Lavinia Vale is a woman with a mission to bring Burlesque to the South Coast, and her first stop will be in Coquille in celebration of World Burlesque Day.
Vale will be shimmying her way onto the stage with a handful of burlesque beauties alongside her on Saturday, April 22 for the Coos Corner Cabaret.
“We have four performers and a stage kitten that are going to blow people away,” said Vale.
Vale says she plans to kick off the event with a song at a lively and fun event that will get the crowd oohing and aaawing.
“I have seen all of the acts and they are amazing. It’s going to be fun,” the Burlesque performer said.
Vale said she first tried Burlesque as an art form in 2020 during a difficult time – and it changed her life for the better. Now she wants to introduce it to the local community.
“It’s an empowering art form that punches up, not down – and it’s been in America since the 1860s,” Vale said.
The performer said she wanted to hold her first event in honor of World Burlesque Day. It was started in 2020 by Sapphira, a London-based performer, producer, and instructor. While the local performance is a few days before World Burlesque Day, Vale says the Coos Cabaret event is a “pre-game” for the big day.
“It started as a way for performers worldwide to unite while being Safer Together (but distant) during the lock downs,” Vale said. “Since then, it has become a tool to bring more attention to burlesque to educate people on what burlesque is and why it’s so important as a method of self-expression, self-love, and empowerment.”
World Burlesque Day representatives say the performance style comes from theatre and comedy and involves the tasteful element of tease. Burlesque has had a revival since the 2000s and many find it has helped them to grow in body positivity and confidence.
Vale said she has always been a performer, and has a degree in performing arts, so she is experienced with public speaking, theater and being on stage. Burlesque has given her another way to express herself.
“I can just be on stage and move and emote myself through movement. It’s powerful being on stage and knowing you have your audience right here,” she said holding up the palm of her hand. “And I can crush them or set them free.”
The burlesque performer said one of her favorite things about Burlesque is that it is for every body (emphasis on body). It’s also something fun and different to go out and experience in Coos County.
“I want there to be a variety of entertainment options, not just going out to a bar to drink and yell loud over the music or watch sports,” Vale said.
“There is more that you can do. You can empower other people and appreciate others bodies without sexualizing them. Which sounds weird because I do burlesque. But I’m not up there for you. I’m up there for me,” she said. “There’s a lot of really empowering things going on and I am very excited for it.”
The Coos County Cabaret will take place on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. at the Corner Bar and Grille, 209 W First St in Coquille. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
