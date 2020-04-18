SOUTH COAST — “I feel like Santa Claus,” says Scott Cooper.
Cooper, executive director of Alternative Youth Activities (AYA), a nonprofit group and private school for youth throughout the South Coast as well as adjudicated youth, is working hard to keep his students and their families fed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Two weeks ago, the Oregon Food Bank increased the ability of local pantries to hand out food to people living below 300% of the federal poverty line. For Cooper, that means more students and families can stay fed during this economic plunge.
“It started off with making sure our students had food,” he said. “We deal with a lot of homeless children and generational poverty, so it started out with giving food boxes rather than just a meal at lunchtime.”
Somewhat like Santa, Cooper is handing out these food boxes once a week. And each week, he sees a 20% increase in the number of families showing up.
In the past four weeks, said Cooper, 100 families have been fed. “I’m at the point where I’m handing out two pallets full of food.”
Because AYA often has homeless students, the organization is part of the local Food Share. And AYA has doubled down on buying more food than ever before.
“We’re ‘education,’” said Cooper, “but we are still a nonprofit in the community. And this was one way for us to give back.”
As the families show up for food, he asks how many people are in the household, so he knows how much food they need. Cooper has seen some families with up to seven children to feed.
Morning coffee, morning round-up
But Cooper isn’t alone in his efforts to help those in need.
On the other side of Coos Bay, in the shadowed parking lot of Harmony United Methodist Church, Pastor Donald Ford marches through a year-old parking lot turned homeless camp.
Ford walks through the camp every morning to keep tally on who’s there, a firm voice keeping the peace.
He’s also the one who shows up seven days a week to set out food each morning, make coffee, even take everyone’s temperature and heart rate.
As of Thursday morning, there were almost 80 homeless individuals and families. “We’ve been feeding them like this in the morning since the (pandemic) hit the forefront, so about a month and a half ago,” said Ford.
Food banks are contributing, as is the local senior center, which has closed its doors to follow social-distancing guidelines.
“We’re getting one, two or three new people here a week,” Ford said.
He’s seen an uptick in the number of homeless evicted from state parks after those locations closed in response to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s orders to limit contact with others. “That’s more of an emergency-type thing that we’re seeing,” he said.
As for the people Ford is helping, “You can see they aren’t following social-distancing rules, because that’s not the way they are.” He sees many of those in the camp still sharing cigarette butts.
“That’s why, if something breaks out here, we will have to move these people.”
Ford and other homeless advocates are part of a task force led by Coos Health and Wellness to create a plan for dealing with the local homeless population should COVID-19 gain a foothold. He said all he knows right now is that if someone in the camp is afflicted, they’ll all need to be ready to move.
Meantime, Ford said, at least the local officials know where to find the homeless population if the virus were to strike the most vulnerable. “Everyone knows where they are,” he said. “They’re here.
“We’re not using the church for anything right now, and are streaming our church services on our Facebook page at 11 a.m. every Sunday.”
For now, even as Ford puts his battle face on to care for his ever-growing flock, Cooper looks at their children with hope. “I’m hoping we’re reprioritizing ourselves, that we look at our neighbors and become more humane,” Cooper said.
“As we social distance, I think we’re coming closer together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In