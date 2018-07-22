The World newsroom, The Umpqua Post and The Bandon Western World staffs received 11 awards, including second place in General Excellence in the 2017 Oregon Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper Contest during the annual convention hosted in Bend July 19-20.
The World competed against other daily newspapers in Oregon with circulation 10,000 or less.
“This has been a year of transition of our news staff. I took over as executive editor of The World in July 2017. In my first year, we hired two news reporters, Nicholas A. Johnson and Amanda Linares who filled two vacant reporter positions. We also hired a great photographer, Ed Glazar, said World Executive Editor Tim Epperson. "I couldn't be more proud of my staff for the awards they received and I'm confident that we will continue in excellence in 2018 with a strong news staff in place."
The following awards were presented to The World, the Bandon Western World and The Umpqua Post:
General Excellence — second place;
Best Government Coverage — second place, World reporter Jillian Ward;
Best Educational Coverage — second place, World reporter Jillian Ward;
Best Editorial Page — third place, The World;
Best Coverage of Business and Economic Issues — third place, Clark Walworth for The World;
Best Feature Photo — second place, World photographer Bethany Baker;
Best Writing — third place, Bandon Western World editor Amy Moss Strong;
Best Page One Design — third place, The Umpqua Post;
Best Writing — third place, Umpqua Post editor Shelby Case;
Best Feature Story — second place, Banadon Western World editor Amy Moss Strong;
Best Educational Coverage — second place, Bandon Western World editor Amy Moss Strong.