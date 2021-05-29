1921
Coos students get Oregon cup
Marvel Skeels of Coquille awarded prize
Nish Chapman of Marshfield was one of winners last year — tells of award
Coos county students at Oregon University are setting high standard. Miss Marvel Skeels has just been awarded the Gerlinger honor cup, while last year Nish Chapman of Marshfield won the Koyl cup. Concerning it, a Eugene dispatch says:
Remey Cox of Portland received the highest honor which can be bestowed upon a junior man in the university when he was awarded the Koyl cup, given annually to the junior man who has shown the greatest proficiency in scholarship and student activities. Markel Skeels of Coquille was awarded the Gerlinger cup, given to the junior woman who has shown the most proficiency along these lines. The awards were made at the junior prom.
“Miss Skeels, who is a major in music, has been prominent in music circles on the campus throughout her three years here, having been a member of the girls’ glee club during that time. She recently was elected to Mu Phi Epsilon, national women’s fraternity, and also is a member of the Kwama, sophomore women’s honor society, and Phi Lambda Theta, women’s educational society. She is secretary of the junior class, and was a candidate for secretary of the associated students at the recent elections, being defeated by a close vote. She is a member of Pi Beta Phi.
“Thomas I. Chapman of Marshfield won the Koyl cup last year and Nancy Fields the Gerlinger cup.
New factory in North Bend busy
Port Orford White Cedar Co. operating
Turning out a fine quality of battery plate stock for shipment to the East
The Port Orford White Cedar Manufacturing Company, a new industry of North Bend, is now operating and is turning out cedar battery stock. The company has orders from the East which it has started to fill and apparently there will be a big demand for the product. F.C. Cook is president of the company, B.H. Patchett is vice president and Herbert Lockhart secretary. At present they are all actively engaged in the operation of the plant.
The factory is located in a building near the iron works on the water front. From one end of the building a track runs out so the finished product can be easily loaded on cars. The cedar is now being secured form the South Slough district and is brought to the factory in auto trucks. It comes in bolts from four to six feet in length. These are run through a saw and cut into timbers six inches wide and four or five inches thick and in this shape they go through another saw which cuts off the veneer about an eighth of an inch thick. Only the straight grain cedar can be used for battery purposes and some very fine veneer is being turned out.
The thin boards before shipping must be dried and for this purpose they are put in a drying room. Adjoining at one end is a big hatch and at the outside end of the drying room is a fan in the well so the heated air is drawn through the room, giving the same results as if the wood was air dried.
Inspector stops the county ferry
Wants all requirements of the crafts to be met
Must have every appliance of other boats on the river — assurance given
COQUILLE — The county suddenly found itself derelict in meeting the requirements of the navigation law of inland waterways yesterday when the ferry across the river at Coquille was caused to stop operations when examined by an inspector because it did not meet the provisions of the law.
Roadmaster McCullouch was not in the city at the time and the troubles of the ferryman were brought to Mrs. Pierce in the roadmaster’s office. The inspector found many shortcomings of the ferry. He said it must carry 12 new life preservers, that it must have a whistle which could be heard for half a mile, must have a bell at least eight inches in diameter and must have the name painted on each side of the ferry. It seems that the ferry is to meet all requirements of any other craft navigating on the river although it is attached to a cable and runs only from one side of the river to the other.
The ferry has to run so Mrs. Pierce promised that the county would meet the requirements and the inspector under this assurance allowed it to operate.
The ferry will soon have served its purpose as the new bridge across the river is to go in at the point where the ferry is operated.
Coaledo school wins Coos prize
Makes best average in modern health crusade
Oregon Tuberculosis Association offered trophy to all schools in county in work
To the little school of Coaledo goes the honor of winning the pennant which was offered at the beginning of the school year by the Oregon Tuberculosis Association to the school in each county making the best average in the modern health crusade.
Practically all the schools in the county were enrolled in the contest, and it reflects a great deal of credit upon Miss Church, the teacher, and the pupils of the Coaledo school that their average was the best in the entire county.
