Police Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Tuesday, 6/14/2022:

North Bend

• 12:36 am, Sherman Avenue and California, theft. A 33 year old male was cited for theft III.

• 12:51 pm, Auto Zone, non-injury accident. A 71 year old male was cited.

• 4:30 pm, 2400 block of Maple Leaf Avenue, warrant service. A 38 year old male was cited on warrants.

• 7:26 pm, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive, outside agency assist.

• 8:20 pm, 20:20 3300 Broadway Avenue, counterfeit money passed.

Coos Bay

• 6:33 am, 200 block of S Schoneman Avenue, domestic assault. A 28 year old female was charged with assault IV domestic and lodged at Coos County jail.

• 10:37 am, 91000 N Willamette St, Coburg Police served a Coos Bay Police department warrant. A 33 year old female was lodged at Lane County jail.

• 7:26 pm, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive, outside agency assist.

Coquille

• 7:26 pm, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive, outside agency assist.

Reedsport

• 12:29 pm, 18th Street and Arthur Drive, animal problem.

• 12:33 pm, Fullhart Insurance, trespassing.

• 3:57 pm, 7-Eleven, injury motor vehicle accident.

• 9:10 pm, Barrone Park, animal problem.

• 11:30 pm, Edgewood Apartments, domestic disturbance.

Wednesday, 6/15/2022:

North Bend

• 12:23 am, North Bend Senior Center, alarm

• 1:11 am, 1000 Block of Wall Street, Prowler

• 1:40 am, Kozy Kitchen, suspicious conditions

• 1:47 am, Jurgen’s Jewelers, warrant service

• 7:13 am, 3500 block of Vista, Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

• 7:37 am, North Bend High School, criminal trespass

• 7:56 am, 1300 block Crowell, criminal mischief

• 8:40 am, 1700 block of Virginia Ave, illegal dumping.

• 4:25 pm, Commercial & Oak, suspicious conditions

• 4:34 pm, Mcpherson & California, dog at large

• 5:11 pm, Newmark & Broadway ave, criminal trespass

• 8:17 pm, 2200 block of Broadway, criminal trespass

• 10:54 pm, Jurgen’s Jewelers, burglary

• 11:13 pm, 1500 block Union Ave, suspicious subject

Coos Bay

• 1:34 am, 500 block Schetter Ave, suspicious conditions

• 2:00 am, 1800 block of Newmark, carwash

• 4:42 am, 200 block of Broadway, alarm triggered

• 7:43 am, 3800 block Stanton, illegal camping

• 9:53 am, Farr’s, disorderly conduct

• 9:55 am, Fred Meyer, criminal trespass

• 10:30 am, 400 block N. Main, suspicious vehicle

• 12:31 pm, 500 block S. 4th St, threats

• 1:37 pm, Fred Meyer, fraud

• 2:14 pm, Walmart, criminal trespass

• 2:44 pm, Global Inn, criminal trespass

• 3:05 pm, 100 block of Marino Dr, theft

• 8:11 pm, Colorado & McPherson, drone

• 9:45 pm, 1100 block of Minnesota Ave, loud music

• 11:43 pm, The Boat, alarm triggered

• 11:57 pm, 400 Block of Cammann St, criminal trespass

Coquille

• 11:07 am, 900 block of Dean St, located wanted subject

• 7:11 pm, Coquille Community Building, patrol check

• 7:53 pm, 100 block of N. Birch St, criminal trespass

Reedsport

• 6:27 am, Green Lightning Laundry, suspicious activity

• 8:32 am, Fullhart Insurance, trespassing

• 2:33 pm, Recreation Station, motor vehicle acident

• 4:47 pm, Little Mint, theft

• 11:22 pm, 1100 block of Fir Ave, domestic disturbance

Thursday, 6/16/2022:

North Bend

• 1:22 am, Simpkin’s Music, loud noise

• 1:48 am, McPherson & Vermont, suspicious conditions

• 1:31 pm, 1300 block of Virginia Ave, criminal trespass

• 4:54 pm, Safeway, suspicious conditions

• 5:47 pm, California St. Boat Ramp, illegal camping

• 9:10 pm, Union Ave, loud noise

• 11:20 pm, US Bank, criminal trespass

Coos Bay

• 12:39 am, Johnson Ave & S. 8th St., loud noise

• 5:16 am, 100 block 2nd Ave, suspicious subject

• 10:02 am, 200 block of N. Schoneman, abandoned vehicle

• 10:37 am, Global Inn, burglary

• 12:15 pm, Staples, illegal burn

• 2:21 pm, KFC, dog at large

• 6:50 pm, 700 block of F street, menacing

• 6:58 pm, 500 block of S. Cammann St, unattended child

Coquille

• 9:24 am, 200 block of N Baxter, disturbance

• 4:33 pm, Washington School, suspicious vehicle

Reedsport

