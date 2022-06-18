Police Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Friday, 6/10/2022:

North Bend

•  12:11 am, 2400 block of Broadway, illegal burn.  Transients have fire at location.

•  3:14 am, 900 block of Virginia Avenue, theft.  Subject trying to steal ice from location.

•  3:31 am, 3300 block of Broadway Street, fire.  Subject lighting a fire at location.

•  5:51 am, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, arson. Something burning behind location.

•  10:14 pm, 2000 block of Marion Street, reckless burning/warrant service.  A 27 year old male was cited.

Coos Bay

•  7:57 am, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, recovered property/warrant service.  A 41 year old female was lodged at Coos County jail.

•  8:11 am, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue, dispute/warrant service.  A 24 year old male was arrested and transported to Coos County jail.

•  9:20 am, 500 block of Ingersoll Avenue, suspicious subject/warrant service.  A 47 year old male was cited.

•  11:15 am, Bayshore and Teakwood, hit and run accident.  Truck hit pole and kept going.  A 64 year old male was cited for failure to perform duties of a driver.

•  11:19 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of bike.

•  11:40 am, 100 block of S 7th, shoplifter.  A female subject took clothing items from the store.  Subject was cited.

•  5:07 pm, 1900 block of 28th Street, theft of package.

Coquille

•  7:24 am, 1400 block of W Central Boulevard, warrant service.  A 27 year old female was transported to Coos County jail on warrants

•  8:22 pm, 1200 block of Shelley Road, theft of gas from vehicle.

•  9:24 pm, 100 block of N Birch Street, theft of bicycle.

Reedsport

•  3:45 pm, 2600 block of Highlands Drive, harassment.

•  4:38 pm, 2700 block of Frontage Road, civil dispute.

Saturday, 6/11/2022:

North Bend

•  12:25 am, 2200 block of Meade Avenue, family dispute.  A 56 year old male was charged with assault IV domestic and transported to Coos County jail.

•  5:54 pm, 3400 block of Brussells Street, theft of mail.

•  7:23 pm, 2000 block of Everett Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.

•  9:14 pm, Sherman and Tower, traffic stop/warrant service.  A 28 year old male was cited on warrant.

Coos Bay

•  7:43 am, 500 block of N Broadway Street, disorderly conduct.  A 43 year old male.

•  9:02 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 23 year old male was charged with criminal trespass II.

•  11:47 am, 300 block of Broadway Street, disorderly subject/warrant service.  A 31 year old and a 58 year old male were cited on warrants.

•  11:50 am, 400 block of W Golden Avenue, tree down.

•  2:39 pm, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, resist arrest.  A 30 year old female was arrested and transported to Coos County jail on DOC II and resisting arrest.

•  4:25 pm, Ocean Boulevard and 19th Street, traffic stop.  A 36 year old male was charged with DUII and reckless driving.  Subject was lodged at Coos County jail.

•  7:56 pm, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft of cigarettes and cash.

•  10:15 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 23 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.

•  10:53 pm, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue, traffic stop.  A 51 year old male was cited for DUII, reckless driving, and reckless endanger another.

Coquille

•  12:32 am, 200 block of Highway 42, accident.

•  6:40 am, 200 block of Highway 42, fraud.

•  12:46 pm, 700 block of N Central Boulevard, criminal trespass.

•  4:57 pm, 600 block of W Central, harassment.

•  8:44 pm, 900 block of N Dean Street, harassment.

Reedsport

•  6:28 pm, 2200 block of Arthur Drive, animal problem.

Sunday, 6/12/2022:

North Bend

•  8:52 am, 2900 block of Broadway, tree down.

•  12:42 pm, 2000 block of Everett Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.

Coos Bay

•  2:43 am, 1200 block of Bayshore Drive, suspicious subject/warrant service.  A 40 year old male and a 34 year old female was cited on a warrant.

•  3:04 pm, 800 block of S 5th Street, theft of bicycle from shed.

•  3:22 pm, 400 block of Student Way, theft of bike.

•  7:54 pm, 700 block of N Front Street, fight/assault.  A 43 year old male was charged with assault IV, DOC II and resisting arrest.  Subject was transported to Coos County jail.

Reedsport

•  6:15 am, mile post 214 and Highway 101, road hazard.

Monday, 6/13/2022:

North Bend

•  12:00 am, Commercial, brush fire.

•  2:11 am, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, warrant service.  A 31 year old male was cited.

•  3:01 am, 900 block of Virginia Avenue, juvenile problem.

•  10:17 am, 2200 block of Broadway Avenue, arson.

•  8:05 pm, 14th and Broadway, truck hit crosswalk sign.

•  8:47 pm, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of gas.

Coos Bay

•  8:33 am, 200 block of S Cammann Street, graffiti calls.

•  10:36 pm, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 30 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II.

•  11:21 am, Millicoma Area, counterfeit money.

•  2:24 pm, 700 block of S Broadway Street, subject unconscious in the restroom/warrant service.  A 31 year old male was cited on warrants.

•  2:53 pm, 200 block of N Baxter, Coos County Sheriff Office served Coos Bay Police department warrant on a 45 year old male.

•  3:11 pm, 200 block of N Baxter Street, Coos County Sheriff Office served Coos Bay Police department warrant on a 42 year old female.

•  7:46 pm, 400 block of Ingersoll Avenue, vehicle hit dog.

•  8:29 pm, 80 block of E Ingersoll Street, theft of bike from vehicle.

•  9:23 pm, 1400 block of Southwest Boulevard, counterfeit money.

Coquille

•  8:41 am, 400 block of E 8th Street, family dispute.

•  1:22 pm, 1st Street, dispute.

Reedsport

•  5:30 pm, Safeway, theft.

