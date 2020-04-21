April 21, 1920
HARBOR VIEWS TO BE SHOWN HERE
COMMITTEE OF EXPERTS WILL ARRIVE HERE FRIDAY
Will Decide on Location of Terminal Dock – Arrange Public Meeting for Friday Night
The Port of Coos Bay Commission today made arrangements for a public meeting to be held at the Orpheum Theater Friday evening for the presentation of slides showing harbor and dock improvements along the coast, including some of Coos Bay. Engineer Hegdart of the Port of Portland will deliver a talk, explaining the views shown and also talking on harbor work in general. It is possible that others of the party who will include Manager Bartlett of the Port of Astoria and Engineer Polhemus of the U. S. Engineer’s office at Portland may also speak.
The party is coming here for the purpose primarily of selecting the best location for the proposed terminal dock which the Port of Coos Bay will build. They will spend Friday and Saturday here inspecting the Bay and ascertaining the needs for the terminal dock. They will return to Portland Sunday and submit their findings in writing later.
TRAFFIC RULES ARE DISCUSSED
NEW ORDINANCE IS CONSIDERED BY NORTH BEND COUNCIL
Discussed at Length and Matter Is Laid Over Until Next Regular Meeting for Action
The North Bend city council met last night in special session to consider the new traffic ordinance, which is a merging of the several prior ordinances into one.
Some time was spent reading the measure, which is considerably long, and it was discussed at great length.
It was decided to rewrite one section, a measure regulating the speed of trucks, and the ordinance was allowed to lay over until the regular meeting, next Tuesday, to be put to a vote.
April 21, 1970
Ocean Outfall Plan Supported At Coos Bay Meeting
Some compromises must be made if the Bay Area is going to have industry, said Ely Weathersbee, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Monday night.
The direct discharge of waste, untreated except for some screening, into the bay from Coos Head Timber Co. pulp mill and occasional need for pumping Menasha Corp. waste from its effluent lagoon add up to an “unsatisfactory and unacceptable situation,” he said.
Weathersbee spoke at a Coos Bay dinner meeting of the Southwest Chapter of Professional Engineers of Oregon. His subject was air and water quality control in the Coos Bay area.
Bats Cause Closure At Millington
Millington School is expected to be closed at least until Thursday, and possibly for the entire week, as a result of the colony of bats which was discovered in the attic of the school late last week.
A private concern and the Coos County sanitation authority were at work Monday seeking to exterminate the bats with a chemical powder.
The bat colony came to light when it was found that five youngsters, for two days, had played with a bat. The bat, which died, was found to have been rabid.
However, examinations by Dr. Allen Munroe, Coos County health officer, of the five boys disclosed that none had been bitten by the bat nor was there any indication that any had been infected by dead animal.
April 21, 2010
A place to feel safe
Resource center opens new shelter
From the outside, nothing about the Women's Safety & Resource Center's newest shelter identifies it as a temporary home for domestic violence victims.
It's hard to tell from the inside, too. Filled with new furniture, tile and hardwood flooring, and flooded light from picture windows, the homey Jane's House was remodeled to welcome mothers and their children during times of need. It is located next door to the Resource Center's other shelter, Chloe's House, which is intended for single women.
'We want them to know that they deserve a place like this," said Executive Director Judy Moody as she walked through the house. 'This to me says, 'You don't have to live in chaos. You don't have to live in a place that's disorganized.'"
Merchants to sheriff: We’re fed up!
Business owners and sheriff look for solutions
If Coos County Sheriff Andy Jackson didn't know already, he now knows well the frustrations of Charleston merchants.
Jackson was in the hot seat, so to speak, Tuesday evening during a Charleston Merchants Association meeting at the fire department. More than 20 attended the function, in which business owners complained to Jackson about public drunkenness and drug dealing.
The consensus: Charleston needs more patrols.
As an unincorporated area, Charleston relies on the county and Oregon State Police to enforce the law. But officers have little presence, merchants say.
April 21, 2015
Wild Rivers Center opens at resort
Bandon Dunes owner Mike Keiser has a long history of generosity on the South Coast.
The newest example of that is the visually stunning Wild Rivers Center, which was celebrated in a grand opening Tuesday at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
The center is the home for the Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, which Keiser helped create in 2010, and will be used by many of the groups that partner with WRCA.
Keiser paid for the center himself, and is charging WRCA a token $1 yearly rent.
Oysters are the headliners, but Ahh Shucks! Is all about community
Oyster feed helps raise funds for several Charleston projects
If history is any indication, the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology's dining hall is going to be packed on Saturday.
The Ahh Shucks! Charleston Oyster Feed returns Saturday for its 10th straight year. Organizers say it feeds, on average, about 400 people, while also raising money to improve conditions around town.
It is hosted by, and a fundraiser for, the Charleston Community Enhancement Corporation.
--
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository store in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
