Police Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Tuesday, 6/7/2022:

North Bend

10:44 pm, 2100 block of Marion Avenue, loud subject/criminal trespass. A 30 year old male was charged with criminal trespass II, criminal mischief III, resisting arrest, harassment, aggravated harassment, and attempted aggravated harassment. Subject transported to Coos County jail.

Coos Bay

1:03 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, suspicious person/warrant service. A 40 year old male was cited on a Florence Police Department Muni warrant and a Douglas County Sheriff Office warrant.

5:03 pm, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of bike.

6:32 pm, 700 block of Prefontaine Drive, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft.

7:02 pm, 100 block of S Main, warrant service. A 37 year old male was cited on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant.

Coquille

6:14 pm, 100 N Birch Street, criminal trespass.

10:37 pm, Central and 2nd, traffic stop. A 25 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.

11:53 pm, 100 block of N Johnson Street, fight.

Reedsport

3:15 pm, 1000 block of Scott Terrace, animal problem.

6:10 pm, 700 block of Greenwood Avenue, liquor law violation.

11:40 pm, 2600 block of Frontage Road, juvenile problem.

Wednesday, 6/8/2022:

North Bend

10:30 am, State Street, theft of playground equipment.

10:30 am, 1800 block of McPherson Avenue, theft of vehicle part.

7:27 pm, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, theft on the gaming floor.

Coos Bay

1:44 am, 700 block of S Broadway Street, theft from vehicle.

8:26 am, 1200 block of Embarcadero Circle, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft.

4:59 pm, 100 block of Hall Avenue, criminal trespass/warrant service. Officer served three valid Coos Bay Police Department warrants on a male subject.

8:10 pm, 1700 block of Idaho Drive, homicide.

9:17 pm, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard, criminal trespass/assault. A 44 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II.

Coquille

11:48 am, 5th Street Park, caller was verbally attacked by another parent at the park.

Reedsport

1:32 am, NAPA Auto Part, theft.

1:36 am, 5900 block of Lower Smith River Road, disturbance.

3:33 pm, 800 block of Crestview Drive, animal problem.

10:32 pm, 2600 block of Frontage Road, juvenile problem.

Thursday, 6/9/2022:

North Bend

4:44 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, animal abuse.

5:15 am, Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass/warrant service. North Bend Police Department served Coos Bay and North Bend Police Department warrants. A 27 year old male was cited.

2:59 pm, 700 block of Tower, tree down.

11:28 pm, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, warrant service. A 44 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.

Coos Bay

12:44 am, 900 block of Augustine Street, prowler. Someone in the window at location.

8:29 am, 600 block of H Street, theft from vehicle.

12:38 pm, Market and Bayshore, indecent exposure.

2:28 pm, 200 block of 2nd Avenue, minor in possession of marijuana.

5:22 200 block of Central Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.

7:13 pm, 100 block of Hall Avenue, criminal trespass. A 58 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II and false information.

Coquille

7:26 am, 600 W Central Boulevard, civil problem.

9:01 100 block of Woodridge Road, neighbor dispute.

10:43 pm, 1200 block N Dean Street, burglary. Subject kicked in her door and stole bike.

Reedsport

12:17 am, 2600 block of Frontage Road, trespassing.

2:06 am, 2600 block of Frontage Road, trespassing.

2:46 am, 400 block of N 10th Street, domestic disturbance.

2:12 pm, 3rd Street and Winchester, animal problem.

2:16 pm, 1300 block of Highway Avenue, theft.

6:26 pm, 600 block of S 22nd Street, burglary.

