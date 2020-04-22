HAUSER — A third case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution. Coos Health and Wellness announced the case on Wednesday afternoon and it is the third case from an adult in custody at Shutter Creek.
The first positive case was reported at the facility on April 9, while the second case was confirmed on Monday. This is the third positive coronavirus case in all of Coos County.
“There is no reason to believe there won’t be more cases,” said Brian Leon of Coos Health and Wellness on Monday at a press briefing after the second case was announced.
Shutter Creek is one of three correctional facilities in the state that has reported positive cases. Santiam Correctional Institution has reported four adults in custody have tested positive for the virus in addition to six employees. Four employees at the Oregon State Penitentiary have tested positive as well.
As of Monday, approximately 10 employees at Shutter Creek had been tested and each test came back negative.
Congregate settings, such as this minimum security facility, have been hotbeds for the virus throughout the country. At Shutter Creek, the approximately 300 adults in custody are divided into three dorms of about 100 each where they spend most of their days. One inmate described that, while sitting on his bed, he was within five feet of about 12 other adults in custody.
Employees and inmates have been given access to masks and have their temperatures checked on a regular basis.
This story will be updated.
