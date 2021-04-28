Find nothing in South Inlet raid
Officers make futile investigation of district
Balcom and Viers taken to county jail Saturday — may serve long time
Deputy Sheriff Malehorn, Constable Goodman and others Saturday night made an inspection tour of the South Inlet and beach district in a futile effort to locate stills and moonshine supplies which were reported to be located there. Some cabins were searched, but no arrests were made, no liquor being secured and no stills located.
Complaints are reported to have been sent from Empire to the sheriff’s office at Coquille several days ago and Sheriff Ellingsen and Deputy Malehorn came over Saturday afternoon to look into them.
Two go to jail
Geo. Balcom of Plat B and E.L. Viers of Ferndale, who pleaded guilty to the ownership of the two stills secured on Larson Inlet Friday night, were taken to the county jail at Coquille Saturday by Deputy Malehorn. Viers is to serve thirty days and Balcom twenty days in addition to the $250 fine each is to pay. Balcom’s jail term was made less by Justice Joehnk on his claims of having a family to support.
In case the fines are not paid, they will be required to lay it out in the county jail at the rate of $2 per day.
Forfeits $50 bail
C.J. Duncan was arrested about midnight Saturday by Constable Goodman. Duncan was hardly able to navigate and had a considerable portion of a quart left. He was held in jail Saturday night and Sunday morning posted $50 in Justice Joehnk’s court for his appearance for trial, but later he indicated he would forfeit the bail and return to his home near north of Reedsport.
May open mine near poor farm
J.H. Flanagan to ship first load from Southport mine, long closed today
David D. Shelton, of Portland, is here today looking over 640 acres of land, five miles from Coquille and about a mile from the Coos county poor farm, which he and others are taking over as a coal mining project. The tract is held by the Coquille Coal and Coke Co.
Some development work was done on it, but Engineer Strand, of Portland who had charge of it died suddenly a few months ago. Mr. Shelton said that Engineer Evans, formerly with the State Bureau of Mines, will come down soon and make a report on the mine and its possibilities.
Business closes at 12 Saturday
Mayor Ferguson declares half holiday for event
Great throng will join in Coquille celebration — extra patrol for highway
Business will suspend at noon Saturday in Marshfield so that everyone will have opportunity to participate in the celebration of the opening of the Coos Bay-Coquille highway at Coquille. The Coos Bay Business Men’s association members agreed to close.
Mayor Ferguson first considered declaring a whole holiday Saturday, but put it up to the business men and the consensus of opinion reported to him favored closing at noon.
Mayor Loggie of North Bend is at Coquille today but it is expected that he will declare a half holiday in North Bend.
By closing at noon, most of the business men will have a chance to get to Coquille for the big parade which starts at 1 o’clock.
It is understood that extra traffic officers will be stationed along the highway at several points all day and evening Saturday to see that speeding and careless driving is avoided, lest serious accidents result.
Auto road race is turned down
Coos county court refuses to give official consent
Judge and commissioners unable to give official consent to contest Saturday
COQUILLE — The Coos county court turned down the request of a committee of Coquille business men to give their official consent to the proposed auto road race from Marshfield to Coquille next Saturday morning as a feature of the highway celebration. Judge Wade was joined by Commissioners Kern and Yoakum in the decision. They cited three reasons for refusing official sanction to the speed contest:
First — That the highway is really in the jurisdiction of the State Highway Commission yet instead of the Coos county court.
Second — Danger of serious accidents in the race itself.
Third — Establishing a speed record which would be a precedent to drivers for months to come to try and beat the time between Marshfield and Coquille.
The men behind the celebration were grieved over the loss of the race, feeling that it would be quite a feature.
City provides an airplane field
Amount is allowed the committee in charge
Will be located at race track and made place for the forestry service planes
Provisions were made for an aviation field by the city council at the meeting last night. A committee of the Chamber of Commerce appeared at the meeting and presented the matter. The committee was composed of Dr. L.G. Johnson, E.I. Chandler and Claude Nasburg. Ben Chandler, who is out of the city, is also a member. James Case, the aviator, accompanied the committee as well as W.A. Reid, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce.
Mr. Reid said that the city had provided $250 for the auto camp grounds at the race track and that with the free work that was being done the grounds were to be fixed up so there would be a saving of $400. Mr. Reid said that the aviation landing place was quite as important. He said the city engineer had made an estimate and that it was found the aviation landing place could be made at a cost of $650. The committee was willing to raise one half if the city would give the other half, the sum of $325. The committee would see to the work and provide the service necessary for the airplanes.
