COOS BAY — The World newspaper photographer Ed Glazar nabbed third place in the 2018 Associated Press Northwest photo contest in the Non-Metro News category for his photo of a car accident entitled “Cool Drink.”
The photo depicts an accident along U.S. Highway 101 where a northbound vehicle lost control entering downtown North Bend.
“It was a single vehicle crash," Glazar said. "The driver lost control of a minivan and had slammed into the pole of a freeway sign."
No one was hurt in the crash. When Glazar arrived on scene, the North Bend Fire Department had begun passing out water to those who were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.
“I saw the man hanging around the car with a three-legged hound," he said. "He was walking it down and around the embankment, and it just looked kind of odd to me. The fire department came out with water, which is what the fire department always does. The North Bend fire chief took one and bent over next to the dog, giving him a drink of water."
Glazar said that he often tries to find something special happening at the scene of an accident beyond the accident itself, if possible.
“The pole they hit actually kept them from dropping about 10 feet off of an embankment," he said. "I had chosen the angle I wanted below the embankment to sort of show the potential of what could have happened."
Glazar was excited about winning the award. He was very pleased with the comments that the judges made on the photo, which noted how refreshing it was to see photographer work a subject outside of the obvious.
“The comments from the judge’s kind of spoke to what I try to find in a scene like that, which is something different," he said. "A moment other than this horrific looking crash. That’s what I saw, and if the judges see it too, then winning an award is kind of cool."
Glazar is a fairly new edition to the World Newspaper. He’s been working in the Bay Area for a little over half a year now. Before he came to the Oregon Coast in February, he worked at the Gillette News–Record in Gillette, Wyo., for three years. Prior to that he worked as business and food reporter at the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho.