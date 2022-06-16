The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 6/7/2022:
North Bend
10:44 pm, 2100 block of Marion Avenue, loud subject/criminal trespass. A 30 year old male was charged with criminal trespass II, criminal mischief III, resisting arrest, harassment, aggravated harassment, and attempted aggravated harassment. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
1:03 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, suspicious person/warrant service. A 40 year old male was cited on a Florence Police Department Muni warrant and a Douglas County Sheriff Office warrant.
5:03 pm, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of bike.
6:32 pm, 700 block of Prefontaine Drive, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft.
7:02 pm, 100 block of S Main, warrant service. A 37 year old male was cited on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant.
Coquille
6:14 pm, 100 N Birch Street, criminal trespass.
10:37 pm, Central and 2nd, traffic stop. A 25 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
11:53 pm, 100 block of N Johnson Street, fight.
Reedsport
3:15 pm, 1000 block of Scott Terrace, animal problem.
6:10 pm, 700 block of Greenwood Avenue, liquor law violation.
11:40 pm, 2600 block of Frontage Road, juvenile problem.
Wednesday, 6/8/2022:
North Bend
10:30 am, State Street, theft of playground equipment.
10:30 am, 1800 block of McPherson Avenue, theft of vehicle part.
7:27 pm, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, theft on the gaming floor.
Coos Bay
1:44 am, 700 block of S Broadway Street, theft from vehicle.
8:26 am, 1200 block of Embarcadero Circle, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft.
4:59 pm, 100 block of Hall Avenue, criminal trespass/warrant service. Officer served three valid Coos Bay Police Department warrants on a male subject.
8:10 pm, 1700 block of Idaho Drive, homicide.
9:17 pm, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard, criminal trespass/assault. A 44 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II.
Coquille
11:48 am, 5th Street Park, caller was verbally attacked by another parent at the park.
Reedsport
1:32 am, NAPA Auto Part, theft.
1:36 am, 5900 block of Lower Smith River Road, disturbance.
3:33 pm, 800 block of Crestview Drive, animal problem.
10:32 pm, 2600 block of Frontage Road, juvenile problem.
Thursday, 6/9/2022:
North Bend
4:44 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, animal abuse.
5:15 am, Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass/warrant service. North Bend Police Department served Coos Bay and North Bend Police Department warrants. A 27 year old male was cited.
2:59 pm, 700 block of Tower, tree down.
11:28 pm, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, warrant service. A 44 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
12:44 am, 900 block of Augustine Street, prowler. Someone in the window at location.
8:29 am, 600 block of H Street, theft from vehicle.
12:38 pm, Market and Bayshore, indecent exposure.
2:28 pm, 200 block of 2nd Avenue, minor in possession of marijuana.
5:22 200 block of Central Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
7:13 pm, 100 block of Hall Avenue, criminal trespass. A 58 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II and false information.
Coquille
7:26 am, 600 W Central Boulevard, civil problem.
9:01 100 block of Woodridge Road, neighbor dispute.
10:43 pm, 1200 block N Dean Street, burglary. Subject kicked in her door and stole bike.
Reedsport
12:17 am, 2600 block of Frontage Road, trespassing.
2:06 am, 2600 block of Frontage Road, trespassing.
2:46 am, 400 block of N 10th Street, domestic disturbance.
2:12 pm, 3rd Street and Winchester, animal problem.
2:16 pm, 1300 block of Highway Avenue, theft.
6:26 pm, 600 block of S 22nd Street, burglary.
