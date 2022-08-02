The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 7/26/2022:
North Bend
7:33 am, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, indecent exposure. Urinating in public.
9:25 am, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, criminal mischief. A 41 year old male was cited for criminal mischief 2nd degree, disorderly conduct 2nd degree and false information.
10:46 am, 1800 block of Lincoln Street, fraud.
12:54 pm, 1800 block of Newmark, arrest. A 41 year old male was charged with attempted burglary I.
Coos Bay
2:23 am, 1300 block of N 8th Street, prowler. Subjects possibly trying to get into vehicles at location.
6:34 am, 700 block of Taylor Avenue, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
9:39 am, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue, seized plates.
10:30 am, 1000 block of S 1st Street, criminal trespass. A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
10:41 am, 500 block of Merchant, phone scam.
12:04 pm, 1000 block of S Broadway Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
1:26 pm, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue, fraud.
1:35 pm, 900 block of Anderson Ave, threats via text message.
2:34 pm, 1100 block of Oregon Avenue, fraud.
10:54 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
Coquille
2:47 pm, 1200 block of N Dean Street, domestic harassment.
3:09 pm, 200 block of Highway 42, criminal trespass. Disorderly subject at location causing problems.
6:21 pm, 1500 block of N Hemlock, criminal trespass.
6:28 pm, 900 block of W Central, criminal trespass. Subject contacted and notified of trespass.
Wednesday, 7/27/2022:
North Bend
8:19 am, 400 block of Lombard Street, theft.
3:13 pm, 1800 block of 15th Street, fraud.
5:48 pm, 2000 block of Monroe, neighbor dispute.
8:30 pm, 2500 block of Oak Street, theft of hydraulic wood splitter.
Coos Bay
7:12 am, 1800 block of Thomas, warrant service. A 44 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
8:10 am, 1000 block of S 1st Street, criminal trespass. A male subject was cited for criminal trespass II.
9:17 am, 1000 block of S 1st Street, criminal trespass. A 30 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
12:01 pm, 1300 block of Newmark Ave, burglary. Break in to bottle/can storage.
3:58 pm, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue, civil problem. Wanting to move property out of house. Was advised of their rights as resident.
7:29 pm, 800 block of S Broadway, theft.
8:01 pm, 800 block of S Broadway, theft.
9:58 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, shoplifter. A 31 year old male was cited for theft II. A 38 year old female was cited on Coos Bay warrant.
10:08 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 33 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
Coquille
11:48 am, 700 block of N Birch Street, loud music.
7:31 pm, 600 block of Highway 42, criminal trespass.
9:11 pm, E 5th and N Baxter, DUII. A 30 year old female was charged with DUII, disorderly conduct II, domestic harassment, and reckless endangering x 3. Subject was lodged at Coos County jail.
Thursday, 7/28/2022:
North Bend
7:05 am, Virginia and Cleveland, traffic hazard.
7:18 am, 2000 block of McPherson, traffic stop. A 35 year old female was cited for driving while suspended.
11:08 am, 1836 block of Meade Avenue, juvenile problem.
11:15 am, 1600 block of Arthur Street, civil problem.
12:58 pm, 3100 block of Pine Street, theft of bike.
3:12 pm, 2000 block of Hayes Street, theft of firearm.
4:14 pm, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue, theft of gas.
5:20 pm, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, traffic stop. A 32 year old male was cited.
Coos Bay
12:19 am, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, warrant service. A 27 year old male was cited on two Florence Municipal Court warrants and for criminal trespass II.
12:52 am, N 11th and Mingus Park, loud noise.
8:01 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 33 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
8:10 am, 200 block of S Wall Street, repossessed vehicle.
9:45 am, 2nd Street and Elrod, disorderly conduct. A 48 year old male was cited for harassment and disorderly conduct II.
10:34 am, 500 block of Central Avenue, disorderly conduct. Male blocking the parking garage.
12:31 pm, 200 block of Kruse Avenue, neighbor dispute.
12:33 pm, 2700 block of N Woodland Drive, unauthorized use of motor vehicle. A 57 year old female was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle and theft III. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
2:33 pm, 300 block of W Anderson Avenue, burglary.
4:19 pm, 1600 block of N 8th Street, neighbor dispute.
2:15 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass/criminal mischief. A 44 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
8:11 pm, Ackerman and Newmark, warrant service. A 40 year old male was charged with theft I and felon in possession of restricted weapon. Subject was transported to Coos County jail on these charges.
Coquille
1:59 pm, Highway 42 mile post 18, traffic stop. A 38 year old female was cited.
2:20 pm, Highway 42 and Central, driving complaint.
4:41 pm, 30 block of W 8th Place, criminal trespass.
8:36 pm, Highway 42 and Howe Road, driving complaint/DUII. A 59 year old male was cited for DUII – alcohol.
11:40 pm, 2nd and Birch, traffic stop. A 26 year old male was cited for driving while suspended – misdemeanor.