Says apple crop good in Oregon
Charles Brand of Roseburg tells of conditions
Brother of Marshfield City Attorney predicts promising season in this state
Charles Brand of the Overland orchards near Roseburg, and a brother of City Attorney J.T. Brand of Marshfield, is quoted in the Roseburg News Review as saying that Oregon will have a good apple year. Mr. Brand is quoted as follows after conferring with Willamette Valley fruit men:
“I conferred with a number of fruit growers of the Willamette Valley and found them very optimistic over the outlook.
“From all parts of the East come reports of damages to the orchards by storm, cold and frost. The East will have a very small fruit crop, the brokers state, and consequently the demand for Oregon apples will be much greater than ordinarily.
“In Oregon, however, conditions are much more favorable. There are a few sections where there has been some damage by frost, but the apple crop will not be affected to any great extent. From all indications we will have a bumper crop. This should be another good Spitzenberg year, and altogether we ought to have a fine crop.
“One lesson we learned last season was that the market prefers a large apple. Our big apples brought an excellent price and found ready sale while we are still holding some of the small fruit. The excessive rains have put additional moisture in the soil and this should result in big fruit. In fact the indications point to a much larger apple this year than formerly and with a little thinning and cultivation the average size should be much better than in past years. If the growers are careful to work for a big apple the prices received will more than repay for the extra care and work demanded.”
1971
CB parking meters source of revenue, frustration
What would happen if parking meters were removed from the streets of Coos Bay?
For one thing, a lot of people would shout “hurrah!”
Those who are fined for parking meter violations would be in the forefront of cheering throngs, but running a close second would be those who find meters a nuisance to contend with while shopping.
Some people complain about them and others accept their presence more philosophically.
“We could get by without them,” said one man during a man-on-the-street interview by The World in downtown Coos Bay. “Every place else is getting by without them.” On the other hand, “sometimes they’re all right,” he said, “but we have lots of trouble making deliveries with trucks.”
Some irate drivers who come in to the Coos Bay city hall to pay a parking meter fine say, I’ll never shop here again” or “I’ll shop in North Bend from now on.”
“But you see them downtown later,” said the meter fine clerks.
Some show the other side of the coin. “I don’t get many tickets. They are probably necessary to raise money although I don’t know what it goes for … they’re part of living.”
But what would really happen if on-street meters were removed — not parking lot meters but street meters? What effect would it have on the city’s budget?
This is what Harvey Duerksen, city councilman, would like to know and what the Coos Bay city council may ponder as they wrestle again with parking problems at tonight’s council meeting.
Duerksen asked the city manager to provide figures for tonight’s meeting, saying “maybe we could use this as a wedge to get a higher tax base.”
Coos-Curry mineral prospects bright
BROOKINGS — The brightest possibility in the future of the mineral industry in Coos and Curry counties is in the potential development of industrial rocks and minerals, but there is also a potential for offshore gold mining, R.E. Corcoran, state geologist, told members of the Curry County Community Action Council recently at a meeting at Whaleshead Cove, north of Brookings.
“The field of industrial rocks and minerals is the most rapid growing of Oregon’s mineral industries. The demand for building stone, road aggregate, roofing granules, jetty rock and sand and gravel is constantly increasing, Corcoran said.
Rocks suitable for most of these uses are available in the area, he added. “Probably the greatest potential is the use of native stone as a decorative building stone. Architects really like our native stone and this type of use is growing,” Corcoran added.
An offshore survey devoted to testing for gold in sediments on the continental shelf off southern Oregon is being conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey in cooperation with Oregon State University Oceanography Department, Corcoran reported. “The best area appears to be off Cape Blanco where high gold content in black sands deposits has been found,” he said. Presumably more studies will be carried out in the area, Corcoran added.
“It is just a matter of time before the price of gold goes up,” he said. Once the price increases gold mining along the black sands area could become profitable, Corcoran told the C.A.P. group.
Keizer promises 24-hour emergency care
Board says go ahead with 30-bed addition
Emergency and hospital service around the clock will be available at Keizer Memorial Hospital following action taken by the Keizer board Tuesday night.
The board also decided to proceed with construction of a 30-bed addition to the hospital, which is expected to be available for occupancy by the end of the year. This decision was made over the protests of two board members who sought to postpone any final action on the wing until it could be determined if McAuley Hospital will remain open.
Details of the emergency operation remain to be worked out, but the hospital will hire from two to four staff doctors to work with its present medical staff to operate the 24-hour emergency service.
Foster McSwain, board chairman, told The World this morning that the cooperative emergency schedule now operating at Keizer and McAuley will not function after Keizer’s new service begins. “We’ll be providing 24-hour 7-day-week emergency care as soon as we can.”
The new doctors will be in addition to the doctors presently on the hospital staff and will work only in the emergency operation, it was stressed, and will not engage in private practice.
The service will require the cooperation of doctors on the present hospital medical staff which has been “wholeheartedly assured,” said the directors in a statement of policy adopted by resolution.
