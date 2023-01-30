At their annual Goal Setting meeting on Saturday, the 21, the theme was present throughout the meeting. The first discussion centered around better communication with the Port of Coos Bay when Mayor Joe Benetti stated he’d like to see “communication and transparency” with the port. At the end of the four hour meeting council suggested ways for the public to interact more seamlessly and with improved communication and access.
Much of the dialogue also spoke to improved partnerships with the school district, tribes and the county and again improving communications. Although the mayor was credited with doing a good job of reaching out.
City Manager Roger Craddock informed council of a new contracted communications professional to assist in answering the public’s concerns and speaking for the city. Councilor Lucinda DiNovo made the case for an additional expense of consulting a Public Relations firm to assist as well.
Mayor Benetti said “The way the community gets its news is different now,” in continuing to request easier ways for the public to communicate with the city.
The goals included increasing the city’s mailing list by two thirds, having a drop down menu on the city’s website for easier resident communications by department, live streaming and testimony for council meetings, improved cameras so that speakers could be seen and identified more easily.
In addition they discussed an aggressive succession plan with staff so that council and the city itself isn’t caught off guard by staff shortages or changes. To that point, City Manager Roger Craddock told the council his contract expires in 2024 but he plans to step down early in order to give the current sitting council an opportunity to hire his replacement. But he also said he’ll be happy to stick around and consult the city as needed.
Other goals included additional focus on tourism and a relationship with the Visitors and Convention Bureau as well as beautification for parks in tandem with partners and emergency preparedness.
None of the city council’s goals were codified into ordinances or resolutions but were instead a discussion of the issues the council intends to tackle going into the year. Cities frequently create goal setting between council and staff to set the tone and give the city manager a heads up on what they’d like to get accomplished.
The mayor and council were very clear they’d like more of an opportunity to interact and be responsive to the residents in the community through enhanced technology and communications.
