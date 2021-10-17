The World is getting a new home.
After decades at its current location on Commercial Avenue, The World is moving this month to a new location on Anderson Avenue.
The move was announced by Country Media, Inc., the parent company of The World, after Country Media entered into an agreement to sell the building at 350 Commercial Avenue.
Country Media announced a few months ago that the Commercial Avenue building was being put up for sale after years of changes at The World made it no longer necessary to have such a large building.
The World Publisher David Thornberry said finding a new location in downtown Coos Bay was important to the newspaper.
"We have always had our building in downtown Coos Bay, so finding a new home that kept the newspaper downtown was important for us," Thornberry said. "Even in our new location, we will strive to be the primary source for news and advertising in Coos Bay, North Bend and the entire county."
Thornberry said regardless of the location, the mission of The World will not change.
"A newspaper is more than a building, more than a press, it is a sacred relationship of trust between our calling and the communities we serve," Thornberry said. "There are a lot of moving parts to a media operation and the many people that support the process. While we will embrace the changes of location, our commitment to Coos County remains, we are positioning for growth of our current and future products. The reality of our commitment to this community is not based on concrete, walls and steel. It is based on who we are and the communities we serve; that reality will not change."
While most of the newspaper's operations have moved to the Anderson Avenue site, there will be activity on Commercial Avenue for the rest of the month as the company works to clean out the building and get it ready for the new owners.
Thornberry said the newspaper staff will be ready soon to welcome customers to the new location and readers and advertisers should see no change in operations.
