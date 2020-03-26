Dear Reader,
News related to the COVID-19 virus is changing by the minute. The World continues to provide you with the most complete and accurate information possible about how these changes are affecting the lives of Coos County residents and visitors.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s recent executive order directs businesses statewide to provide for customer and employee social distancing, and for employees to work from home whenever possible. So beginning Thursday, March 26, our office hours at The World for walk-in customers will be temporarily shortened to 9 a.m.-noon.
In addition, our reporters will be working from their home offices, to further limit the number of employees in our office and provide for everyone’s health and safety.
Meantime, feel free to call our customer service phone number at 541-266-6047. We will have staff on hand from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday to help with subscriptions, classified ads and other inquiries.
And I can be reached at bkenfield@countrymedia.net.
Thank you for your continued trust and support.
Ben Kenfield
Publisher
The World newspaper