Each pupil, upon entering the health crusade, undertakes to perform certain stated health chores daily, and upon the successful completion of a six weeks’ course becomes a squire, later a knight, and then a knight banneret, and is presented with a gold pin signifying that he has formed what may safely be considered as permanent health habits, under the stimulus of the health crusade.
The health crusade is sponsored and conducted by the National Tuberculosis Association. A great deal is done by the association in the way of publicity, etc., as statistics prove beyond a doubt that where proper health habits are formed in childhood, there is little or no danger of the child’s succumbing to tuberculosis in after years; but when all is said and done, it is the teacher who can present the principles of the crusade in such a manner as to rouse and maintain the interest of the children and thereby secure the greatest degree of success.
400 new ways to break law
Oregon statute has many new features now
Amendments, revisions and changes made by the legislature have gone into effect
Very few persons on Coos Bay realized yesterday that there were 400 ways in which they could legally misstep and trip over Oregon laws where it was not necessary to watch their step the day before. But such was actually the case.
Nearly 400 revisions, changes, amendments and additions to the laws of this state which were the result of the deliberations of the last legislature.
Coos county is quite a place for divorces and new laws will have their effect. Any who contemplate a legal breaking up of their marriage state should have acted before yesterday. It costs more now according to the new law.
Coos Bay Wood Products sold
Belding & Bushong arrange for distribution
San Francisco firm will handle all their myrtle and alder factory products
M.A. Belding returned yesterday from San Francisco where he closed a deal with Kessler, Paul & Co. to handle the output of their myrtlewood products factory here. The firm are big distributors of novelties and woodenware products and have eight men covering the entire district west of the Rocky mountains.
In addition to the myrtle wood novelties, they are arranging for special articles to be made from alder, such as candy boxes. These will be made in the factory here.
1971
Potential economy boost in SW Oregon
OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY — A Oregon State University metallurgical engineer is hoping to develop a better method for recovering nickel — and possibly cobalt — from surface deposits in southwestern Oregon.
If research goes as Dr. Douglas W. Bainbridge hopes, Oregon’s economy could get a multi-million dollar boost.
Furthermore, Bainbridge believes the extraction process could be accomplished without accompanying air or water pollution. His research will center around promising new methods of solvent — or chemical — extraction.
It has long been known that southwestern Oregon and northwestern California have the most important nickel deposits in the United States, Bainbridge points out. The problem has been economic recovery.
There are two types of nickel ore — sulphide andoxide, the engineer explains.
The extensive Canadian deposits of the International Nickel Co. are the sulphide type. Mined underground, they supply approximately half of the world’s market at present.
Further increases in world demand can not be met from this source, though, according to the company, so oxide ores such as those in southern Oregon become very important.
McIntosh flashes to 14.3 for 5AAA, school marks
EUGENE — Marshfield hurdler Rich McIntosh was flying low Friday.
So low that he could possibly have missed a shot at the Oregon high school record of 13.8 in the 120 high hurdles, set by Steve Pauly of Beaverton in 1959.
Instead, the Pirate senior flew to a 14.3 clocking in a preliminary heat for the District 5AAA track and field spikefest that is due to wrap up today at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus.
“He shoulda run faster,” said veteran Marshfield Coach Walt McClure, “but he smacked one.”
“Mac really knocked into the eighth hurdle after nicking the sixth,” McClure continued.
As it was, McIntosh claimed a pair of standards with his clocking — the district record and the Marshfield school record. The old mark at district was 14.5 set by Pat Mullaley of Churchill in 1968, while the old Pirate standard was 14.5 set by Fred Girt in 1968 and tied by McIntosh earlier this year.
2001
Ceremonies pay homage to lifelong fishermen
Blessing: Nine new names to be added to the Charleston memorial
In an annual tradition honoring the commitment and sacrifice ingrained in the lives of area fishermen and others who have devoted their lives to the sea, fleet blessing ceremonies will be held at the Charleston and Bandon marinas on Memorial Day.
