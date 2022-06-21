The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 6/14/2022:
North Bend
• 12:36 am, Sherman Avenue and California, theft. A 33 year old male was cited for theft III.
• 12:51 pm, Auto Zone, non-injury accident. A 71 year old male was cited.
• 4:30 pm, 2400 block of Maple Leaf Avenue, warrant service. A 38 year old male was cited on warrants.
• 7:26 pm, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive, outside agency assist.
• 8:20 pm, 20:20 3300 Broadway Avenue, counterfeit money passed.
Coos Bay
• 6:33 am, 200 block of S Schoneman Avenue, domestic assault. A 28 year old female was charged with assault IV domestic and lodged at Coos County jail.
• 10:37 am, 91000 N Willamette St, Coburg Police served a Coos Bay Police department warrant. A 33 year old female was lodged at Lane County jail.
• 7:26 pm, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive, outside agency assist.
Coquille
• 7:26 pm, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive, outside agency assist.
Reedsport
• 12:29 pm, 18th Street and Arthur Drive, animal problem.
• 12:33 pm, Fullhart Insurance, trespassing.
• 3:57 pm, 7-Eleven, injury motor vehicle accident.
• 9:10 pm, Barrone Park, animal problem.
• 11:30 pm, Edgewood Apartments, domestic disturbance.
Wednesday, 6/15/2022:
North Bend
• 12:23 am, North Bend Senior Center, alarm
• 1:11 am, 1000 Block of Wall Street, Prowler
• 1:40 am, Kozy Kitchen, suspicious conditions
• 1:47 am, Jurgen’s Jewelers, warrant service
• 7:13 am, 3500 block of Vista, Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
• 7:37 am, North Bend High School, criminal trespass
• 7:56 am, 1300 block Crowell, criminal mischief
• 8:40 am, 1700 block of Virginia Ave, illegal dumping.
• 4:25 pm, Commercial & Oak, suspicious conditions
• 4:34 pm, Mcpherson & California, dog at large
• 5:11 pm, Newmark & Broadway ave, criminal trespass
• 8:17 pm, 2200 block of Broadway, criminal trespass
• 10:54 pm, Jurgen’s Jewelers, burglary
• 11:13 pm, 1500 block Union Ave, suspicious subject
Coos Bay
• 1:34 am, 500 block Schetter Ave, suspicious conditions
• 2:00 am, 1800 block of Newmark, carwash
• 4:42 am, 200 block of Broadway, alarm triggered
• 7:43 am, 3800 block Stanton, illegal camping
• 9:53 am, Farr’s, disorderly conduct
• 9:55 am, Fred Meyer, criminal trespass
• 10:30 am, 400 block N. Main, suspicious vehicle
• 12:31 pm, 500 block S. 4th St, threats
• 1:37 pm, Fred Meyer, fraud
• 2:14 pm, Walmart, criminal trespass
• 2:44 pm, Global Inn, criminal trespass
• 3:05 pm, 100 block of Marino Dr, theft
• 8:11 pm, Colorado & McPherson, drone
• 9:45 pm, 1100 block of Minnesota Ave, loud music
• 11:43 pm, The Boat, alarm triggered
• 11:57 pm, 400 Block of Cammann St, criminal trespass
Coquille
• 11:07 am, 900 block of Dean St, located wanted subject
• 7:11 pm, Coquille Community Building, patrol check
• 7:53 pm, 100 block of N. Birch St, criminal trespass
Reedsport
• 6:27 am, Green Lightning Laundry, suspicious activity
• 8:32 am, Fullhart Insurance, trespassing
• 2:33 pm, Recreation Station, motor vehicle acident
• 4:47 pm, Little Mint, theft
• 11:22 pm, 1100 block of Fir Ave, domestic disturbance
Thursday, 6/16/2022:
North Bend
• 1:22 am, Simpkin’s Music, loud noise
• 1:48 am, McPherson & Vermont, suspicious conditions
• 1:31 pm, 1300 block of Virginia Ave, criminal trespass
• 4:54 pm, Safeway, suspicious conditions
• 5:47 pm, California St. Boat Ramp, illegal camping
• 9:10 pm, Union Ave, loud noise
• 11:20 pm, US Bank, criminal trespass
Coos Bay
• 12:39 am, Johnson Ave & S. 8th St., loud noise
• 5:16 am, 100 block 2nd Ave, suspicious subject
• 10:02 am, 200 block of N. Schoneman, abandoned vehicle
• 10:37 am, Global Inn, burglary
• 12:15 pm, Staples, illegal burn
• 2:21 pm, KFC, dog at large
• 6:50 pm, 700 block of F street, menacing
• 6:58 pm, 500 block of S. Cammann St, unattended child
Coquille
• 9:24 am, 200 block of N Baxter, disturbance
• 4:33 pm, Washington School, suspicious vehicle
Reedsport
•
