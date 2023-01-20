Over the past several days the Coos County Sheriff's Office has taken several reports of purses, wallets and other items stolen out of several unattended vehicles in the Bastendorff beach day-use parking areas. These areas included property owned by the Bureau of Land Management, Oregon State Parks, and Bastendorff County Park.
Deputy Michael Smith who was working his Bureau of Land Management duties in the Bastendorff area became aware of these crimes and began aggressively investigating these vehicle thefts.
On January 14 at about 1 p.m., Deputy Smith was patrolling the Bastendorff Beach area attempting to develop leads related to the vehicle break-ins. Smith located and stopped a vehicle for several traffic violations on Bastendorff Road near Bastendorff Beach Campground.
The driver of the vehicle was issued several violation citations and the vehicle she had been driving was towed from the location by Mast Brothers Towing. The passenger of the vehicle, identified as 48-year-old Joseph John Fuller, was found to have warrants out of Coos County and placed under arrest.
During the traffic stop, items stolen during a recent burglary of a residence were also located inside the vehicle and seized. Fuller was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked into the jail on the outstanding warrants. This investigation is continuing.
While visiting the coast, the Coos County Sheriff's Office would like to remind you;
-Please lock you vehicle before you leave
-Please take your valuables with you
-Please Park you vehicle in a visible area
