appoint his deputies, the annual salaries of such deputies to be fixed by the county clerk of Coos county.” The act was intended to say that the salaries should be fixed by the county court instead of the clerk.
Some amusing
Some of the errors are cause for amusement. A law relating to qualifications of jurors says they shall be in possession of their natural “facilities.” Natural “faculties” was the intended word.
In the military code occurs the words “In times of peach,” where “times of peace” is intended.
The lawmaker makes no distinction whatever between the words “or and “nor,” the former being used dozens of times when the latter should be used. There is confusion in the use of “effect” and “affect.”
50 YEARS — 1971
Coos County garbage: a growing crisis
New sites, more money pose problems for officials
An estimated 200 tons of garbage is dumped each week at four county-operated sanitary landfills.
Another 600 tons of Coos County solid waste is hauled to privately owned dumps. Another 30-60 tons is left to rot in health hazard and eyesore locations along nearly every rural road.
County sanitarian Al Anglin, in noting these statistics, recently described the county’s solid waste disposal problem as “a growing crisis which eventually have to be faced.”
Coos County Commissioner Lonnie Van Elsberg sounded a familiar alarm. “We are simply running out of suitable land where non-polluting sanitary landfills can be located.”
According to both commissioner and sanitarian, county geography is not readily adaptable to safe landfills. Anglin noted that the vertical characteristics of the county produce two major problems — flat land on which to dig landfill trenches, and land where high toxic runoff water from the trenches does not find its way into rivers and streams.
A portion of the county’s waste disposal problems are expected to be faced next month when county budget committee members face at least three separate requests for additional landfill disposal sites.
County commissioners have before them now requests for sites at Lakeside, Powers and the upper Millicoma area. “If we open up more than one additional site,” noted Van Elsberg, “the county will have to purchase an additional $40,000 to $50,000 in equipment alone to maintain the new sites.”
The county now spends in excess of $45,000 each year in operating its four landfill sites — Remote, Bandon, Fairview, Crown Point. The sites at Remote and Bandon are each scheduled for an additional landfill trench in the coming year. County road department estimates place the cost of each trench (400 feet long by 40 feet wide by 15 feet deep) at over $4,000.
NB plans new gym, school
North Bend School District 13 school board members Monday night approved preliminary planning for a new elementary school at Lakeside and a new high school gymnasium.
Need for the new Lakeside Elementary School and high school gymnasium were reported by the superintendent. He read from an evaluation by Oregon Board of Education School Facilities Specialist Ivan Luman describing the Lakeside plant as “poor” and “inadequate” and recommending a 10-acre school district site at Lakeside be developed with school plant to serve grades one through six.
Superintendent Jim Ulum said Lakeside is one of the two fastest growing areas in the district and the school currently serves 106 students through the third grade. Fourth graders are bussed to Sunny Hill and Glasgow and fifth and sixth graders to North Bay.
Regarding a new gym, Ulum said the present facility is inadequate for basketball practice and other functions scheduled there, and noted that the junior high gym is used for varsity basketball games. He said school enrollment is expected to increase to nearly 1,500 before another high school is built and pressure for added gym facilities will continue to increase.
20 YEARS — 2001
Timber sale pushes county closer to budget goal
Coos County’s economic outlook improved on Tuesday when the county received bids for timber on four out of five parcels of county land.
Even so, the county is still roughly $600,000 short of its budget mark, according to Commissioner John Griffith.
Commissioner Nikki Whitty said the commissioners still are not sure what effects the budget shortfall will have on county services.
“We have to start working those things out,” Whitty said.
In the past, timber sales have helped backfill the county’s budget. Last year’s $3.4 million in timber sales accounted for roughly 15 percent of the county’s general fund, according to the commissioners.
Once the timber bids have been approved, the commissioners will begin fine-tuning the county’s budget, which must be approved by June 30.
Griffith said Tuesday’s sales grossed approximately $1.7 million.
The pitch is on for Bandon street tax proposal
BANDON — It’s not a new tax.
Well, it is. And it isn’t.
Confused?
Those who want to smooth Bandon’s rough exterior by replacing an urban renewal property tax with one that can fund street improvements are striving to make sure there is no confusion when the city’s voters face a $10-year Local Option Street Tax on the May 15 ballot. In an effort to clarify what Measure 6-78 will and will not do, City Councilor David Kimes hosted two town hall meetings at the Bandon Community Center Tuesday.
“You’re paying it now, and you’re going to be paying it for a long time,” Kimes said of the 84.5 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value that Bandon residents will continue to pay the city, whether or not they decide to earmark the money for street paving projects.
Currently, one of the taxes paid by Bandon property owners is used to fund urban renewal special levies and the money raised — about $200,000 a year — can only be used for projects within Bandon’s two Urban Renewal Districts.
But 90 percent of the city’s 11 miles of gravel streets are located outside the urban renewal zones.
Urban renewal is important because it raises property values and helps curb urban blight, said Kimes, but it’s not helping solve one of Bandon’s most visible problems — rough roads.
“It’s tremendous dichotomy to have the Sprague Theater and 11 miles of unpaved streets,” he said of the new $3 million state-of-the-art theater in a town full of dusty, chuck-holed streets.
Adopting the street tax won’t destroy urban renewal, nor will it lead to higher taxes, said Kimes. In effect, the 10-year street tax would replace the special levies, freeing up nearly $2 million to be used to pave Bandon’s streets in coming years.
Bound for Boston
Coos Bay father and son to run marathon Monday
Aaron Miller knows his first trip to Boston will be an educational one.
Miller, a Marshfield senior, will fly out of Portland Sunday morning with his dad, Rex, for a three-day trip to Massachusetts.
They will see many of the historical landmarks in a city rich with history that is celebrating its annual Patriot’s Day Monday.
Oh, and they will participate in a race, too.
The Millers will to the line as two of 15,000 runners for the 105th running of the Boston Marathon Monday morning. It will be the second time in the race for Rex and the first for Aaron.
“I’m really excited,” Aaron said. “It sounds like it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
The Millers both ran qualifying times for the race last December at the California International Marathon in Sacramento, Calif., and have been aiming for Boston for a couple years.
“I made the boast when I went in 1997 to the kids that if any of you are ever fast enough to run a qualifying time, we’ll go,” Rex said.
Aaron took him up on the challenge.
He has run just four marathons, but bettered the qualifying standard of 3 hours and 10 minutes at the CIM race in 1999 and then again in December, when he ran a career-best 3:01.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
