The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 6/10/2022:
North Bend
• 12:11 am, 2400 block of Broadway, illegal burn. Transients have fire at location.
• 3:14 am, 900 block of Virginia Avenue, theft. Subject trying to steal ice from location.
• 3:31 am, 3300 block of Broadway Street, fire. Subject lighting a fire at location.
• 5:51 am, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, arson. Something burning behind location.
• 10:14 pm, 2000 block of Marion Street, reckless burning/warrant service. A 27 year old male was cited.
Coos Bay
• 7:57 am, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, recovered property/warrant service. A 41 year old female was lodged at Coos County jail.
• 8:11 am, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue, dispute/warrant service. A 24 year old male was arrested and transported to Coos County jail.
• 9:20 am, 500 block of Ingersoll Avenue, suspicious subject/warrant service. A 47 year old male was cited.
• 11:15 am, Bayshore and Teakwood, hit and run accident. Truck hit pole and kept going. A 64 year old male was cited for failure to perform duties of a driver.
• 11:19 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of bike.
• 11:40 am, 100 block of S 7th, shoplifter. A female subject took clothing items from the store. Subject was cited.
• 5:07 pm, 1900 block of 28th Street, theft of package.
Coquille
• 7:24 am, 1400 block of W Central Boulevard, warrant service. A 27 year old female was transported to Coos County jail on warrants
• 8:22 pm, 1200 block of Shelley Road, theft of gas from vehicle.
• 9:24 pm, 100 block of N Birch Street, theft of bicycle.
Reedsport
• 3:45 pm, 2600 block of Highlands Drive, harassment.
• 4:38 pm, 2700 block of Frontage Road, civil dispute.
Saturday, 6/11/2022:
North Bend
• 12:25 am, 2200 block of Meade Avenue, family dispute. A 56 year old male was charged with assault IV domestic and transported to Coos County jail.
• 5:54 pm, 3400 block of Brussells Street, theft of mail.
• 7:23 pm, 2000 block of Everett Avenue, criminal trespass. A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 9:14 pm, Sherman and Tower, traffic stop/warrant service. A 28 year old male was cited on warrant.
Coos Bay
• 7:43 am, 500 block of N Broadway Street, disorderly conduct. A 43 year old male.
• 9:02 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 23 year old male was charged with criminal trespass II.
• 11:47 am, 300 block of Broadway Street, disorderly subject/warrant service. A 31 year old and a 58 year old male were cited on warrants.
• 11:50 am, 400 block of W Golden Avenue, tree down.
• 2:39 pm, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, resist arrest. A 30 year old female was arrested and transported to Coos County jail on DOC II and resisting arrest.
• 4:25 pm, Ocean Boulevard and 19th Street, traffic stop. A 36 year old male was charged with DUII and reckless driving. Subject was lodged at Coos County jail.
• 7:56 pm, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft of cigarettes and cash.
• 10:15 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 23 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 10:53 pm, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue, traffic stop. A 51 year old male was cited for DUII, reckless driving, and reckless endanger another.
Coquille
• 12:32 am, 200 block of Highway 42, accident.
• 6:40 am, 200 block of Highway 42, fraud.
• 12:46 pm, 700 block of N Central Boulevard, criminal trespass.
• 4:57 pm, 600 block of W Central, harassment.
• 8:44 pm, 900 block of N Dean Street, harassment.
Reedsport
• 6:28 pm, 2200 block of Arthur Drive, animal problem.
Sunday, 6/12/2022:
North Bend
• 8:52 am, 2900 block of Broadway, tree down.
• 12:42 pm, 2000 block of Everett Avenue, criminal trespass. A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
Coos Bay
• 2:43 am, 1200 block of Bayshore Drive, suspicious subject/warrant service. A 40 year old male and a 34 year old female was cited on a warrant.
• 3:04 pm, 800 block of S 5th Street, theft of bicycle from shed.
• 3:22 pm, 400 block of Student Way, theft of bike.
• 7:54 pm, 700 block of N Front Street, fight/assault. A 43 year old male was charged with assault IV, DOC II and resisting arrest. Subject was transported to Coos County jail.
Reedsport
• 6:15 am, mile post 214 and Highway 101, road hazard.
Monday, 6/13/2022:
North Bend
• 12:00 am, Commercial, brush fire.
• 2:11 am, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, warrant service. A 31 year old male was cited.
• 3:01 am, 900 block of Virginia Avenue, juvenile problem.
• 10:17 am, 2200 block of Broadway Avenue, arson.
• 8:05 pm, 14th and Broadway, truck hit crosswalk sign.
• 8:47 pm, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of gas.
Coos Bay
• 8:33 am, 200 block of S Cammann Street, graffiti calls.
• 10:36 pm, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 30 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 11:21 am, Millicoma Area, counterfeit money.
• 2:24 pm, 700 block of S Broadway Street, subject unconscious in the restroom/warrant service. A 31 year old male was cited on warrants.
• 2:53 pm, 200 block of N Baxter, Coos County Sheriff Office served Coos Bay Police department warrant on a 45 year old male.
• 3:11 pm, 200 block of N Baxter Street, Coos County Sheriff Office served Coos Bay Police department warrant on a 42 year old female.
• 7:46 pm, 400 block of Ingersoll Avenue, vehicle hit dog.
• 8:29 pm, 80 block of E Ingersoll Street, theft of bike from vehicle.
• 9:23 pm, 1400 block of Southwest Boulevard, counterfeit money.
Coquille
• 8:41 am, 400 block of E 8th Street, family dispute.
• 1:22 pm, 1st Street, dispute.
Reedsport
• 5:30 pm, Safeway, theft.