In Charleston, a ceremony at 10 a.m. at the foot of the Fishermen’s memorial will feature music, a recitation of “Lord of the Ocean,” a Sea Cadet color guard, a U.S. Coast Guard wreath-laying ceremony and other activities.
Nine names will be added to the “In Memory Of” plaque at the memorial to commemorate Charleston fishermen and others close to the local fishing community who died in the last year, according to Sandy Warner, a member of the Fishermen’s Memorial Committee.
“The purpose of the memorial is to have a place for the members of the families to go,” Warner said, adding that this year, no names will be added to the “Lost at Sea” list.
The Port of Bandon will hold its own fleet-blessing ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday on the high dock.
No names will be added to the fishermen’s memorial this year, said port Facilities Supervisor Gina Dearth. As has happened during the past six years, a short ceremony will take place commemorating local fishermen. A procession of fishing vessels and a Coast Guard lifeboat will then take wreaths and flowers to the Coquille River bar.
Students help bring new care unit to Bay Area
Help: Seniors from Reedsport, Coos Bay and North Bend sought donations for purchase of a new ambulance
For years, medical workers have faced to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay to transport acutely ill infants to specialists in Eugene.
Thanks to seniors at area high schools, those nurses and respiratory specialists will be able to make those emergency runs quicker and with a specialized ambulance. Members of the Sacred Heart Medical Center’s specially trained transport team drove to the South Coast on Thursday to show off their new Mobile Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
“The quicker we can get to a premature infant, the better. That’s the huge issue, getting us out on the road as fast as possible, said Sacred Heart R.N. Betty Weaver.
With the new ambulance, the team no longer must rely on a fire department van. Rural hospitals no longer have to worry they might call during shift change or that nurses on duty will already be out on a call somewhere else.
Sacred Heart’s team members can be on the road within 30 minutes, no matter the day or time, to pick up a child and start emergency care during the return trip to Eugene.
Marshfield girls finish third at state
Track & Field: Pirates get enough high placers to bring home a trophy
EUGENE — Not one of Marshfield’s girls won an individual title at the Class 4A state track meet on Friday or Saturday. The Pirates also didn’t have any runner-up finishes.
But Marshfield stacked together enough third- through seventh-place winners to take home the third-place trophy in the Class 4A team race at Hayward Field.
“Track is more of an individual thing, so when we do well as a team, that’s great,” said Marshfield’s Jo Boatright, as she held the trophy with teammates Alicia Vandervelden, Maegan Traver and Celina Roberge Saturday afternoon.
“Especially when we’re outnumbered,” chimed in Roberge.
Indeed, Marshfield accomplished its trophy with a small group of talented girls, the same core of girls (with a few additions) that helped them earlier win the Midwestern League title and the Grants Pass Rotary meet.
On Saturday, Traver had the best finish for the Pirates by taking third place in the triple jump, while Roberge was fourth in the pole vault. Boatright finished fifth in the triple jump and sixth in the 100-meter hurdles, while Vandervelden was seventh in the discus.
Those points were enough to go along with Friday’s total — Boatright third in the long jump, Vandervelden third in the shot put and Tia Parsons sixth in the javelin — to give Marshfield 35 points over the two days.
Class 3A
The Far West League schools all finished out of the running for trophies on Saturday, but had some good finishes on the final day of the meet.
Nathan Baumgartner of Reedsport led most of the way in the 400 meters before running out of gas near the finish line and placing third with a time of 49.44 seconds, .13 seconds off the school record he set Friday. He rebounded to take fifth in the 200 meters with a time of 22.73 seconds.
Siuslaw’s Tyler May was second in the high hurdles for the second straight year, with a time of 15.29 seconds, and also finished seventh in the intermediate hurdles.
Myrtle Point’s Rosie Sweetman also wo two medals, coming from the back of the pack with a strong finish to take eighth in the 1,500 meters with a new best of 5:01.33 and also taking eighth in the 800 meters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In