2001
Council ponders airport name
Fly: Port argues that travel agents and others book people into other airports because of name
The time may have come to change the name of the North Bend Municipal Airport, but North Bend City Councilors aren’t so sure.
Changing the airport’s name became the topic of discussion at an Oregon International Port of Coos Bay meeting in late March. Since then, the proposal for changing the airport’s name has circulated throughout the Bay Area.
Possible suggestions have been the Coos Bay-North Bend Airport, the North Bend-Coos Bay Airport and the Coos Bay Airport. But the final decision about the airport’s name is completely up to the City Council.
On Tuesday, the port’s general manager, Allan Rumbaugh, officially asked the council to consider changing the airport’s name to something that included Coos Bay. Four port commissioners also attended the meeting.
Port Commissioner Ingevar Doessing said the present name causes confusion.
“That results in a loss of revenue for the airport,” he added.
Milner Crest falls to budget ax
Figures finalized: Bunker Hill spared as 2001-02 budget approved by district committee
The Coos Bay School District’s Budget Committee pulled off a balancing act Wednesday night and saved one elementary school from closure.
Milner Crest Elementary School will close in June. Bunker Hill Elementary School will remain open.
While several upset Milner Crest parents watched, the Budget Committee unanimously passed a resolution, approving a $25.5 million budget for the 2001-02 school year. The budget now goes to the School Board for public hearings and consideration.
“This is made with reluctance to get a balanced budget,” said board member Tom Bennett, as he made the motion to close only one school instead of two. “I can’t get there with zero school closures.”
Closing Milner Crest would be the least disruptive because it is the smallest school and students wouldn’t have to go much farther to get to either Blossom Gulch or Madison elementary schools, Bennett said.
Board member Don Blom asked if the board would be faced with the same situation of closing a school next year.
“There are two schools of thought,” Bennett responded. “We can hang on tight to what is best for our kids or we can make the hard decision now. I think we need to hang on as long as we can.”
Davis crowned regional champion
Katie Davis came back a champion.
The North Bend High School student and Gymnastics Plus member took first place in the vault at the regional gymnastics championships in Kirkland, Wash., on Saturday and Sunday.
The 16-year-old scored a 9.175 to win the vault and placed fifth in the all-around competition. Davis competed at Level 8 for 16- to 18-year-olds.
Davis also won a gold (vault) and silver (uneven bars) at the Oregon State Championships two weeks ago.
Fishery forum: Talks off to a civil start
Future: Fishermen and community leaders exchange ideas at informational meeting
BANDON — Better now than later. Better united than divided. Better us than them.
When it comes to sparing Oregon fishermen more after-the-fact regulation handed down by Washington bureaucrats, many of the more than 100 people who packed the Bandon Community Barn on Thursday to discuss the future of a new, popular and lucrative fishery see eye to eye.
Commercial and recreational fishermen, conservationists and scientists said in a nearly unified voice that local intervention is needed to ensure the sustainability of groundfish species living amidst the rocks, reefs and kelp beds within a few miles of the South Coast. Coveted species valued by conservationists, weekend warriors and lifelong commercial fishermen need to be saved today, rather than recovered in long and painful management programs tomorrow, they said.
Civility, rather than acrimony, dominated as commercial and recreational fishermen, community leaders and others exchanged management ideas with panel members assembled by the Port of Bandon to shed light on live fishing, a relatively new practice in the angling world that is garnering a lot of attention due to its potential for big profits and big problems.
Dry rot closes Coos Bay landmark
Chosi Bridge: Report calls for replacement of Mingus Park structure
A popular Mingus Park landmark has been covered in yellow tape, barricaded and shut down.
An engineering report has deemed the park’s Chosi Bridge unsafe for pedestrians, and urged the city to limit the public’s use of the bridge. The city, which has posted the bridge as temporarily closed for repairs, has complied.
“An inspection of the Choshi pedestrian bridge revealed that the bridge is not safe and should be immediately condemned or temporarily shored until replacement or removal,” indicates the study issued by Wood Composites Engineering, of Corvallis.
The study found rot is so prevalent on the structure that the bridge can only support 25 percent of capacity.
“It isn’t safe,” said Coos Bay Community Services Director Shanda Shribbs. “We’ve closed it temporarily.”
Rot problems on the bridge became evident two years ago after a change in cleaning practices.
From 1988 to 1998, the bridge was hand-cleaned with water. In 1999, however, the bridge was pressure-washed, causing the rotted areas to become exposed.
The report blames the damage on inadequate preservative treatment of the wood and poor connection detailing between the guard rails and the main beams.
But fixing the bridge, the report states, is not a long-term option due to the extensive penetration of the rot.
